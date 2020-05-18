The best organic baby food

If your little one is ready to progress to baby food, you might feel overwhelmed by the choices available. There are countless varieties, not to mention hundreds of flavors, with plenty organic options among them.

To be labeled organic, these baby foods undergo rigorous testing and are required to meet stringent safety standards. It's important to read the packaging carefully to ensure it's marked with the USDA organic certification badge (you'll often find the Non-GMO Project emblem, too).

It's no small task to choose organic baby food for your little one, so we're sharing this buying guide, including our top recommendations and our favorite, Plum Organics Stage 2 Organic Baby Food. Each pouch contains a cultured blend of organic fruits and veggies to introduce your baby to new flavors and textures.

Considerations when choosing organic baby food

USDA certified

For baby food to receive this sought-after rating, more than 95% of its ingredients must be sourced from USDA certified farms. Not only are the crops organic, they're also held to high cultivation standards regarding their crop rotation and fertilization process. The land must also be free and clear of prohibited substances for at least three years.

"Made with organic" labeling

"Made with organic" isn't the same as USDA certified organic, as it simply refers to any product or food made with at least 70% organic ingredients. While they don't have the same ingredient standards, there are still plenty of quality baby foods on the market with this labeling.

Non-GMO Project Verified

The Non-GMO Project Verified badge indicates that the baby food manufacturer has voluntarily undergone testing to assure consumers they are non-GMO, which means made without genetically modified organisms. To receive this seal of approval, baby food and other products must contain less than 0.9% GMO ingredients.

Features

Flavor varieties

You'll be impressed with the unique flavor varieties of organic baby food. In addition to fruit or veggie blends, there are blends of fruit and veggies, such as carrot-plum-pea. These creative flavor profiles aim to introduce babies to multiple textures and types of food simultaneously. There are also blended varieties that are meal-driven, such as chicken, rice, and vegetable pouches.

Packaging

Organic baby food is packaged in BPA-free squeeze pouches or plastic tubs, as well as glass jars. Squeeze pouches remain the most popular choice at the moment, as they're resealable and portable. Plastic tubs tend to be the most cost-effective but can burst or puncture easily. Glass jars are easy to recycle but are too heavy and fragile to tote around in a baby bag.

Stages

All baby foods, including organic, are divided into four stages based on your baby's nutritional and teething development. This information is always clearly marked on the packaging.

Stage One begins at four to six months, and foods have a soupy consistency. Stage Two foods are for babies seven and eight months old and have pureed textures. Stage Three foods are for babies nine to 12 months old and include tiny chewable chunks. Stage Four foods are for one year and above, and include bite-size varieties of table foods, like puffs and soft pasta.

Price

Mass-produced baby food from well-known brands costs between $0.80 and $1 per serving. Those with more unique flavor varieties can cost up to $1.25 per serving. The most expensive organic baby food costs $1.30, and is often made by newer, independent manufacturers.

FAQ

Q. Why is it so hard to find certain flavor varieties of organic baby food?

A. Some varieties are seasonal, so you only see them at certain times of the year, like pumpkin. Other reasons may be that the flavor has been discontinued, or the flavor blend was remixed and packaged under a new name.

Q. Do organic baby foods contain food dyes?

A. No, they do not have synthetic ingredients, including dyes. The color of the organic baby food comes from the ingredients only.

Organic baby foods we recommend

Best of the best: Plum Organics' Stage 2 Organic Baby Food

Our take: Well-balanced formulas featuring a variety of fruits and veggies in every pouch.

What we like: Formulas are kosher and non-GMO and are packaged in resealable BPA-free containers.

What we dislike: Flavors are acquired tastes, so they can be hit or miss.

Best bang for your buck: Earth's Best's Organic Stage 3 Baby Food

Our take: Budget-friendly option for organic baby food, but mixed results with some varieties.

What we like: Free of artificial colors and flavors. Made with non-GMO ingredients that are USDA certified organic.

What we dislike: Certain foods have unusually runny consistencies.

Choice 3: Gerber's Organic 2nd Foods Baby Food

Our take: Broad range of unique flavors from a reputable baby brand.

What we like: Includes two full servings of fruits and veggies with every pouch. Non-GMO Project Verified.

What we dislike: Some spoiled or burst packets in boxes upon arrival.

