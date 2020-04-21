There's just something so relaxing and soothing about the sound of running water. If you want to turn your yard, garden, or patio into a peaceful oasis amid the hectic grind of daily life, an outdoor fountain is a must-have item. While they all offer the delightful sound of trickling water, you can find fountains in a variety of styles, materials, and sizes to fit any yard. Not only do they add a relaxing water element to your outdoor space, but they can also attract birds and butterflies to truly make your garden feel like paradise.

Confused by the many options? Use our shopping guide to learn all you need to choose the best outdoor fountain for your yard. We've included some specific fountain recommendations at the end, such as our top pick from Alpine, which has an attractive natural look and an LED light for use after dark.

Considerations when choosing outdoor fountains

Design

Fountains are available in a variety of styles, allowing you to choose a look that fits with the rest of your landscape. Some common designs include:

Natural: This style resembles waterfalls and features rocks that help it blend seamlessly into the landscape.

Traditional or ornamental: These classical designs work well as the centerpiece of a garden or yard thanks to their more ornate, decorative look.

Whimsical: For a more off-beat design, this style may feature water that flows from one pot or container to another.

Artistic: Featuring a sculpture at the center, this style looks more like statues than a typical fountain.

Construction

An outdoor fountain is exposed to the elements, so it's crucial to choose a model that offers excellent durability, which really comes down to the material used. Polyresin, fiberglass, and cast stone all work well. You'll find few fountains that are made of actual stone because while it's highly durable, it's extremely heavy. Most models that look like stone are actually made of composite material, which greatly reduces weight.

Size and weight

It's important to consider how much an outdoor fountain weighs before purchasing it. Most range from 20 to 40 pounds, though you can find some that weigh as little as a pound. The heavier a fountain is, the more difficult it is to move.

Outdoor fountains also vary in terms of height. Some are less than a foot, while others measure several feet tall. Try to decide where you'll place the fountain and how large the area is to make sure that it doesn't overwhelm the space -- or gets lost in the landscape.

Power source

Some outdoor fountains are solar-powered, so they feature a rechargeable battery that only requires sun exposure to power it. Most fountains, though, are electric, which means they have a cord that must be plugged in. That limits where you can place the fountain -- or requires running an extension cord across your yard. The benefit to an electric fountain is that you don't have to worry about it working properly on overcast days or after dark.

Assembly

Smaller outdoor fountains may come fully assembled, but larger fountains usually arrive as separate pieces that must be assembled. Keep in mind that most fountains can't simply be plugged in and turned on. There's typically at least some minor assembly required for every fountain, such as threading a hose through the fountain and connecting it to the pump.

Features

Pump

An outdoor fountain requires a pump to move the water through it. More powerful pumps are needed for larger fountains because they circulate more gallons per minute than smaller pumps. The drawback to a larger pump is that it can make quite a bit of noise.

No matter what size it is, an outdoor fountain should come with a pump. It's best to choose a model with a pump that allows you to adjust the water flow.

Number of tiers

Most fountains have tiers or levels that the water flows over. Some only have a single tier, while others have four or more. A fountain with a greater number of tiers offers more water movement and better sound quality.

Lighting

If you'd like your fountain to be visible after dark, consider a model with LED lighting. The lights are sometimes housed within the tiers themselves, but some fountains light the water as it falls. Many fountains only have a single color LED light, but others have multicolored lights for greater variety.

Controls

Outdoor fountains don't usually have many controls. Some have a power switch, while others turn on as soon as you plug in the fountain. You can find some fountains with controls to adjust the water flow.

Price

You can expect to spend between $20 and more than $1,000 for an outdoor fountain. On average, though, fountains cost between $150 and $250.

FAQ

Q. What's the best place to put an outdoor fountain?

A. Determine where you plan to place your fountain before you buy it. If you opt for an electric fountain, you'll need to position it near an outlet. If you choose a solar-powered model, it must be placed where it will receive sunlight. In a formal landscape, placing the fountain in the center of the space usually works well. In a more casual design, though, you may want to place it near a seating area so you can take in the soothing sound of the water. You can also position it against a fence or along a pathway.

Q. Do I need a plumber to handle the installation of an outdoor fountain?

A. Most fountains don't require any plumbing work because you manually fill it with water and replenish it when necessary.

Outdoor fountains we recommend

Best of the best: Alpine's Four-Tier Rock Water Fountain

Our take: A natural-looking fountain of realistic faux rocks that features an LED light to enjoy it after dark.

What we like: Measures a little more than 3' in height. Offers easy setup because you only need to attach the pump, add water, and plug it in. Doesn't leak or splash easily. Constructed from lightweight fiberglass.

What we dislike: Light only offers one color.

Best bang for your buck: Hiluckey's Solar Fountain Pump

Our take: A solar-powered fountain that you can easily add to any pool or other body of water in your yard.

What we like: Floating design makes it easy to install. Runs on solar power, so there's no worry about a cord. Comes with anchors if you don't want it to float. Safe to operate near birds, fish, and people.

What we dislike: Features plastic parts that aren't that durable in inclement weather.

Choice 3: Jeco's Glenville Cascading Water Fountain

Our take: A lovely and unique garden fountain that can also be used as a planter.

What we like: Features a vintage water pump design. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Has cutout to hold plants. Offers easy assembly. Made of sturdy polyresin and fiberglass.

What we dislike: Some users experience leaks and issues with durability.

