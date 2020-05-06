The best otoscope

Ear infections can be extremely painful, especially for younger children who are most at risk for developing them. While thermometers may have become standard diagnostic tools in homes, few parents actually consider investing in an otoscope for at-home ear examinations. A professional otoscope in a doctor's office may contain dozens of accessories, but a home otoscope only requires an illuminating base and a comfortable speculum.

While nothing will replace a professional medical exam, having an otoscope at home can help parents or spouses determine if an infection, excessive wax, or other conditions are present in the ear canal or ear drum. This early detection can often prevent an infection from becoming more serious or painful until an exam by a medical professional can be scheduled.

If you are interested in adding an otoscope to your home medical kit, read our helpful shopping guide. We have compared dozens of otoscopes on the market and created a shortlist of favorites. At the top of our list is the Welch Allyn Premium Diagnostic Set, a comprehensive kit suitable for both professional and home use.

Considerations when choosing otoscopes

Otoscope size

Standard otoscopes are generally the size of a handheld flashlight, but some users may find them challenging to hold comfortably during an examination. Smaller versions known as "pocket otoscopes" are available for users who anticipate performing frequent ear exams. For most home users, the standard size should be acceptable.

Power of magnification

An otoscope does not have to have the magnification power of a microscope to be useful, but it should provide the examiner with enough information to make a proper diagnosis. Most otoscopes sold for home use are designed to provide 2.5 to 3X magnification, which should be enough to detect signs of inflammation or foreign objects in the ear canal. Professional grade otoscopes may provide a "macro view" option with 4.2X magnification, but this is not always essential.

Illumination

Some otoscopes use the same filament bulbs as flashlights or penlights. These bulbs provide strong illumination inside the ear canal but can also create shadows and blind spots. More modern otoscopes for home and professional exams now use LED bulbs because they are smaller in size and maintain a steadier level of illumination over time.

Features

Specula

A speculum is the part of the otoscope that actually enters the patient's ear canal during an exam, so it is essential to find the proper fit. For infants, a speculum should measure 2.5 millimeters, while a 3-millimeter speculum is better for older children. Adults generally accommodate a 4-millimeter speculum. These clip-on specula can either be reusable or disposable, but home users will most likely be satisfied with reusable plastic specula and a thorough sanitation process.

Professional attachments

Most home users only need the option of examining a patient's ears for signs of inflammation, infection, or blockage. Higher-end kits designed for professional use may contain other accessories, such as a removable lens or ophthalmoscope. Sometimes an ENT specialist will remove the lens in order to insert another instrument, or use the ophthalmoscope to perform a routine eye examination.

Price

A basic otoscope for home use can cost as little as $20, although models with better illumination and magnification options will cost up to $70. Professional-grade otoscope kits with additional attachments and multiple size specula start at $100, with the highest-end models approaching $1,000 or more.

FAQ

Q. How should I insert the tip of the otoscope into my child's ear safely?

A. You will first need to straighten the child's ear canal by gently pulling the outer ear upwards and backwards. Carefully push the tip of the otoscope into the ear canal, but do not apply excessive pressure. Positioning your pinky finger on the child's cheek will help you gauge the proper depth for examination.

Q. I've looked at my husband's ears with an otoscope, but I don't know how to recognize an infection. What should I look for?

A. Ear infections often start with pain and a sense of fullness in the affected ear. When you look through the otoscope, you will probably see red, inflamed tissue, especially near the eardrum. There may also be fluid in the ear, which often appears clear, yellow or green. Over-the-counter ear drops may provide some relief, but bacterial ear infections usually require prescription antibiotic medication.

Otoscopes we recommend

Best of the best: Welch Allyn's Premium Diagnostic Set

Our take: This well-crafted ENT instrument offers both home and professional users the ability to fully examine symptoms in macrovision.

What we like: Designed for ear, nose, and throat examinations. Wide field of vision, illuminated by LED. Exceptionally long battery life.

What we dislike: Expensive price point. Reports of missing or damaged pieces on arrival.

Best bang for your buck: Primacare's DL-4112 Mini Diagnostic Otoscope Kit

Our take: This affordable otoscope is ideal for home use because of its customizable speculum size and its powerful penlight base.

What we like: AAA batteries included. Powerful LED illumination. Intuitive design. Includes three additional specula of various sizes.

What we dislike: Overall construction quality is variable. Light is in direct line of sight.

Choice 3: Doctor Mom's LED PRO Otoscope

Our take: First-time otoscope users will appreciate the detailed instructions and photographs included with the instrument itself.

What we like: Includes diagnostic illustrations. High-quality glass lens. Compatible with many brands of disposable specula.

What we dislike: Original batteries drain quickly. Internal mirror can partially obscure view.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.