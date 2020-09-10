The best pain relief cream

We humans are, well, only human. As such, sometimes our muscles get strained, our joints become inflamed, and our skin bruises. While analgesics such as aspirin or ibuprofen can help reduce the pain temporarily, sometimes applying a source of heat or pain medication directly to the spot does the most good. This is why many people seek immediate pain relief through medicated creams and ointments.

Some pain relief creams deliver soothing analgesics and anesthetics to help numb the area and block pain receptors. Others use powerful heating agents such as capsaicin to deal directly with inflamed or strained tissue. The base of some pain relief creams can penetrate the skin and deliver active ingredients deep inside the body, others moisturize and soothe the skin, while anesthetics and analgesics relieve the surface pain.

If you are seeking a quality pain relief cream, read our helpful shopping guide, which includes some recommendations at the end. At the top of our list is Real Time Pain Relief Maxx, a powerful prescription-strength cream that penetrates the skin easily and treats a wide array of sprains, inflammation, and other soft-tissue injuries.

Considerations when choosing pain relief creams

Inactive ingredients

While the active ingredients in pain relief creams get most of the attention, the inactive ingredients in the base also deserve consideration. Some products are formulated to be more of a skin-care cream, while others are closer to an ointment or liniment. Their main purpose is to penetrate the skin and deliver the active ingredients to the affected area.

Neutral ingredients such as mineral oil, lanolin, and glycerin can be absorbed by the skin without an objectionable greasy or sticky residue. Many pain relief creams also include moisturizers, along with vitamins and natural skin soothers.

Active ingredients

The active ingredients in pain relief creams are where the true comparison shopping starts. Much of the decision-making process starts with the nature and severity of the pain. A minor sprain could be treated with a pain relief cream containing a mild numbing agent and an analgesic. A chronic arthritis flare-up, however, could call for a maximum-strength dose of a heating compound and strong anesthetics.

One common active ingredient in mild to moderate pain relief creams is salicylic acid, a derivative of aspirin. Salicylates treat inflamed muscle and joint tissues, which makes the product ideal for minor muscle strains and swollen joints caused by arthritis. Salicylates do not generate heat, so they are safe for sensitive users.

Some pain relief creams include anesthetics such as lidocaine in the mix, because they are designed to block pain receptors. The root cause of the pain may still be there, but the brain does not respond by sending a flood of natural pain killing hormones.

The active ingredient many people associate with high-powered pain relief creams is called capsaicin. It is derived from the same volatile plant oils used to create pepper spray. When capsaicin is absorbed into the skin, the result is an intense sensation of heat. This chemical-based heat blocks the signals from inflamed or damaged nerves. A number of users find the burning sensation to be very uncomfortable, but there are pain relief creams available with lower concentrations of capsaicin or other heat-producing ingredients.

Packaging

Because pain relief creams are closely related to other skin-care products, they are often packaged the same way. A squeeze tube can dispense a small amount of product directly on the skin or in the user's hand. Some brands are sold in jars, with the user scooping out a desired amount of product with his or her fingers. There are also products with pump dispensers and sealed individual packets for one-time use.

Price

Most pain relief creams containing salicylates and anesthetics retail for less than $10 per tube, while products containing heat-generating ingredients or CBD oil can cost as much as $25, depending on their potency and branding.

FAQ

Q. Can I use a heating pad along with a pain relief cream?

A. Many pain relief creams contain active ingredients that generate heat chemically, so you shouldn't apply other forms of heat to the affected area. You can safely use a massage tool for sore or strained muscles, and you can also apply a loose gauze bandage or elastic wrap for additional support.

Q. I take a prescription blood thinner. Is it safe for me to use a pain relief cream?

A. The answer depends on the product's active and inactive ingredients. If you are taking prescription blood thinners or a daily low-dose aspirin, you should avoid using any pain relief creams containing salicylates. When in doubt, consult your physician.

Pain relief creams we recommend

Best of the best: Real Time Pain Relief Maxx

Our take: This high-end pain relief cream is ideal for users experiencing several different types of pain and seeking fast relief.

What we like: Pump dispenser reduces waste. Works on multiple sources of pain. Fast absorption, minimal greasiness. No strong chemical odor.

What we dislike: Product is considered non-returnable. Expensive price point.

Best bang for your buck: Blue Emu Original Analgesic Cream

Our take: This less-aggressive formulation is safe enough to use daily, and will not dry out the user's skin.

What we like: Affordable price point. Uses a deep penetrating oil derived from emus. No strong medicinal smell. Softens and moisturizes skin as it works.

What we dislike: Pain-killing formula is not as strong as expected. Unusual "sheep-like" lanolin fragrance.

Choice 3: Amish Origins Deep Penetrating Pain Relief Cream

Our take: This greaseless formula is comfortable to use on virtually every area of the body, but still packs a medicinal punch.

What we like: Works within 10 to 15 minutes. Cream penetrates deep into skin without drying. Safe to use on damaged skin. Strong vapors address sinus and chest congestion.

What we dislike: Noticeably strong chemical scent, with some burning sensation on application.

