The best outdoor daybed

One of the greatest luxuries is napping outside during the day. The tranquility is therapeutic for your mind, body, and soul. Some people travel great distances to find a suitable location to simply lounge about in nature, but if you have an outdoor daybed, you can enjoy that bliss whenever you like.

When shopping for an outdoor daybed, it is important to find a design that is appealing to you, something that adds a special touch to your backyard environment. Our favorite is Christopher Knight Home's Bellagio Four-Piece Outdoor Daybed Sectional Set. This versatile set can be reconfigured to serve a variety of functions. To learn more about what to look for when shopping for a quality outdoor daybed, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing outdoor daybeds

Types

When shopping for an outdoor daybed, you will want to purchase a model that best meets your needs. We've broken down outdoor daybeds into three general types: one-piece, sectional, and hanging.

One-piece: A one-piece model is a single piece of furniture that has one purpose: it serves as a daybed. This type is typically rectangular in shape and it may or may not have a canopy. Some are very large and ornate, while others feature a more minimalistic or contemporary design. Look for the style that best satisfies your aesthetic needs.

Sectional: A sectional outdoor daybed is usually comprised of four individual pieces that can either serve as seats for four individuals or can be pushed together to form a daybed that is large enough for two adults. These models offer the greatest flexibility as they can serve a variety of functions, but because they are in sections, some users my find them less comfortable or stable than one-piece models.

Hanging: A hanging outdoor daybed is a suspended piece of furniture that functions somewhat like a large rigid hammock. These models can be exceptionally relaxing but will require some sort of stable structure that already exists or can be built to support the daybed.

Features

Following are some of the features you will want to consider before purchasing your outdoor daybed:

Canopy: Lounging beneath the sun can be extremely relaxing. It can also be dangerous because it may expose you to harmful UV rays. Purchasing an outdoor daybed with a canopy can help protect you from the sun.

Materials: The materials used in manufacturing daybeds must be able to hold up to exposure. This includes not only being weather-resistant but fade-resistant as well. Rattan with a steel frame is typical because it is durable and will hold up when exposed to the elements.

Cushions: Obviously, you will want comfortable cushions. However, it is also important to purchase something that is weather-resistant, easy to clean, and has removable covers.

Throw pillows: Some models include four matching throw pillows. If this is desirable, look for an outdoor daybed that offers this feature.

Price

Although it is possible to purchase a bare-bones daybed for under $300, most models will be closer to the $500 price range. If you are interested in a sectional model with a canopy for protection from the sun, you may be looking at $1,000 or more.

FAQ

Q. I found the perfect outdoor daybed, but it is a little too neutral for my tastes. What can I do?

A. The quickest, easiest, and most affordable way to spice up an outdoor daybed is to add some colorful accent pillows that will allow you to express your personality.

Q. How do I care for my outdoor daybed?

A. Care is dependent on the type of materials used in manufacturing. Mild soap and water is best for wicker -- add vinegar if mold or mildew is present. The cushions may require diluted bleach, but before cleaning, read the care instructions that came with your model to be sure you do not damage the material.

Outdoor daybeds we recommend

Best of the best: Christopher Knight Home's Bellagio Four-Piece Outdoor Daybed Sectional Set

Our take: A large, round, four-piece sectional that can either function as separate furniture or an outdoor daybed.

What we like: This model includes a canopy, which can be added to help protect loungers from direct sunlight. If desired, the pieces of this sectional can be arranged in a variety of configurations to accommodate different entertainment and relaxation needs.

What we dislike: To ensure the longest lifespan, this model may require a treatment of fabric protector.

Best bang for your buck: Devoko's Round Daybed with Retractable Canopy and Washable Cushions

Our take: An affordable, weather-resistant four-piece sectional with an adjustable canopy.

What we like: Devoko's round daybed features a lightweight, durable build that uses a steel frame and rattan. It has an adjustable canopy to help provide protection from the sun and the stylish design can add a touch of elegance to your backyard living space.

What we dislike: Assembly of this unit can be rather frustrating and difficult due to lack of clear instructions.

Choice 3: Safavieh's Outdoor Rectangular Daybed

Our take: A solidly built, rectangular daybed that is suitable for up to two lounging adults.

What we like: The design of this elegant outdoor daybed can make it feel like you are living at a posh resort. It is both well-built and comfortable, making it an ideal purchase for nearly any backyard that has room to accommodate the furniture.

What we dislike: This unit does not feature a canopy, so protection from the sun must be achieved using a different strategy.

