The best overshoe

Shoes are designed to protect your feet, but what protects your shoes? Even if they're made with weatherproof materials or coated with water-repellent spray, shoes still risk damage in rain and snow. To keep them dry and intact, try overshoes.

As their name implies, overshoes slip over footwear to keep out water, moisture, dirt, or road salt. They're genuine time savers, since overshoes eliminate the need to change in and out of different shoes. This helps you pack lighter, too, since nobody enjoys lugging around rain or snow boots on the way to school or the office.

Our buying guide covers various designs and essential features. At the end, we're sharing a few recommendations, including our top choice, NEOS' 15-Inch Adventurer All-Season Waterproof Overshoes. These rugged, high-cut overshoes are designed with a Perma outsole for superior traction in rain and snow.

Considerations when choosing overshoes

Weather

Overshoes are designed to help you get around in wet weather. Lightweight designs are intended for light rain, while more durable designs are better in snow. Overshoes have their limits, though -- they don't take the place of proper footwear designed for prolonged exposure.

Terrain

While overshoes fare well in wet weather, they're not the best to wear across mixed or challenging terrain. They lack the support and structure necessary when walking across uneven ground, which may result in injury. For that reason, overshoes are often used for walking short distances across parking lots or sidewalks.

Compatible footwear

Overshoes fit over most flat-sole footwear such as boots, flats, or sneakers. Unfortunately, there aren't any overshoes on the market suitable for heeled or platform shoes. While some are available, they're not considered safe or comfortable to wear on slick ground.

Sizing

Unlike regular footwear, overshoes aren't sold in traditional shoes sizes. Instead, you need to refer to the manufacturer's chart to find the right size. While it's recommended to measure the length and width of your feet, it's better to measure the footwear you intend to wear with overshoes to achieve the best fit.

Popular styles of overshoes

Boot: Boot-style overshoes are designed to cover the shaft of boots. They're made with weather-resistant materials like nylon and are equipped with adjustable details to customize fit. Boot styles are known for their pronounced treads, making them suitable for wear in muddy conditions.

Mid- and high-top: Mid- and high-top overshoes are usually worn over sneakers or low-cut footwear. They're made with thick PVC vinyl or rubber. Because they're lightweight and easy to pack, they remain a perennial favorite among commuters.

Price

Lightweight overshoes made of PVC cost $20 and below. Overshoes made with fairly durable rubber traction outsoles run closer to $40. High-cut overshoes that can be worn in extreme weather conditions including snow and heavy rain cost as much as $50 to $80.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean overshoes?

A. It's easy to spot clean overshoes with either gentle dish soap or detergent. For a deeper cleaning, you may need to scrub the overshoes with a harsher soap. It's not recommended to immerse overshoes or put them in the washing machine, as moisture can get trapped in crevices and cause mold or mildew growth.

Q. Are there any women's overshoes?

A. Unfortunately, overshoes are only available in unisex or men's sizing. As a result, some women feel overshoes are cut fairly wide and large, making it difficult to walk. However, some find success with overshoes that have adjustable details to tighten up the fit.

Overshoes we recommend

Best of the best: NEOS' 15-Inch Adventurer All-Season Waterproof Overshoes

Our take: Excellent option if you need to trek through snow, rain, or messy conditions.

What we like: Easy to put on and take off. Designed to fit over most footwear, including hiking boots.

What we dislike: Water may seep in if you're submerged in water.

Best bang for your buck: SHTH's Waterproof Rain Boot Shoe Cover

Our take: Affordable option preferred by outdoor enthusiasts for hiking, camping, and fishing.

What we like: Decent size range. Outsoles have well-designed traction detail. Adjustable details for a better fit.

What we dislike: Material isn't breathable, so feet and legs may end up sweaty.

Choice 3: Tingley's Men's Storm Stretch Overshoe

Our take: An all-rubber design that far outlasts other overshoes made with different materials.

What we like: Highly textured outsoles have great grip on sidewalks. Contoured to fit over some low-heeled or platform shoes.

What we dislike: These run pretty small, so size up.

