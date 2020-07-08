Best outdoor toys for bored kids

Having trouble keeping bored kids entertained this summer?

You can send them out in the sunshine to play, but you'll have a much easier time of keeping them occupied if they have distractions.

Whether you have little introverts or active kids who need to keep moving, we've got a collection of fun toys, activities, and arts and crafts to pique their interest.

Here are some great ways to get your kids out of the house and keep them entertained all summer long.

Outdoor toys for introverted kids

4M Bubble Science Kit: $10.99 at Amazon (was $12.99)

Who doesn't love blowing bubbles? This fun set lets kids enjoy a beloved summer pastime in a new way -- this time through fun physics and chemistry experiments. It even comes with recipes to make your own bubble mixture.

GoBroBrand Bow and Arrow Set for Kids: $29.97 at Amazon (was $32.97)

If your little one is intrigued by archery, let them try it out with this kid-friendly, parent-approved set featuring suction cup arrows. The bow lights up for an extra dose of fun, and the oversized practice target can be mounted anywhere.

Little Tikes Activity Garden Baby Playset: $65 at Amazon (was $89.99)

This charming playhouse has bright colors and countless activities, like a bead tumbler and telescope, to engage babies and toddlers. It's ideal for independent play outside, and when their friends come by for a visit, there's plenty to do together.

RedSwing Saucer Tree Swing for Kids: $76.99 at Amazon (was $85.99)

Do your kids like to relax outdoors? They'll love curling up with their summer reading books on this saucer swing. It's ultra-durable and boasts a 500-pound weight capacity, so kids (and adults) can enjoy the swing every summer.

Outdoor toys for active kids

Spikeball Pro Kit Tournament Edition: $99.99 at Amazon

Anyone and everyone can dive into this popular Shark Tank-featured game. This tournament edition set comes with everything you need to get a game going, and since it comes with a convenient carry case, you can bring the fun everywhere.

Hometech Sprinkler Splash Pad: $29.99 at Amazon

Little busy bodies love staying cool with this fun and friendly splash pad. At a whopping 68-inches in diameter, kids have plenty of room to frolic between meter-high jet streams. Parents love how easy it is to set up and inflate it.

ThinkPeak Toys High-Resolution Binoculars: $26.95 at Amazon (was $31.65)

If your kids love playing in the woods or hiking, foster their natural curiosity with these binoculars. Whether they're scoping out the area or getting started on birdwatching, they'll love exploring their surroundings with this fun and functional educational toy.

GoSports Foldable Pop-Up Soccer Goal Nets: $44.99 at Amazon

Do your kids miss playing soccer? Set up this pair of goal nets and set up a scrimmage with friends, family, or neighbors. The set also comes with cones and a convenient carry case.

Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course for Kids: $199.99 at Amazon (was $260)

Kids will love traversing this tree-mounted obstacle course inspired by the ever-popular show. Besides letting kids live out their dreams of being little ninjas, they get to stay fit by practicing their balance and developing their upper body strength.

Outdoor toys for family play

Throw Throw Burrito: $24.99 at Amazon

Love board games and dodgeball? Look no further for an outdoor-friendly game that requires ducking, dodging, and everything in between. Even if you don't win a game, we're sure you'll end it roaring with laughter.

Jenga Giant: $118.50 at Amazon (was $129.99)

It's official: Jenga is no longer a tabletop game. Bring the fun and challenge of balancing blocks outdoors with this jumbo five-foot set. Enjoyed best by kids 12 and older, we're sure it's the perfect pick for your next family game night.

Capture the Flag Redux: $49.90 at Amazon (was $64.90)

Everyone's favorite game from gym class just got a lot cooler. This glow-in-the-dark "capture the flag meets laser tag" set features light-up LED balls and can be enjoyed with up to 20 players. And yes, adults can play, too.

Little Tikes Inflatable Jump N' Slide Bounce House: $269.99 at Amazon

There's no need to rent a bouncy castle when you can have one of your own, especially when it comes with a heavy-duty air compressor. Kids will love jumping, laughing, and making memories in it all summer long.

Outdoor toys for kids interested in tech or science

Outdoor Science Lab for Kids: $16.49 at Amazon (was $24.99)

If your kids are big into science, invest in this fun book with a collection of 52 outdoor lab experiments. Kids can literally "dig" into the world around them to make remarkable discoveries about nearby flora and fauna.

Threeking Remote Control Stunt Car: $29.99 at Amazon (was $39.99)

Grass, rocks, or sticks: This stunt car can handle it all. Its unique off-roading design lets it dance, flip, and turn in almost every direction. Best of all, it comes with a rechargeable battery that lasts over 20 minutes on a full charge.

Essenson Outdoor Explorer Bug-Catching Kit: $33.99 (was $41.99)

If you have a budding entomologist on your hands, help them spread their wings with this exploratory bug-catching kit. It includes all the tools they'll need to embark on their searches, including a butterfly net and a critter case.

Vandoras Light-Up Mini Drone: $34.99 at Amazon

If kids love playing outdoors on summer nights, then they'll be big fans of this light-up drone. It's never been more fun to master flips and barrel rolls -- and we're sure they'll be in fierce competition with lightning bugs the entire evening.

National Geographic Junior Metal Detector: $44.99 at Amazon

If your kids are genuine explorers, then they'll flip about this kid-friendly metal detector. With a telescoping pole and waterproof coil, they search almost anywhere. It even comes with a full-color learning guide so they can hit the ground running.

