The best paddle ball set

Paddle ball sets might just be the perfect beach toy. Kids and adults alike love this fun and simple game that you can play anywhere at any time. Paddle ball is played with two wooden paddles and a ball, which can easily fit into most beach bags. While there are plenty of expensive paddle ball sets for expert players, most are relatively straightforward and inexpensive.

Our concise buying guide, which includes reviews of our favorites at the end, can assist you in choosing the perfect set. Our top pick, the Hammer Crown Frescobol Paddle Ball Set, is so well designed, it'll have you looking like a seasoned paddle ball pro from the first time you use it.

Considerations when choosing paddle ball sets

Paddle balls

Paddle balls are rubber and most often hollow. Although they have some bounce to them, they're intended to absorb a fair amount of shock when hit. They usually measure about 2.25 inches in diameter, though some vary in size depending on the paddle ball set you choose.

Paddle size

Paddle ball is a relatively casual game, so there are a number of different sizes for paddles. Most paddles measure between 13 and 17 inches in length, which includes the grip. The widest part of a paddle ball paddle is usually between 6 and 8 inches wide. Most paddles weigh between 12 and 18 ounces.

Grip

Basic paddle ball paddles incorporate a rubber grip on both sides of the paddle. It usually covers the two wide surfaces of the handle but doesn't wrap all the way around. Some more expensive sets include molded wrap grips, which go all the way around the handle. The most common materials for paddle ball paddle grips are rubber, foam, and plastic blends. Foam grips are most common in cheap sets, while molded grips made of plastic blends are found in expensive sets designed for serious players.

Care and maintenance

Cleaning your paddle ball set should be done carefully and without fully submerging wooden paddles. Wipe down the grips with alcohol on occasion, and spot clean the paddle surface with a damp rag to keep it clean.

You should store your paddle ball set in a dry, cool area. Wooden paddles should be kept away from areas that are too hot or humid to avoid warping or deterioration of the wood.

Features

Paddle designs

Paddles come in a few different designs. Though most are plain wood, others have wooden inlays or brightly painted designs. Some even include brightly colored floral patterns, while others may have stripes. Feel free to express yourself with the design of the paddles that you choose.

Paddle materials

Most paddles are made of wood, which can vary in its quality and durability, depending on the type of wood. The most expensive paddles are made of fiberglass.

Value packs

Some paddle ball sets come in value packs that may include multiple sets or even a carrying bag. Extra balls are often included in value packs as well. These are convenient for those who are just starting to play paddle ball, as they provide you with everything you need to get started.

Price

Most paddle ball sets cost between $8 and $120. Paddle ball sets for around $8 to $30 are beginner sets that may not be extremely durable. For $40, you can get a well-made set that has more durable paddles and ergonomic grips. If you spend up to $120, expect a premium material, such as fiberglass, to be the primary material for your paddles.

FAQ

Q. Can I paint my plain paddle ball paddles?

A. Yes, you can. If you have an unfinished paddle, you can sand and paint anything you want onto the surface. Be as creative as you want!

Q. Is paddle ball intended for a specific age range?

A. Not really. Paddle ball is intended for almost anyone from age four on up to people in their eighties. It can be played casually or competitively, and it's fun either way.

Paddle ball sets we recommend

Best of the best: Hammer Crown's Frescobol Paddle Ball Set

Our take: A stylish look for a premium set.

What we like: Wood inlay stripe looks slick. Comfortable neoprene grip. Lightweight paddles.

What we dislike: Some users complained of grips coming undone.

Best bang for your buck: Funsparks' Jazzminton Paddle Ball Game

Our take: A bright, versatile, and fun paddle ball set.

What we like: Includes both balls and shuttlecocks. Brightly colored paddles. Foam grips are comfortable. Shuttlecocks made with real feathers.

What we dislike: Shuttlecocks are not very durable.

Choice 3: Pro Kadima's Paddle Set

Our take: A solid beginner set from one of the original brands responsible for the popularity of paddle ball.

What we like: Good price. Thick wood construction. Durable and great for kids to use. Rubber ball has lots of bounce.

What we dislike: Replacement balls are not as durable as those that come with the set.

