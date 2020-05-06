The best outdoor folding table

One thing every home needs is an outdoor folding table. Whether you need to maximize serving space at barbecues or you need easy seating options at a beach or campsite, outdoor folding tables provide a solution.

You'll be impressed with the durability and design of outdoor folding tables. While they're usually a bit heavier than a folding card table, they're easy enough for one person to carry, set up, and break down. Since portability is important, you can find a variety of designs that conveniently fold to fit inside your vehicle.

Give yourself some much-needed space with an outdoor folding table. This buying guide includes popular choices as well as our top recommendation, Office Star Folding Bench and Table Set. This picnic bench-inspired design is made from waterproof, impact-resistant resin to hold up through years of use.

Considerations when choosing outdoor folding tables

Tables vs. seating sets

Outdoor folding tables fall into two categories: strictly tables and those that come with seating. If you just need more space and don't intend to sit down, save the money and buy a table only. Many tables have adjustable legs, though this feature is less common in sets with seats.

On the other hand, if you'd like to sit while you dine, it's worth spending more on an outdoor folding table set with benches or individual seats. It's also a space-saving option, as these seats are compact and easier to fit in a vehicle than regular folding chairs.

Size

The majority of outdoor folding tables are rectangular or square and measure between four and six feet long. Four-foot tables often have handles for easy carrying and are popular for use at vendor fairs, tailgating events, or camping. Six-foot tables offer a sprawling surface area to accommodate buffets or games. They seat between six to eight adults comfortably

Weight limit

Outdoor folding tables generally have weight limits, which is important to know before you pile on the food. Manufacturers use the term "distributed weight" when referring to the weight limit, as tables and bench-style seats aren't designed to accommodate uneven loads like indoor furniture can. While it's important to refer to the actual specifications, you can expect to find weight limits between 80 and 300 pounds.

Construction

Tabletop: The tabletop can be made of fiberboard, wood, bamboo, or resin. Resin is a popular choice given its weatherproof durability and resistance to scratches, water, and UV damage. Fiberboard tends to be the heaviest option and isn't great for use in wet or mixed conditions. Bamboo tabletops are well-liked for their curb appeal, durability, and their ability to dry quickly.

Frame and legs: The frame and legs in outdoor tables are made of either powder-coated steel or aluminum. Powder-coated steel (which is often black) has a protective coating to keep chips and scratches at bay. Aluminum is rust-resistant and strong and is used for frames and legs in lightweight folding tables.

Price

Smaller outdoor folding tables with modest weight capacities cost $40 to $60. When you spend closer to $100, you can find designs with handles or seating. The most expensive outdoor folding tables feature the heaviest weight capacities and seating options and can run $175 or more.

FAQ

Q. Can I use outdoor folding tables indoors?

A. Many people use them both indoors and outdoors. Keep in mind they don't have the aesthetic appeal of some card tables, but nonetheless, they get the job done.

Q. Are outdoor folding tables too heavy for one person to carry?

A. Four-foot designs are relatively easy for one person to carry, especially if they have handles. Six-foot folding tables can be carried by one person, but given their length, it's a cumbersome job. It's best to enlist the help of another person for these longer designs.

Outdoor folding tables we recommend

Best of the best: Office Star's Folding Bench and Table Set

Our take: Well-made picnic table set. Weatherproof and impact-resistant.

What we like: Easy to open and fold up. Table features a convenient carrying handle.

What we dislike: Legs are thinner, so they may sink somewhat in damp grand.

Best bang for your buck: Lifetime's Portable Folding Picnic Table and Bench Set

Our take: Compact, convenient set perfect for camping or beach use.

What we like: Seats 2 adults and 2 kids comfortably. Parallel leg base prevents sinking and promotes stability.

What we dislike: Benches are a bit narrow at only 10 inches wide.

Choice 3: Cosco's Resin Top Folding Table

Our take: Look no further for a tailgate table that fits in your car.

What we like: Can be easily opened and closed by a single person. Well-made and supports considerable weight.

What we dislike: Adjusting the height of the legs can be challenging.

