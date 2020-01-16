The best outdoor sectional set

Love lounging in the sun? Upgrade your deck or poolside seating with an outdoor sectional set.

Outdoor sectional sets have all the perks of indoor sectionals, only they have all-weather materials, so they won't be ruined if there's a sudden downpour.

If you're looking for more seating options or surfaces, deluxe outdoor sectional sets come with ottomans and benches that double as tables. Outdoor sectional sets with their big cushions are inviting to sit on and attractive to look at, and they especially come in handy when you're entertaining guests.

Ready to rest easy in your outdoor space? Take a look at our buying guide on outdoor sectional sets. We're including our favorite one, the Ohana Collection Seven-Piece Outdoor Sectional Set, which provides comfortable seating for up to eight guests.

Considerations when choosing outdoor sectional sets

Types of outdoor sectional sets

Outdoor sectional sets are usually modular to accommodate a number of seating arrangements. Here's the basic breakdown of pieces in sets:

Sofas

Sofas in outdoor sectional sets are usually three- or four-seater models. L-shaped styles can seat as many as eight people, depending on the weight capacity.

Chairs

There are also armless chairs, which can either stand alone or be pushed together with the sectional's sofa. Some sets include one or two chairs, whereas larger sets can have as many as four.

Ottomans

Ottomans are the hidden gems of outdoor sectional sets. These are usually cushion-topped platforms, though in some sets, their lid flips to provide an additional surface for drinks. They can also double as storage.

Coffee table

Outdoor sectional sets also include coffee tables, some of which feature glass tops. They're usually the same level as the seats of the sectional or a little lower.

Shape

Outdoor sectionals are usually either L- or U-shaped. There are some sets that are curved or asymmetrical, as well as some two-sided bench styles. Again, because they're modular, you're able to reshape your outdoor sectional set to your personal preference.

Feet

Outdoor sectionals are either footless with bases that are grounded, or they may have stubby feet. Some consumers prefer sets with feet since they are easier to clean.

Materials

Outdoor sectional sets are made from PE resin or higher-grade HDPE rattan or wicker. These hold up well in various weather conditions. Lower-quality sets will crack or fade from exposure after some time, whereas premium sets hold up significantly longer.

Features

Clips

To secure pieces together, outdoor sectional sets come with clips or gripping mechanisms to lock them into place. They're especially helpful, considering furniture could naturally shift with movement. With that said, not all sets come with clips, but they're available for purchase separately.

Cover

Outdoor sectional sets come with a basic fitted cover that is easy enough for one person to put on. Their coverage will suffice in modest conditions, such as occasional rain showers, but you'll need a better-quality cover if you live in an area with snow or serious wind gusts.

Price

Sets with between 6 to 9 pieces cost between $400 to $1,000, and are typically made of PE resin. Larger sets, made of HDPE or PE rattan, cost between $1,200 and $2,500. High-end teak outdoor sectional sets cost the most, starting at $2,500.

FAQ

Q. What should I do with my outdoor sectional set during the off-season when it snows or rains?

A. If you don't bring it indoors, you could winterize it by bringing the cushions and pillows indoors and cover your set with a secured tarp. Another popular choice is to professionally shrink wrap it, which is often done to boats to protect them in the off-season.

Q. Do outdoor sectional sets come with umbrella attachments?

A. They do not. If you need the shade, you'll need to invest in a freestanding umbrella base.

Outdoor sectional sets we recommend

Best of the best: Ohana Collection's Seven-Piece Outdoor Sectional Set

Our take: A high-end set with impressive quality. Available in over 15 colors.

What we like: Weather-resistant cushions. Accommodating sofa seating options. Easy setup.

What we dislike: Fairly expensive, though it's a long-term investment in lasting quality.

Best bang for your buck: Do4U's Seven-Piece Outdoor Sectional Set

Our take: Affordable option modeled after premium designs. Comfortable and classy.

What we like: Thick padded cushions for maximum comfort. Stay-put feet. Includes a couple of throw pillows.

What we dislike: Backs of seats are on the lower side.

Choice 3: Christopher Knight Home's Reddington Outdoor Furniture Set

Our take: Durable, compact style ideal for smaller decks or pool areas.

What we like: End pieces feature low-sitting arms for additional surfaces. Comfortable cushions and higher seat backs than other sectionals.

What we dislike: Coffee table doesn't have a glass cover. Set is relatively low to the ground.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.