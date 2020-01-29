The best outdoor ottoman

Hanging out poolside or at a barbecue is always relaxing, especially when you can kick your feet up on an outdoor ottoman.

Outdoor ottomans are the versatile little work horses of decks and patios. They're most often used as footrests and frequently become spare seating options or makeshift tables. Certain outdoor ottomans double as storage options, and some even have insulated walls to hold cold drinks poolside.

Read our buying guide on outdoor ottomans to find the right one for your patio. Our top choice, Great Deal Furniture's Malibu Wicker Ottoman Seat, is a versatile and stylish piece that can work as either a comfy footrest or seat, or simply remove the cushion to make it a table.

Considerations when choosing outdoor ottomans

Materials

Popular material choices for outdoor ottomans include powder-coated aluminum, PE wicker, or high-grade plastic. Cushions are usually made with weather-resistant and fade-resistant materials that can withstand prolonged exposure to moisture and direct sunlight.

Weight capacity

If you intend to use an outdoor ottoman for seating, make sure you know its weight capacity. Quality ottomans can support between 200 and 300 pounds, though lightweight ottomans only hold around 100 pounds.

Size

Outdoor ottomans vary in design and shape, so it's no surprise that you can find them in a variety of sizes. Round or square ottomans can be around 16 to 20 inches wide, and rectangular or oval styles can reach almost 56 inches. There are also asymmetrical ottomans, which can fall anywhere in the size range.

Height

If you're adding an ottoman to existing outdoor furniture, you want its height to match your seating. Ottomans can be anywhere between 8 and 17 inches tall. For the most part, they're not adjustable, so choose height wisely.

Features

Storage options

Outdoor ottomans that double as storage help keep patios and pool areas tidy. Their tops pop off or hinge open so you can load items inside. Many people opt to store small pool accessories, backyard toys, or outdoor pillows inside. Some outdoor ottomans also double as coolers and feature insulated walls.

Removable covers

It's inevitable for outdoor ottomans to accumulate dirt, especially if you're using them barefoot. Certain styles have removable covers for easy care, many of which are machine-washable. Select brands offer a variety of replacement covers for purchase separately, which come in attractive patterns or designs.

Flippable lid designs

Outdoor ottomans have flippable lid designs in which the cushion can be flipped 180° to achieve a flat surface. These make great footrest/table combos but given the fact that they're usually hollow without central support, it's best not to sit on them.

Indoor/outdoor styles

Some outdoor ottomans are designed for both indoor and outdoor use, so they more closely resemble traditional indoor furniture. These ottomans may be preferred for use in sun rooms, enclosed porches, or mudrooms.

Price

You can find modest, affordable outdoor ottomans for less than $30. If you're looking for quality styles that double as storage or seating, expect to spend closer to $60. The most durable weather-resistant styles cost between $100 and $150.

FAQ

Q. How many outdoor ottomans should I buy?

A. It depends on how many people you think will use them at one time. If multiple people like to relax with their feet up, consider buying two or three. Another option is to buy an extra-long ottoman for the group to share.

Q. Do outdoor furniture sets have coordinating ottomans for purchase separately?

A. Yes, some outdoor furniture sets have core pieces as well as a variety of coordinating items you can buy. Only select manufacturers have extended product lines like these. Otherwise, most outdoor ottomans are sold as individual products.

Outdoor ottomans we recommend

Best of the best: Great Deal Furniture's Malibu Wicker Ottoman Seat

Our take: Attractive PE wicker and thick cushion well-liked as a footrest or seat.

What we like: At 4 inches thick, the cushion is comfortable for sitting. Remove the cushion to turn ottoman into a table.

What we dislike: If it's not tied on, cushion can blow away in windy conditions.

Best bang for your buck: Keter's Urban Knit Pouf Ottoman Set

Our take: Stylish three-piece set that can be used as seating, footrest, or a mini table.

What we like: Weatherproof and fade-resistant. End table can also be used for storage. Decorative and unique.

What we dislike: Table's weight limit is somewhat low, so you can't overload it with objects.

Choice 3: J&M Patio's Outdoor Ottoman Relaxing Footstool

Our take: Classic streamlined design that can match a variety of outdoor furniture sets.

What we like: Quick-dry design with synthetic mesh. Has 200-pound weight capacity. High degree of stability.

What we dislike: May be a bit high as a footrest with certain outdoor seating.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.