The best outdoor dog chain

If you’re looking for a way for your dog to roam around and get more exercise but kennels and fences aren’t in your budget, an outdoor dog chain is your next best option.

These days, outdoor dog chains aren’t simply made of links. To prevent your pet from getting hurt as they run around, they’re often made of galvanized steel cables with soft, protective coverings. They’re considered far more durable because they’re less prone to rusting or breaking.

Take a look at this buying guide that covers what you need to know about outdoor dog chains. We’re also sharing a few recommendations at the end, including our top choice, the Four Paws Super Weight Tie-Out Cable. This outdoor dog chain earns praise from big-breed owners, who say it’s one of the most durable options on the market.

Considerations when choosing outdoor dog chains

Types of outdoor dog chains

Simple tie-outs feature a single cable with clips on both ends. They attach to a dog’s collar and are looped around a tree or post. Tie-outs with stakes have a similar design, only they attach directly to a stake that’s anchored into the ground.

Trolley tie-outs have a cable tied between two points, like tree trunks or fence posts. The cable is several feet off the ground and a pulley with a tie chain attaches to it. This allows dogs to run the length of the yard without getting tangled in the cable.

Dog size

Nearly all outdoor dog chains indicate which size dogs they’re suitable for. Those for toy breeds, for example, are rarely as durable as those for large breeds. As far as the packaging goes, the manufacturer usually stipulates the maximum weight or height of the dog for the chain.

Chain length

Outdoor dog chains range in length from 10 to 100 feet. The longer the chain is, the more space your dog has to move around. However, longer chains are more likely to get tangled around your dog and other things in the yard, so be prepared to untangle them every now and then.

Weather resistance

Many outdoor dog chains are weather-resistant, meaning they won’t sustain damage or break in extreme conditions. Galvanized and vinyl-coated chains are rust-resistant and hold up well to rain and snow. Some chains feature rust- or corrosion-resistant clips as well.

Features

Coating

It’s common for outdoor dog chains to have some type of protective coating, which is usually vinyl. The coating aids in repelling water and protecting the chain from rust and corrosion. Additionally, the vinyl helps the chain stay tangle-free. The smooth coating also limits abrasions or chafing against your dog’s skin or coat.

Clips

Well-made outdoor dog chains feature swivel clips of rust-resistant steel or brass. The swivel helps the clip move 360 degrees, so it turns with your dog’s movement rather than resisting it. This reduces tension on the clip, which also means it’s less likely to break.

Stakes

Most stakes resemble large corkscrews that are screwed into the ground. They’re generally stable and tamper-resistant and aren’t likely to come up from the ground on their own. However, they’re not ideal for soft or sandy soil, which are too loose to hold it in place.

Price

Many outdoor dog chains less than 25 feet in length cost between $8 and $12. Longer chains up to 75 feet long, including those for medium- and average-size dogs, cost up to $20. Outdoor dog chains for big dogs, which are the longest and most durable options, cost $25 to $40.

FAQ

Q. Does color matter when it comes to outdoor dog chains?

A. Some pet owners choose brightly colored outdoor dog chains to boost their visibility in the yard. There are also some chains that have reflective coatings, which help owners locate their pets in low light conditions.

Q. Are outdoor dog chains chew-resistant?

A. Unfortunately, they’re not. If a dog is inclined to chew the chain, then they’re going to chew it. One option is to spray the chain with a dog-safe bitter deterrent spray. These formulas won’t hurt your dog, but they have an unpleasant taste that will ward them off.

Outdoor dog chains we recommend

Best of the best: Four Paws Super Weight Tie-Out Cable

Our take: Popular for big dogs, this outdoor dog chain is crafted with aircraft-grade steel to withstand rugged use.

What we like: Tangle-free lead allows dogs to roam freely. It’s coated in vinyl, so it’s rust-free and won’t hurt dogs. Available in 15- and 20-foot lengths. Connects to stake and collar with swivel clips.

What we dislike: Some reports that clasps aren’t as durable as the rest of the chain.

Best bang for your buck: Petest Reflective Dog Tie-Out Cable

Our take: An affordable option with a reflective coating that boosts a dog’s visibility for added safety.

What we like: Crimp covers protect cable ends from degrading due to rain or rust. Available for all dog sizes, including toy breeds and dogs up to 250 pounds. Lightweight cable won’t inhibit walking or roaming.

What we dislike: Some dogs may chew through the protective cable coating.

Choice 3: Frisco Large-Dog Tie-Out Cable

Our take: As far as covered outdoor dog chains go, it’s by far one of the most durable and longest-lasting.

What we like: Made with galvanized steel that holds up well to pulling. Available in three lengths. Can be used by any dog up to 100 pounds. Swivel clips are rust-resistant and are designed to last.

What we dislike: Not available in sizes for extra-large dogs.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.