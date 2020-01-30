If you want to spend more time enjoying your garden, you'll need a spot to sit. An outdoor bench is great for relaxing in your yard, especially when you position it at a nice vantage point. An attractive outdoor bench can also add an extra decorative element to your outdoor space.

This guide contains the information you need to find the best outdoor bench. Our top choice is the Cozumel Cast-Aluminum Bench, which looks great with its lattice design and antique copper finish. Plus, its sturdy and durable while still being affordable.

Considerations when choosing outdoor benches

Material

It's important to choose the right material for your outdoor bench. Most are made from metal, wood, or resin. Some combine more than one material (such as benches that consist of metal frames with wooden seats and backs).

Metal benches are generally strong and durable, though durability varies depending on the type of metal -- aluminum benches, for instance, are lightweight and can feel flimsy, whereas cast-iron benches are extremely heavy-duty. Metals that aren't rust-resistant should be painted or coated.

Wooden benches have a classic, rustic appearance that looks great in a traditional garden. They last a long time if you take care of them but can become waterlogged after heavy rain, so you'll have to wait for them to dry out if you want to sit down without getting wet.

Resin benches are naturally weather-resistant, dry off with a quick wipe down, and are easy to clean. Some buyers don't like the look of them, but they're often styled to look like painted or natural wood (to varying degrees of success).

Size

It's important to choose a bench of the right size to suit you. Some garden benches are much smaller than they appear in photos, so it's vital you check the measurements. Some benches can only fit one or two people, whereas larger benches can fit three to four.

Features

Storage

You can find outdoor benches with built-in storage, which is handy if you don't have a shed or garage. This storage area should be waterproof, so you could store seat cushions or other items you don't want to get wet.

Gliders

Some benches are set on gliders, which are a bit like rockers except they produce a gliding motion.

Backless

Backless benches are generally cheaper than benches with backs and arms, plus you can sit on them from either side.

Price

Depending on the material, size, and quality, outdoor benches can cost anywhere from $50 to more than $500.

FAQ

Q. Do outdoor benches require any maintenance?

A. This depends on the material of your chosen bench. Resin and metal benches generally require very little maintenance, other than the occasional wipe down. That said, some metal benches can rust, so you may need to deal with rust-related issues down the line, or move or cover metal benches in extreme weather. Wooden benches generally need to be treated with varnish or wood stain every few years to protect them from the elements and improve their lifespan.

Q. Can I place my outdoor bench on any surface?

A. Yes, you can, but if you choose to place your bench on grass rather than a solid surface, such as a paved patio or wooden deck, you may find the legs sink into the grass if you sit on it when the ground is wet. As such, you may want to lay a small area of paving stones, gravel, or wood chips on your lawn for your bench to sit on.

Outdoor benches we recommend

Best of the best: Best Selling's Cozumel Cast-Aluminum Bench

Our take: A classic-looking bench made from cast aluminum, which makes it strong yet lightweight.

What we like: Stands up to wind, rain, and other poor weather. Plenty of seating space for two. Attractive antique bronze finish.

What we dislike: Some users report assembly issues resulting in a wobbly bench.

Best bang for your buck: Leigh Country's Metal 'Welcome' Outdoor Bench

Our take: The ideal bench if you want your guests to feel a warm welcome (though a fleur-de-lis design is also available).

What we like: Nicely strong as it's made from steel. Has a powder-coated finish for rust resistance. Gorgeous ivy-leaf detailing.

What we dislike: Not comfortable to sit on for long periods without a cushion.

Choice 3: Suncast's Patio Bench with Storage

Our take: Part bench, part garden storage solution, the seat lifts up on hinges to reveal 50 gallons of storage space beneath.

What we like: Wood-effect resin construction gives you a classic look with zero maintenance. Easy to clean and simple to assemble -- no tools required.

What we dislike: Mind the weight limits, as too much weight can damage the seat or hinges.

