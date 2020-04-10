The best outdoor pouf

Outdoor spaces should be cozy and inviting, but outdoor furniture can be rigid, making it hard to get comfortable. Outdoor poufs are plush alternatives for seating or footrests.

While it's easy to associate them with beanbag chairs, outdoor poufs are uniquely designed to hold strong in various weather conditions. Top designs are waterproof, weighted, and may be treated with UV-resistant coatings. As far as filling goes, you can find outdoor poufs with pellets, polyester, or beads.

If you're ready to add a cozy surface to your backyard or patio, take a look at our buying guide on outdoor poufs. Our top choice is the Keter Urban Knit Pouf Set. This three-piece set is a unique alternative to traditional patio furniture, and its table doubles as a 10-gallon storage drum.

Considerations when choosing outdoor poufs

Filling

Outdoor poufs are filled with a variety of materials, and some arrive unfilled so you can choose your own stuffing. Polyester beans are a popular choice, as they keep the pouf lightweight and flexible. Polyester filling, the same that is used in pillows, is soft and cozy but may compress or become lumpy after a while. Inflatable cushions are by far the most portable, but they pose a puncture risk.

Size

While they don't have a standard size by any means, it's recommended to choose outdoor poufs that allow you to comfortably rest both feet on them. Smaller poufs are between 12 and 16 inches wide, whereas larger or oversized ones can be up to 36 inches wide.

Shape

More often than not, outdoor poufs are round or cylindrical, though there are some that are cube-shaped. Some poufs are shaped like animals or plants, such as turtles, frogs, mushrooms, or a blossomed flower.

Material

If possible, invest in an outdoor pouf that's weatherproof or water-resistant. Otherwise, you need to bring it inside every time there's inclement weather.

Fabric-covered poufs are often treated with waterproof coatings to help water and moisture bead off the surface. Those made of plastic or weatherproof rattan are naturally water-resistant and hold up best in heavy thunderstorms. Some vegan leather poufs do well in moderately wet conditions, though they can saturate with prolonged exposure to rain or snow.

Features

Designs

Outdoor poufs are far from simple pieces of furniture. In fact, they're stylish and can add a pop of color to the poolside or patio. Solid-colored poufs blend in well with the rest of your outdoor furniture. Those with designs or patterns may match, but even if they don't, they stand out in a charming way.

Handle

It's not unusual to shift your outdoor pouf around the porch or patio on a regular basis. Given their shape, many poufs are equipped with handles to make them easily portable. Handles are more common on heavier or oversized poufs.

Slipcover

Some outdoor poufs have zippered slipcovers. Depending on the brand, you may be able to purchase additional slipcovers in different designs. They're usually machine washable, which is a desirable feature, considering they attract dirt, pollen, and mud.

Price

Inflatable and unfilled outdoor poufs cost between $20 and $30. If you spend closer to $60, you can find a wide variety of weatherproof poufs. The best-quality poufs, as well as those that come as sets, can cost as much as $150.

FAQ

Q. Can I use outdoor poufs indoors as well?

A. You certainly can, and they're often added to sunrooms, playrooms, or enclosed porches. There are also indoor/outdoor poufs that feature designs and materials versatile enough to place in any room or space.

Q. Will the outdoor pouf blow away in windy weather?

A. Heavier poufs, such as those filled with polyester beans, usually stay put in windy conditions. Unfortunately, it's common for inflatable poufs to be blown around, and you may find them against a fence or elsewhere on windy days.

Outdoor poufs we recommend

Best of the best: Keter Urban Knit Pouf Set

Our take: Charming set includes two poufs and a table.

What we like: Weatherproof poly resin is easy to keep clean. Table doubles as a storage bin.

What we dislike: Lid could be secured better on the table.

Best bang for your buck: Majestic Home Links Ottoman Cube

Our take: Square pouf available in fun designs to brighten outdoor spaces.

What we like: Eco-friendly with recycled bead filling. Waterproof and UV-treated material.

What we dislike: Shape can compress over time.

Choice 3: Riseon Boho Moroccan Pouf

Our take: Popular outdoor seating option in dry weather.

What we like: Oversized design low to the ground. Durable faux leather. Available in four colors.

What we dislike: Isn't stuffed upon arrival, so you need to buy stuffing separately.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.