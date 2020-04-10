The best OtterBox phone case

If you've shelled out big bucks for a smartphone recently, you might be considering your options for protection. To invest in the best defense against drops and bumps, take a look at OtterBox phone cases.

It comes as no surprise that OtterBox has risen to become one of the leading extreme protectors of smartphones. Their engineered designs feature contoured polycarbonate shells; this dense material minimizes damage, whether it's from impact, dirt, or dust. Perhaps best of all, OtterBox phone cases come with a lifetime warranty.

Read our buying guide to learn more about OtterBox phone cases. Our favorite design is the OtterBox Defender Series for iPhone 7/8. Enjoy superior protection with a triple layer of defense, including a touch screen protector.

Considerations when choosing OtterBox phone cases

OtterBox series

Defender: If you're tough on phones, invest in the tri-layer design of the Defender. With a rubber slipcover over a polycarbonate shell, it's more than prepared to handle impact. It's one of the few OtterBox designs that also features an integrated touch screen protector.

Commuter: Commuter cases feature two layers of protection, giving them a sleek, easy-to-hold profile. They're a solid choice if you're looking for a case that fits easily into pockets. These also have rubber slipcovers, but they don't offer touch screen protection.

Symmetry: For those concerned with curb appeal, consider the aesthetic value of Symmetry cases. They have sleek, single-piece designs featuring dual layers of protection. They often feature fun patterns or licensed designs to suit your style.

Other popular series: The Pursuit, Strada, and Figura cases are also quite popular. Pursuit cases are ultra-thin and offer modest weather protection through covered ports. Figura cases are specific to iPhones and are equipped with PopSockets. An older series, the Strada, features a classic leather exterior in a single-piece design.

Features

Screen protector

The only OtterBox phone case with integrated screen protection is the Defender, which is why it's one of the more expensive series. All other cases lack this feature. This means your screen is still fully vulnerable, so you should invest in a compatible screen protector that fits inside your OtterBox case.

PopSockets

PopSockets are located on the back of select OtterBox phone cases. As their name implies, they pop out to make holding your phone easier and add a contemporary, stylish touch. This convenient built-in feature is popular for those who prefer operating their smartphone with one hand.

Holsters

Some OtterBox phones, like the Defender series, come with holsters made from high-grade polycarbonate. They have a strong clip mechanism that secures them to pockets and can also function as a kickstand for hands-free viewing.

Designs

Most OtterBox cases are available in at least three color choices or as many as a dozen. There are some cases that feature licensed characters, logos, or even team colors. You're in luck if you're a big fan of Star Wars, Disney, Hello Kitty, or major league sports teams, and there are more characters and themes being added on a regular basis.

Price

If you're on a budget, stick to the Commuter or Symmetry series to spend $30 or less. If you have a newer smartphone, they run closer to the $45 mark. The most expensive OtterBox phone cases are the Defender and Strada series, which cost $45 to $65.

FAQ

Q. Will my OtterBox phone case protect against water damage or moisture?

A. Unfortunately, no. While their designs minimize damage and buy you precious moments to dry off your phone, OtterBox phone cases aren't hermetically sealed. More than anything, they intend to protect against drops and dirt.

Q. Are OtterBox phone cases heavy?

A. The Defender series is the heaviest and the bulkiest at almost five ounces. Many people opt for the Commuter or Symmetry series instead, which weigh two ounces or less.

OtterBox phone cases we recommend

Best of the best: OtterBox Defender Series for iPhone 7/8

Our take: High level of drop protection that's popular among those hard on iPhones.

What we like: Bumper minimizes damage with modest bounce. Rugged, durable design.

What we dislike: Multi-piece design makes this case a bit bulky.

Best bang for your buck: OtterBox Commuter Series for Samsung Galaxy S8

Our take: Lightweight design with a high level of protection.

What we like: Slides easily in and out of pockets. Port cover protects against dust and debris.

What we dislike: Doesn't have an integrated screen protector.

Choice 3: OtterBox Symmetry Series Star Wars for iPhone XS and iPhone X

Our take: The Force is strong with this streamlined design available in several Star Wars prints.

What we like: Budget-friendly and has a small profile with single-piece design. Responsive button covers.

What we dislike: Lacks screen protection. Can sustain scratches easily.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.