The best outdoor wood furniture protector

Garden furniture can be made of many different materials, but there’s nothing to match the warmth and beauty of wood. Unfortunately, the sun will bleach wood, while rain and snow make it rot.

The answer is an outdoor wood furniture protector, and there are numerous effective options to choose from. We’ve been looking at how each works, and we’ve made a few recommendations at the end of this guide. Our top pick, Star Brite Premium Teak Oil, is a perennial favorite that’s easy to apply, preserves the appearance of your outdoor wood furniture, and protects it from weather damage.

Considerations when choosing outdoor wood furniture protectors

Types of protector and how they work

Any outdoor wood furniture protector needs two main components: A UV inhibitor that stops the sun’s harmful rays from making the color fade or gray; and some kind of water-resistant barrier to stop moisture from getting in, which would allow mildew and fungi to cause rot. In addition, while many are clear, there are also versions that include wood stains, such as cedar or maple, for example. These don’t hide the grain, so they can be useful if you want to add a little richness to pale pine outdoor furniture.

For many years your choice was either oil or varnish. Oils penetrate the wood, maintaining the natural appearance and texture, and they offer good protection. On hardwoods, it’s still a favorite, but open-grained softwoods — often used for outdoor furniture — can soak up a great deal and thus it becomes expensive. An annual reapplication (which needs to be little more than a quick wipe over with the product) is also recommended.

Varnishes provide a tough protective skin. In the case of spar varnishes or urethanes — originally developed for use on sailing ships — they can be very hard indeed. They can also last several years before reapplication is required. Some have a tendency to chip or flake off as they age, though the inclusion of oils often makes them more resilient. There are a couple of negatives. Historically, harsh chemicals have been used though modern water-based versions are much kinder. Some people don’t like the appearance, which can make the wood look like it’s been encased in plastic.

A more recent addition are waterproof stains. These were originally developed to protect concrete and brick from water penetration but have been reformulated to create versions for outdoor wood furniture and decking. They’re typically thinner than oils or varnishes, making them easier to apply, and they spread further. Like oils, they leave a more natural appearance, but while they can last several years they often suffer in cold regions and need to be reapplied annually.

Finally, there are spray-on coatings provided in bottles or aerosol cans. These are very quick and easy to apply and provide similar protection (and appearance) to varnishes. However, they do cost considerably more than other types and are often multi-surface finishes rather than specifically for wood.

Price

The cheapest outdoor wood furniture protectors are waterproofing stains at around $25 per gallon. Popular oils and varnishes are around $25 to $30 per quart. Self-contained spray-on coatings run $12 to $20 for 16 ounces.

FAQ

Q. Does outdoor furniture need an undercoat or sealer before applying the protector?

A. It depends on the product. Many outdoor furniture protectors can go directly onto bare wood, while others do better with some prep. With so many different finishes available, it really is a question of reading the instructions carefully before you start.

Q. What do I need to apply outdoor wood furniture protector?

A. Varnishes are usually applied with an ordinary paintbrush, oils are wiped on with a clean cloth (old cotton T-shirts are ideal). It may be possible to spray them if you have the right equipment (though they may need to be thinned before use). If you are using cloth, be careful with disposal. Some oils make them highly flammable when dry.

Outdoor wood furniture protectors we recommend

Best of the best: Star Brite Premium Teak Oil

Our take: The classic penetrating finish provides protection for all hardwoods.

What we like: Made with tung oil, preserves wood’s natural warmth and feel. Dries quickly. Has UV absorbers and good water resistance. Not just for teak!

What we dislike: Care needed when using. Skin and eye irritant. Combustible. Unpleasant smell.

Best bang for your buck: Minwax Water-Based Helmsman Spar Urethane

Our take: Traditional super-tough coating now in more environmentally friendly formulation.

What we like: Quick-drying varnish provides a protective skin that’s durable in all weather. UV blockers help prevent wood fading. Choose from satin, semigloss or full-gloss finish.

What we dislike: Careful prep and application required. Will yellow eventually.

Choice 3: Thompson’s Waterseal Waterproofing Stain

Our take: Available in a range of colors, it’s quick and easy to apply to bare wood.

What we like: Flows easily making it good for large areas like decking. Semitransparent so grain shows through. Water repellant with UV inhibitors. Resists mildew.

What we dislike: Durability can be a problem in cold areas. Suggested color isn’t particularly accurate.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.