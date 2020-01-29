The best outdoor pillow

Outdoor pillows can turn a drab patio into a fun hangout spot. You could use standard pillows in your outdoor lounge area, but they're bound to fade and succumb to the elements pretty quickly. With outdoor pillows, you can bring the coziness of an indoor living room into your outdoor space. Choose from an almost endless number of designs, colors, and materials.

If you're ready to buy your next outdoor pillows, read our useful buying guide and reviews and make your decision a little easier. Also, check out our pick for best of the best, Pillow Perfect's Carmody Corded Rectangular Throw Pillow. It's the perfect little pillow for a relaxing afternoon on the patio.

Considerations when choosing outdoor pillows

Size and shape

Outdoor pillows are available in just about any shape or size you can imagine. Square pillows are popular as accent pieces. Most range between 14 and 22 inches wide/tall. Bolsters and rectangular pillows are also available in various sizes.

Fabric

Outdoor pillows are usually made from outdoor upholstery fabric. There are a myriad of fabric treatments, colors, and designs available. However, you find two primary types of fabric used on most outdoor pillows: solution-dyed acrylic and solution-dyed polyester.

Solution-dyed acrylic is sun-proof and durable. It's available in vibrant colors which have a long lifespan, even when exposed to daily sunlight and weather.

Solution-dyed polyester is less expensive than its acrylic counterpart. It lasts for somewhere between 300 and 800 hours of sun exposure before it begins to fade. However, manufacturers usually suggest that it be kept away from direct sunlight, which is a bit counterintuitive for an outdoor pillow.

Inserts/fill

The two primary types of insert or fill for outdoor pillows are solid and loose. Solid fill is usually some sort of foam or poly-fiber insert made of a single piece. Loose fill is most often made from polyester fiberfill, which is made from hundreds of small pieces. Some find fiberfill more comfortable than foam, although the fill can sometimes leak out of the pillow cover after time.

Maintenance

Some outdoor pillows can only be spot cleaned. Others have machine-washable covers that slip off easily. If you don't want the hassle of hand cleaning, opt for pillows that include machine-washable removable covers.

Features

Sets

Many outdoor pillows come in a set of multiple pillows. Not only is this convenient for making sure you have a matching set, it's usually less expensive than buying a number of pillows individually.

Lumbar support

Some outdoor pillows are specifically designed to offer lumber support. They're usually small 20 x 10-inch pillows intended to sit between your lower back and the back of the chair or sofa.

Finish

Outdoor pillows may have decorative finishes to make them more visually appealing. While some have edging or piping that give them an expensive look, others have added decorative stitching for more dimension.

Price

Most outdoor pillows cost between $12 and $175. For $12, you can find outdoor pillow covers that might require you to purchase the fill separately. If you spend $50, expect higher-quality fabric designs with edging on your pillows. $175 outdoor pillows are often sets of premium quality pillows made from Sunbrella fabric and offered by luxury brands.

FAQ

Q. How do I get mildew off my outdoor pillows?

A. The best way is to use a mild soap in lukewarm water. Use a soft bristle cleaning brush to rub the soap solution into the pillow. After rinsing the solution out, allow it to air dry.

Q. What's the best way to keep accent pillows from sliding off the furniture?

A. This is the eternal question for those who have outdoor accent pillows. The most effective DIY solution involves attaching Velcro strips to the pillows and the seat cushions. This should help the pillows stay in place, even in a brisk wind.

Outdoor pillows we recommend

Best of the best: Pillow Perfect's Carmody Corded Rectangular Throw Pillow

Our take: A good quality pillow with a number of different color options.

What we like: Durable and sophisticated. Can double as indoor pillows. Fade-resistant. Offers solid back support.

What we dislike: Sometimes the stuffing on the pillow leaks out.

Best bang for your buck: Greendale Home Fashions Outdoor Accent Pillow

Our take: Attractive pillows that look expensive for a low price.

What we like: Multiple design options. Bright colors. Weather-resistant.

What we dislike: Pillows are smaller than the stated 17" x 17" size.

Choice 3: Modway Indoor/Outdoor Patio Throw Pillow

Our take: A modern look for your outdoor space.

What we like: Multiple design patterns available. Durable polyester fabric. 17" x 17" square size.

What we dislike: Not machine washable.

