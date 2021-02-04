Mouthwash can do wonders for freshening your breath, fighting plaque, and preventing cavities, but many formulas contain harsh ingredients that can cause irritation and dry mouth, making organic mouthwash an appealing alternative. It’s gentler than standard mouthwash but provides all the same oral hygiene benefits. Not all organic mouthwashes are created equal, though, so the key to the healthiest teeth and freshest breath is selecting the right formula.

Our buying guide highlights all the tips you need to find the best organic mouthwash for your bathroom. At the end, we’ve included a few specific product recommendations, such as our top choice from Essential Oxygen, which doesn’t contain any alcohol and helps soothe tooth sensitivity.

Considerations when choosing organic mouthwashes

Flavor

You should like the way an organic mouthwash tastes if you’re going to use it every day. Many organic mouthwash formulas use essential oils for flavoring, so you can find formulas with the classic peppermint or spearmint flavor. Some brands use other natural flavorings like sage, tea tree oil, aloe vera, or oregano, giving them a pretty unique flavor.

Check out some descriptions of the flavor, because even organic formulas with a traditional peppermint or spearmint flavor don’t taste the same as mouthwash with artificial flavoring.

Strength and sensation

As with any mouthwash, organic mouthwashes are available in various strengths. Some formulas provide a slight tingle during rinsing, while other mouthwashes are potent enough to cause a burning sensation. You can also find some mid-range formulas that fall somewhere in between.

Strong organic mouthwashes usually contain a higher percentage of menthol, essential oils, and peroxide. If you aren’t a fan of the burning sensation, stay away from formulas that contain alcohol, menthol, peroxide, and/or many essential oils. Keep in mind that even mild mouthwashes can cause irritation if you have gingivitis, mouth ulcers, or other dental issues.

Ingredients

Just because a mouthwash features an organic formula doesn’t mean you’ll like all its ingredients. Some buyers avoid mouthwashes that feature fluoride, alcohol, sugar, sorbitol, sodium lauryl sulfate, or dyes, so read the ingredients list carefully to find a formula that fits your preferences.

It’s also important to understand that only products with the USDA organic seal are fully organic. Brands can label their mouthwash as “natural” without meeting any regulations or standards, so the formula may still feature artificial or non-organic ingredients.

Features

Bottle size

Organic mouthwashes are available in bottles that vary in size, but you typically get the best value with a larger bottle. Most bottles average about 16 ounces, but you can find 10- to 12-ounce bottles on the small end and 32-ounce bottles on the large end.

Whitening vs. staining

Organic mouthwashes may contain peroxide and peppermint or cinnamon oils to help whiten and brighten your teeth over time, but you may run across formulas that contain ingredients that can stain or worsen existing stains. Avoid mouthwashes with stannous fluoride or cetylpyridinium chloride, which can stain your teeth like coffee.

Plaque reduction

Some organic mouthwashes are formulated to help fight plaque. They usually contain high concentrations of peroxide, essential oils, and other ingredients to reduce bacteria in the mouth. Some antibacterial essential oils to look for in an organic mouthwash include lemon, tea tree, peppermint, spearmint, chamomile, and sage.

Aftertaste

While some organic mouthwashes can taste great when you’re rinsing with them, they may leave behind an unpleasant aftertaste. Formulas with blends of essential oils can lead to a strange taste.

Price

You can spend between $4 and $50 for organic mouthwash. Affordable formulas containing some synthetic or GMO ingredients cost between $4 and $10, but you can find higher-quality GMO- and alcohol-free mouthwashes for $10 to $25. For the highest-quality organic mouthwash, you pay $25 to $50.

FAQ

Q. How long should I rinse with organic mouthwash?

A. It’s best to check the label for the manufacturer’s instructions to determine the proper amount of time to rinse with your mouthwash. In most cases, you should aim for 30 to 60 seconds of rinsing for the best results.

Q. Can my children use organic mouthwash?

A. It depends on their age. Children six years and up can usually use mouthwash because they understand not to swallow. Kids under the age of six shouldn’t use the product because they’re more likely to swallow it, even accidentally. If you’re unsure whether organic mouthwash is right for your children, consult your dentist.

Organic mouthwashes we recommend

Best of the best: Essential Oxygen Organic Brushing Rinse

Our take: An excellent organic formula that can help cut down on sensitivity, whiten teeth, freshen breath, and more.

What we like: Boasts a certified organic formula. Doesn’t contain any alcohol, fluoride, glycerin, or sodium lauryl sulfate. Can quickly whiten teeth and freshen breath.

What we dislike: Not all users are fans of the peppermint flavor. Can cause burning.

Best bang for your buck: Lucky Teeth Organic Peroxide Mouthwash

Our take: A high-quality mouthwash that’s as affordable as it is effective.

What we like: Features a blend of food-grade peroxide, water, and organic tea tree, oregano, and peppermint oils. Can help remove stains and improve breath. Can treat gum disease and inflammation.

What we dislike: Bottle is somewhat small. Formula not as potent as other mouthwashes.

Choice 3: Lumineux Oral Essentials Mouthwash

Our take: An organic formula that uses the body's natural microbes to improve dental health and freshen breath.

What we like: Features a combination of aloe vera, sea minerals, and essential oils. Doesn’t contain any harsh alcohol. Comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

What we dislike: Some users complain about the smell and taste.

