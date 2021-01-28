Unlike a swimming pool, an outdoor fireplace is an upgrade to your backyard that you can enjoy year-round. Plus, the right outdoor fireplace can increase the resale value of your home. It's one of those win-win situations.

The best outdoor fireplace will be different for every family. You need to choose one that meets your family's needs. Our favorite is Sunjoy's Wood-Burning Fireplace. This stunningly designed model closely resembles an indoor fireplace, which can greatly enhance the appeal of your backyard. To learn more about this and other outdoor fireplaces, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing outdoor fireplaces

Outdoor fireplace options

Fire pit

While it is not technically a fireplace, a fire pit is a popular option for outdoor warmth and socializing. The key difference between a fire pit and a fireplace is that a fire pit is located in the center of the seating, like the hub of a wheel, while a fireplace is positioned off to the side — you can only enjoy the fire when you are sitting in front of a fireplace.

Portable fireplace

A portable fireplace is not something that you'd bring with you to a tailgate party — it is still a sizable and somewhat permanent unit. This type of a fireplace is only portable in the sense that if you really needed to, you could move it and use it in a different location, but it might not be a simple task.

Fireplace kit

Like it sounds, a fireplace kit is an outdoor fireplace that you build yourself from a kit. All the parts are included, which makes it a fun weekend project. The benefit here is you can save a great deal of money by building it yourself.

Built-in fireplace

Think of this as the custom option. You choose a permanent location and hire a professional to do the installation (unless you are a seasoned builder). This is the most costly type of outdoor fireplace.

Types of fuel

Wood

A traditional fireplace burns wood. It creates the best atmosphere, but since wood doesn't burn cleanly, it requires the most maintenance. Also, some counties and municipalities prohibit the use of wood-burning fireplaces on days in which air pollution is high, so check with your local authorities before deciding on the type of fuel you plan to use.

Propane

A propane fireplace is easier to install and the fuel burns cleaner than wood. However, since a propane fireplace doesn't actually burn wood (the logs are ceramic), the fire doesn't provide that soothing crackle.

Natural gas

Natural gas is similar to propane, but you will need a gas line installed, which will increase the upfront costs.

Gel fuel

This option is the cleanest and arguably the safest. However, gel fuel doesn't produce much heat, and the fires will have a limited burn time.

Price

On the low end of the price scale, you can get a small, portable fire pit for around $100. An outdoor fireplace that is suitable for the average homeowner will cost between $300 and $600. A higher-end model that needs professional installation may be as low as $3,000, but it will probably cost a bit more.

FAQ

Q. What safety measures do I need to take with an outdoor fireplace?

A. Even if you've installed your outdoor fireplace according to local fire codes, there are still a few other safety concerns to keep in mind. Some of the more important ones are never leave a fire unattended, do not allow children or pets near your fireplace, and trim back any branches or brush that is growing close to your fireplace. Additionally, be sure to thoroughly read your owner's manual and follow all safety precautions and procedures.

Q. Do I need a fire extinguisher handy when using an outdoor fireplace?

A. It’s always a good idea to have a fire extinguisher easily accessible when using an outdoor fireplace. A Class A fire extinguisher is needed when the fire's fuel source is ordinary combustibles, such as wood and paper; a Class B fire extinguisher is needed when the fire's fuel source is a combustible gas or liquid.

Outdoor fireplaces we recommend

Best of the best: Sunjoy Wood Burning Fireplace

Our take: A beautiful outdoor fireplace that can transform your backyard into an elegant haven.

What we like: Manufactured using natural stone-style ceramic tiles and rust-resistant powder-coated black steel, this unit is guaranteed to be the talk of the neighborhood. The locking steel doors offer added safety, but also provide easy access for tending the fire.

What we dislike: A bit pricier than our other options, but it is worth it.

Best bang for your buck: Endless Summer LP Gas Outdoor Fire Bowl

Our take: This durable, square fire pit has a modern design that will enhance the decor of any backyard.

What we like: With over 45 years of experience, Endless Summer is a trusted manufacturer of outdoor fire pits. The clever design allows you to hide the fuel tank while still offering easy access to all of the controls.

What we dislike: The cover for this unit is not as impressive as the fireplace.

Choice 3: Sunnydaze 30-Inch Wood-Burning Fire Bowl

Our take: If you're looking for a smaller, more affordable outdoor fire pit, this will meet your needs.

What we like: This fire pit is easy to assemble and features a flared base for increased stability. Purchase includes a spark screen, poker, and a one-year warranty for peace of mind.

What we dislike: Of the three choices on our shortlist, this is the light-duty option.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

