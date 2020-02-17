The best outdoor HDTV antenna

If you are someone who plans to cut the cord on your cable or satellite TV subscription, you may be looking for cheap TV -- or even free TV. If you install an outdoor HDTV, you'll be able to pull in local broadcast stations over the air, receiving TV for free.

Outdoor HDTV antennas can pick up high-quality signals from nearby broadcast towers to deliver clear and crisp images to your TV. Models vary in their range and mounting, and some antennas can be installed indoors as well as outdoors.

To find the right outdoor HDTV antenna for your home, continue reading our buying guide. Our top choice is the AntennasDirect ClearStream 2V TV Antenna, which is usable in any climate.

Considerations when choosing outdoor HDTV antennas

When comparing HDTV antennas, you'll come across two options: outdoor and indoor. In some cases, an antenna can be mounted indoors or outdoors.

Outdoor

An outdoor antenna needs to be mounted on a roof or atop a tall pole. It needs to have some elevation off the ground to allow it to pull in signals with minimal interference from obstacles on the ground.

As a general rule, outdoor antennas are able to pull in signals over great distances, outperforming indoor antennas. So, in a rural area, an outdoor HDTV antenna is the best choice.

Newer outdoor antennas are quite a bit smaller than the old antennas from a few decades ago that you may still see installed on some roofs.

Indoor/Attic

An indoor antenna may be a flat, transparent sheet that adheres to a window in the home. You also may find a small indoor metal antenna made to fit in an attic space.

This style of antenna is easy to install, but its ability to pull in far-off signals is not comparable to the performance you'll receive with an outdoor TV antenna.

Features

To determine which HDTV outdoor antenna will best meet your needs, pay attention to these features.

Installation: For an outdoor antenna, you will need to climb a tall ladder or stand on a roof. If this is not something you feel you can do, you'll either have to stick with an indoor antenna or hire someone to do the installation.

Mounting kit: Some outdoor HDTV antennas include a mounting hardware kit for roof or pole installation. Some even ship with a pole. However, cheaper antennas may not have any mounting hardware, meaning you must purchase it separately.

Range: Nearly all HDTV outdoor antennas will list a mileage range over which they'll work. Sometimes, this distance may seem too good to be true, and it probably is. The listed distance is only applicable under perfect weather conditions with no ground clutter in the way.

Signal amplifier: If you are struggling to pull in a signal, you may need to add an amplifier to the line. This is something you likely will need to purchase separately.

Signal splitter: If you need to send the signal from the antenna to multiple TVs, you'll need a signal splitter on the line. This splitter may weaken the signal strength. An antenna rarely ships with splitter hardware, so you probably will have to buy it separately.

Price

You can find an antenna designed to pull in signals over short distances for $15 to $60. For the biggest outdoor TV antennas designed to work over long distances, expect to spend from $60 to $150.

FAQ

Q. Is there an advantage to using an outdoor HDTV antenna indoors?

A. Installing an HDTV antenna in an attic means you don't have to climb on the roof. But the outdoor HDTV antenna design is too large to fit in some attics, so you may want an indoor style antenna instead.

Q. What is a realistic range for an outdoor HDTV antenna?

A. Without an amplifier, you should be able to regularly pick up signals from as far away as 20 to 40 miles. Weather, buildings, and other obstacles can affect signal strength.

Outdoor HDTV antennas we recommend

Best of the best: AntennasDirect's ClearStream 2V TV Antenna

Our take: When you need a reliable signal over long distances, this model delivers a high level of consistency for the price.

What we like: It stands up to all kinds of weather. Its distance range is good enough that you shouldn't need an amplifier.

What we dislike: It claims to have a 60-mile range, but the actual results will max out closer to 40 miles.

Best bang for your buck: ViewTV's DA-290 Indoor/Outdoor Compact Yagi HDTV Antenna

Our take: An inexpensive antenna that works especially well when most signals are in a particular direction.

What we like: It's easy to mount outdoors, as it has a lightweight design. You shouldn't need an amplifier for most signals.

What we dislike: It's not the best performer in extreme weather conditions.

Choice 3: 1byone's Amplified Outdoor Digital HDTV Antenna

Our take: As long as you have this antenna pointed in the right direction, it will pick up a large number of signals.

What we like: Does a nice job of maintaining signal strength, even when the signal is split multiple times.

What we dislike: Installation is a challenge. May not stand up to or perform well in difficult weather.

