The best outdoor tiki torch

When you want to set a festive mood in your backyard, you can't beat the ambience that outdoor tiki torches offer. Classic tiki torches usually feature bamboo poles, but many of today's models are made of other materials that can complement any landscape. There are even solar-powered torches for anyone a little leery of having open flames near their home. You can find tabletop tiki torches, too, which are perfect for moving around the yard as you need them.

Our buying guide can help you find the best outdoor tiki torches for your yard, patio, or deck. We've also rounded up some specific recommendations at the end, including our top choice from Tiki, which can work as a traditional pole-mounted torch or tabletop option and burn for up to five hours.

Considerations when choosing outdoor tiki torches

Fuel

Outdoor tiki torches can use several different types of fuel to light your yard:

Oil: The most common and least-expensive type of tiki torch fuel. Kerosene and paraffin oil are popular options, with paraffin oil offering a cleaner burn.

Citronella oil: Similar to other types of oil, but it can also repel mosquitoes and other flying insects. It doesn't create any smoke and burns more slowly than other oils, though it's more expensive, too.

Gas/propane: The priciest fuel option, but its light is brighter and doesn't require a wick or as much babysitting as oil torches. Most gas-powered torches run on small gas canisters, but you can also find permanently installed models that connect to natural gas lines.

Solar

If you're a little nervous about having open flames in your yard, solar-powered tiki torches are an ideal alternative. They feature an LED light bulb that's connected to a solar-powered battery rather than fuel and a wick. During the day, the battery's solar panel charges through the sun, so the torches illuminate once it gets dark. Solar tiki torches are an ideal option for homes with children and pets.

There are some drawbacks with solar tiki torches, however. You have to position them just right to adequately charge the solar battery, which can take three to eight hours. When the sky is cloudy or overcast, they may not fully charge.

Tabletop vs. pole

Traditional tiki torches sit atop poles, but you can find smaller tabletop models, too. Pole-mounted torches are staked in the ground for a more impressive appearance, but tabletop torches are easier to set up and move around. They're ideal for outdoor dinner parties or any gathering where you'll be sitting around a table.

Features

Material

Bamboo, metal, and glass are the most common material option for outdoor tiki torches.

Bamboo or rattan: Usually the most budget-friendly option, these tend to have a charming rustic look.

Metal: Typically made of stainless steel, aluminum, copper, brass, or iron, these torches hold up extremely well in the elements. They're more uniform when it comes to length and straightness than bamboo torches, but they cost more too.

Glass: Often the most attractive torches, but they're very fragile and can be pricey too. It's best to stick to tabletop glass torches.

Quantity

The majority of tiki torches are sold separately, but you can find some that are sold as sets. The sets can include anywhere from 2 to 12 torches, though you'll usually get the best value per torch with a larger set.

If you have a larger yard, you'll also need more torches if you want to space them out evenly across the landscape.

Height

Tiki torches usually measure between 3 and 6 feet in height. Taller torches illuminate larger areas, and you can find some torches that are adjustable so you can choose from a few height options.

Snuffer cap

Most tiki torches include snuffer caps, which you place over the wick to extinguish the flame. You can also leave a snuffer cap on the torch when it's in storage to protect the wick. If your torches don't include snuffer caps, you'll need to purchase them separately.

Price

You'll usually spend between $12 and $140 for a set of three to four tiki torches. Tabletop torches are typically the most affordable, ranging from $12 to $55. But you'll pay between $20 and $140 for pole-mounted torches made of bamboo or metal.

FAQ

Q. How safe are outdoor tiki torches?

A. Tiki torches that have an open flame pose a fire risk just as candles do. Because of their size, you have to operate the torches properly to avoid danger. Always read the safety guidelines for any torches you're using, and keep the torches away from your house and any other plants or structures. You should have a fire extinguisher nearby when using tiki torches just in case.

Q. What's the best way to space pole tiki torches?

A. It's best to place tiki torches at least 6 to 8 feet apart, so you can easily move around them. Make sure that there are at least 6 feet between the torches and your home, shed, garage, or other structures, too.

Outdoor tiki torches we recommend

Best of the best: TIKI 63-Inch Resin Jar 4-in-1 Torch

Our take: Multipurpose tiki torch that can be used in a yard, on a deck, or even as a tabletop torch.

What we like: Pole features four pieces and allows you to choose from two heights in the ground. Can also be used as a deck or tabletop torch. Offers up to five-hour burn time. Chain-attached snuff cap makes extinguishing the torches easy.

What we dislike: The chain on the snuff cap is somewhat flimsy.

Best bang for your buck: TIKI 6.5" Pineapple Paradise Glass Table Torches

Our take: Striking and whimsical tabletop torches that are a great value to boot.

What we like: Feature fun pineapple-shaped covers. Compact enough to take on the go. Includes three torches.

What we dislike: Until the wick is burned a bit, the cap doesn't fit properly.

Choice 3: Deco Home's Tiki Torch Set

Our take: Four long-burning tiki torches that will instantly give your lawn a tropical-island feel.

What we like: Runs on citronella oil to repel pests. Can hold enough fuel to keep a flame going for up to six hours. Set includes fiberglass wicks, snuffer caps, and poles. Spike easily goes into the ground.

What we dislike: A few reported that this set is easy to break.

