The best Osmo toy

One common concern with digital or online games -- even ones designed to be educational -- is that there is little to no physical interaction. On the other hand, a child playing with building blocks is engaged physically, but not always intellectually. A company called Osmo wants to bridge these two worlds through interactive gameplay. Osmo toys provide children with haptic and motor skill opportunities while providing interaction with a virtual environment. An Osmo toy set works on sensory, auditory, and visual levels.

Some Osmo toys are completely self-contained, while others may require a separate base for connectivity. These systems may not be compatible with all electronic platforms, so it pays to read the product description before ordering. If you're in the market for an Osmo toy, read our helpful buying guide. At the top of our list is Osmo Genius Kit For iPad, a comprehensive iPad-compatible system ideal for first-time or younger users.

Considerations when choosing Osmo toys

Base and reflector

Complete Osmo toy sets (especially starter kits) include a special base to hold the operating device and a red reflector that receives information from the physical world and sends it to the virtual world. Without this interaction, most Osmo toys do not function properly.

If a particular Osmo toy set includes the base and reflector, it's a simple matter of installing the device and setting up the reflector. If the toy is an add-on or auxiliary set, however, you may have to purchase another set that contains a compatible base and reflector.

Age range

Some Osmo toy sets are designed to challenge all age groups, from five-year-olds to adolescents, or even adults. As the player learns the basic gameplay, more advanced levels become available. There are some Osmo toys designed specifically for a certain age group, which means some older users may become uninterested or younger users can feel intimidated. The recommended age groups should be mentioned in the toy's packaging or product information.

Types of devices

One important consideration with any Osmo product is compatibility. Some Osmo starter sets only work with specific smart devices, such as iPad. Others work across many different platforms, including Amazon Firestick or Android. Before investing in a new Osmo toy set, it's important to check if the game is compatible with your device.

Gameplay

While Osmo toys are generally associated with STEM educational games, there are also games intended for sheer entertainment. When shopping for a new Osmo toy system, consider the interests of the intended recipient. Some children enjoy playing educational games that stimulate their puzzle-solving abilities, while others might enjoy games that emphasize action and competition.

Price

Prices for Osmo toy sets are largely determined by the completeness of the set and the level of programming. A basic add-on Osmo toy without the base and reflector can cost $20, but the base and reflector can cost an additional $40. Advanced toy sets containing several games, base, and reflector can cost upwards of $100.

FAQ

Q. Do Osmo toys have recommended age limits?

A. Yes, most Osmo toy sets are specifically designed to meet the educational needs and the motor skills of a certain age group. Parents should consult the product details of an Osmo toy system to make sure it is age-appropriate for their child.

Q. We own an Amazon Fire tablet. Are all Osmo toys compatible with it?

A. Most Osmo toys are designed to be compatible with devices such as iPads, iPhones, and Amazon Fire tablets. However, there are some exceptions, particularly with starter sets. You should be able to determine if a particular Osmo toy set is compatible with your preferred device.

Osmo toys we recommend

Best of the best: Osmo Genius Kit For iPad

Our take: The Genius Kit contains everything necessary for a first-time Osmo toy experience. We recommend it for younger users, although more challenging levels are available.

What we like: Set includes essential base and reflector. Apps are easy to download and implement. Games engage young users in visual, auditory, and sensory ways.

What we dislike: Older children may find the games repetitive, not challenging. Upper case letters are confusing to use. Some programming bugs reported.

Best bang for your buck: Osmo Pizza Co. Game

Our take: Osmo toys are designed to teach children practical skills, and this set creates a real-time environment that most kids enjoy.

What we like: Teaches math concepts in a real-world environment. Simulates a real pizza restaurant, very engaging play. Difficulty level can be adjusted upwards for older players.

What we dislike: A separate base is required. Gameplay can be buggy with screen freezing. Not compatible with non-Apple platforms.

Choice 3: Osmo Coding Awbie Game

Our take: Computer coding is a very useful skill to acquire, and Osmo's Awbie game appeals to older children and even adults who are new to the world of programming.

What we like: Very engaging for children with ADHD or autism. Adults can learn the concepts of coding, too. Entertaining learning environment.

What we dislike: Separate Osmo game base required. Coding may not appeal to younger users. Results can be variable.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.