The best Oster waffle maker

Waffles aren't just for breakfast -- they're what's cooking 24-7 for some people. If you're someone who simply can't get enough, it's time to invest in your very own Oster waffle maker.

Oster has it down when it comes to the waffle-making process. Whether you prefer the traditional kind or crave the syrup-ready pockets of a Belgian waffle, Oster has a waffle maker for you. Several models even have adjustable temperature controls, so if you're finicky when it comes to waffle fluffiness and crispness, you're in luck.

Waffle aficionados, look no further than our buying guide to find the right Oster waffle maker for your kitchen. Our favorite model is the Oster Titanium-Infused DuraCeramic Flip Waffle Maker. It's quick and easy to make fresh, fluffy waffles, day or night.

Considerations when choosing Oster waffle makers

Types of waffle makers

Standard waffle makers: If you like traditional waffles, opt for one of Oster's standard waffle makers. These waffles are on the thinner side and have a fairly even texture on both sides. Depending on the model, standard waffles can be anywhere between 5 and 7 inches wide.

Belgian waffle makers: Oster's Belgian waffle makers are a big hit for those who prefer deeper pockets for syrup, butter, and other toppings. Unlike traditional waffles, these have crispy exteriors and are fluffy on the inside. Belgian waffles are approximately 7 inches wide.

Flip or rotating waffle makers: Oster's premium waffle makers are designed to flip or rotate 180°. This unique mechanism allows batter to cook quicker and more evenly. They're significantly larger than other Oster models, as a handle juts out from the base.

Features

Capacity

Oster waffle makers cook between one and four waffles at a time. Larger models (especially flip and rotating ones) make one large waffle that is subdivided into smaller sections with wells. Once they're cooked, it's easy to slice waffles into pieces with a regular knife.

Nonstick plates

To ensure your waffle cooking experience goes smoothly, Oster outfits their waffle makers with nonstick plates. They're either coated with Teflon or made of ceramic, which means it's easy to retrieve your waffle, completely mess-free. Nonstick plates are also low maintenance, as you can simply wipe them down after use -- once they've cooled, of course.

Indicator lights

Oster waffle makers with indicator lights let you know what's cooking. They tell you when plates are hot enough to pour batter onto them and when your waffle is fully cooked. Not all models come with this feature, and for those that don't, you need to set timers to make sure waffles cook to your preference.

Temperature control

If your Oster waffle maker comes with adjustable temperature settings, you're able to choose how crispy or brown your waffles are. There's a bit of a learning curve with these, especially if you experiment with ingredients or batter. Regardless, these waffle makers are ideal for those who have their heart set on a particular texture or crispness level.

Ease of storage

Waffle makers are usually as wide as a dinner plate, so it comes as no surprise that storing them is a concern. Some Oster models are equipped with bases for vertical storage, which are convenient if you're short on space. For horizontal models, you need to make room for them on your counter or in a cupboard.

Price

Basic models that make regular, thin waffles cost between $20 and $30. If you'd like to enjoy Belgian waffles, you can spend closer to $45. The most advanced Oster waffle makers are flip or rotating models and cost up to $60.

FAQ

Q. How long does it take for an Oster waffle maker to cool down once it's off?

A. It takes around 10 minutes to cool down, and within about an hour, it's closer to room temperature. You may wish to leave the waffle maker open so its plates cool more quickly, but it's not recommended if you have young kids who may touch it.

Q. Which type of Oster waffle maker should I get if I'd like to make larger batches of waffles?

A. Choose models that either separate waffles into smaller sections by wells, or those that make four waffles at a time. While they might be smaller than full-size single-waffle makers, it's a much faster option if you need to make several in one go.

Oster waffle makers we recommend

Best of the best: Oster Titanium-Infused DuraCeramic Flip Waffle Maker

Our take: Flipping mechanism ensures evenly cooked waffles every time.

What we like: Nonstick surface. Adjustable temperature controls. Easy to store vertically.

What we dislike: Handle could be a bit more reinforced.

Best bang for your buck: Oster Belgian Waffle Maker

Our take: Perfect for oversized Belgian waffles with deep pockets for syrup.

What we like: Makes 8-inch waffles. Stay-cool handle for safe operation. Adjustable temperature controls.

What we dislike: A bit lightweight compared to other models.

Choice 3: Oster Titanium-Infused DuraCeramic Belgian Waffle Maker

Our take: Budget-friendly option for fast-cooking waffles.

What we like: Flake-free nonstick coating. High-end look with polished metal exterior. Solid construction.

What we dislike: Bit of a learning curve when it comes to heating.

