The best oven mitt

When in a rush, you may sometimes forget to avoid touching hot pots and pans with your bare hands. Keeping a big pair of oven mitts handy and visible can help you avoid hurting yourself and, depending on the style you choose, can even add to your kitchen décor. To cut down on accidental burns, you'll want to choose an oven mitt with a good grip and serious heat protection from sizzling cookware.

Want to learn more? In this buying guide, we'll help you decide which oven mitt is best. We've also included specific product reviews at the end to speed up your search. Our favorite, Homwe's Extra Long Professional Silicone Oven Mitts, are heavy-duty and extra long to protect your forearms from burns as well.

Considerations when choosing oven mitts

Mitts vs. gloves

You're likely accustomed to using traditional oven mitts that look like mittens, not gloves, but both styles have their place in the kitchen and near the grill.

Mitts pull on and off your hands quickly. Some have grip material sewn into them, which helps greatly with handling hot and heavy items. However, they can be bulky, giving you less control over smaller pots, pans, and handles. Sometimes mitts are sold in pairs, but you're more likely to have to buy them separately.

Gloves, which are sold in pairs, give you more control over the movement of your fingers to help you easily keep your grip on heavy items. You also don't need to remove your gloves to complete other simple tasks, such as stirring a pot. They're great for grilling because you can move food around with dexterity. On the downside, they can be a challenge to take on and off your hands. Depending on the style, they can be just as bulky as regular oven mitts.

Material

Oven mitts come in a range of materials, including cotton, neoprene (rubber), silicone, and aramid fabrics (Nomex and Kevlar). Some mitts are made from a fabric blend, such as cotton and silicone. Mitts made primarily from other materials may have a cotton or terry cloth liner.

Cotton is comfortable but has low heat resistance compared to the rest of your options. Neoprene and silicone mitts offer heavier-duty protection and good gripping ability for daily cooking. Aramid fabrics are the most protective fabrics and are extremely resistant to flame, heat, and overall damage. Aramid fabrics are resistant to temperatures up to 500°F or even up to 900°F. You may not need such a heavy-duty mitt for everyday use.

All oven mitts are treated to be fire- and flame-resistant, but you still should avoid dipping your mitt into open flames.

Features

Heat protection

If you cook and bake at extremely high temperatures, consider a non-cotton mitt that has higher heat resistance. Always read packaging and reviews to see how the mitt performs before you put it to work.

Length

You should have an oven mitt that at least covers your wrist, but also consider opting for fuller coverage that covers your entire hand to mid-forearm. Some mitts come in extra-long lengths of 12, 14, and 16 inches. Longer mitts and gloves are best for grilling over a large sizzling surface.

Price

Cotton and cotton blend oven mitts are the least expensive options and cost between $5 and $15, depending on whether you're buying one mitt, a pair, or a set of a mitt and potholder. Neoprene and silicone oven mitts range in price from $10 to $20. You'll pay $15 to $40 for the higher heat resistance of aramid fabric gloves.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean oven mitts?

A. Silicone, aramid fabrics (Nomex and Kevlar), and neoprene oven mitts are usually machine washable. You might have to remove the lining, however. Cotton mitts need to be washed by hand or washed on a gentle cycle and then air-dried, especially mitts that have silicone texturing. Always check the labels for the best cleaning methods for your mitts.

Q. What kind of oven mitts do professional chefs wear?

A. Most of them don't use oven mitts, and there's a good reason for that. Because professional chefs are often moving at lightning speed, they use kitchen towels to quickly move hot pots around. But don't try that at home.

Q. What are pinch mitts?

A. Pinch mitts, also sometimes called puppet mitts, are typically cute silicone mini mitts that slip over just your fingers while leaving the rest of your hand and wrist bare. They're typically used to pull cookie sheets from the oven because they just "pinch" the edge of the baking tray. Pinch mitts prevent you from squishing cookies with an oversized oven mitt.

Oven mitts we recommend

Best of the best: Homwe's Extra-Long Professional Silicone Oven Mitts

Our take: Well-priced pair of grippy silicone mitts with an extra-long cuff.

What we like: They're waterproof, steam-resistant, and easy to clean with a quick wipe down of soap and water. Protects hands up to 450°F. The material is quite flexible, even with the poly-cotton lining.

What we dislike: Too big and bulky for some.

Best bang for your buck: Big Red House's Oven Mitts

Our take: Well-made cotton mitts with a hefty dose of silicone gripping built into the fabric. Designed and sold by a food entrepreneur who owned a soup company and practically lived in oven mitts.

What we like: Machine washable (but must be dried flat). Terry cloth lining comfortably cushions. Not overly puffy or so thick you can't feel anything in your hands.

What we dislike: Since they're cotton, the mitts are best for moderately hot pots and pans.

Choice 3: Grill Armor's Extreme Heat-Resistant Oven Gloves

Our take: Though they're a little bulky, these aramid gloves offer a secure grip on hot and heavy pots and work to grab hot foods off the grill.

What we like: Come in a pair and a choice of two sizes. Heat-resistant up to 932°F, but only for a few seconds at a time. At 12 inches, a decently protective length.

What we dislike: May feel restrictive. Difficult to clean when greasy.

