The best Oreck vacuum

Oreck vacuums have a reputation for powerful cleaning, which is why they have built up such a loyal customer base through the decades. With incredible suction and reliable designs, Oreck manufactures some of the longest-lasting vacuums available.

Oreck vacuums come in several styles to accommodate your home's needs, whether you need a compact model for an apartment or commercial-strength suction to deep clean soiled rugs in high-traffic homes.

Compare the features and benefits of Oreck's vacuum line in our buying guide. Our favorite model is the Oreck Commercial XL Upright Vacuum Cleaner, which is strong enough to handle frequent cleanings in homes with plenty of pet hair.

Types of Oreck vacuums

Handheld

These portable models are carried either by hand or via shoulder straps and weigh less than five pounds. They do a decent job of cleaning, especially since they usually come with hose attachments.

Canister

Oreck's canister vacuums are lightweight at approximately five pounds. In these models, the vacuum head attaches to the canister via a hose -- which means it's flexible enough to clean hard-to-reach spaces beneath furniture.

Stick

Stick models are also relatively light, weighing up to six pounds. They are efficient and easy to use due to their rechargeable designs, though their suction has limited capabilities, making them primarily effective for cleaning wood or linoleum floors.

Upright

These traditional vacuum models weigh between eight to 10 pounds. With a wide cleaning path and powerful motorized brush, they are ideal for homes and offices that have quite a bit of debris or pet hair.

Considerations when choosing Oreck vacuums

Weight

Maneuverability and weight go hand in hand when it comes to Oreck vacuums. Consider how heavy a model is to pull up stairs, trail across the floor, and carry. If you need maneuverability during your regular cleaning routine, some lightweight models may serve you best.

Bags

Oreck vacuums are either bagged or bagless. Bagless models collect debris in a tube or container that is simply emptied when it's full, whereas bagged models collect it in a disposable bag. For bagged models, keep in mind that buying bags will be an ongoing expense.

Flooring style

While heavy-duty Oreck models perform well on almost every type of flooring, some lightweight or compact models are better suited to either wood and linoleum floors or low-pile carpet.

Special features

HEPA filters

All Oreck vacuums are equipped with an effective HEPA filter that attracts up to 99.7% of particles that are considered allergens, including dander, pollen, mold, and dust. This convenient feature is most appreciated by those who suffer from asthma or allergies.

Headlights

Some Oreck vacuums have a row of headlights at the front of the head. They illuminate the floor while you clean and come in handy as you navigate around furniture and darker corners of rooms.

Attachments

Oreck vacuums that are compatible with attachment hoses offer maximize cleaning options. Small brush heads are ideal for cleaning upholstery and car seats, and small hose heads help to reach tight areas where neither the vacuum nor other attachment heads fit.

Price

Oreck vacuums start at $120 for compact, portable models and cost up to $600 for powerful, commercial-strength ones. If you're looking for something in between for the average home, even one with pets, spending around $300 will get you a decent, reliable Oreck.

FAQ

Q. I want an Oreck vacuum for my office. Are there models that can handle going over staples or paperclips?

A. While Oreck vacuums can be powerful, it's strongly recommended that you remove staples, paperclips, and other pieces of large debris from the floor before vacuuming. The suction can pull up these metal items, quickly potentially damaging interior parts of an Oreck.

Q. How often do I need to change my Oreck bag and HEPA filter?

A. You should change your vacuum bag when it's three-quarters full. Your HEPA filter should be checked checked monthly and replaced at least annually.

Oreck vacuums we recommend

Best of the best: Oreck Commercial XL Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Our take: A model strong enough for commercial use that can handle pet and human hair as well as big clean-up jobs.

What we like: Surprisingly lightweight considering its heavy-duty build and deep-cleaning capability.

What we dislike: Doesn't have a hose, and the head shape makes it awkward to clean tight spaces.

Best bang for your buck: Oreck Super-Deluxe Compact Canister Vacuum

Our take: Ideal choice if you want a collection of hose attachments for more targeted cleaning sessions.

What we like: Shoulder strap-style vacuum is compact, portable, and easy to use. Good for apartments and dorms.

What we dislike: Bag capacity is limited, so you'll be emptying it often.

Choice 3: Oreck Elevate Control Upright Vacuum

Our take: A simple, straightforward vacuum that is well-suited for wood, linoleum, and low-pile carpets.

What we like: Lightweight model that maneuvers with little effort thanks to a swivel design.

What we dislike: Somewhat limited adjustability. Has difficulty traversing thicker carpets.

