The best The Ordinary skincare

Among the most popular skincare brands -- particularly for those on a budget -- The Ordinary by Deciem offers a wide range of products, including cleansers, toners, and moisturizers, for your skincare needs.

The Ordinary prides itself on honesty and integrity: they keep their prices low, refusing to showcase common technologies and innovations as unique and expensive. What's more, they categorize their products by the main active ingredient in order to make purchasing simple and straightforward.

Our buying guide details what The Ordinary offers, including our top pick, Buffet, a comprehensive serum targeting aging and dryness.

Considerations when choosing The Ordinary skincare

Skin type

The Ordinary offers all you need in terms of skincare, meaning you don't have to combine products with any other brands. Firstly, determine what your skin requires in order for it to be the happiest and healthiest. The Ordinary products include cleansers and toners for removing dirt and tightening pores, serums with antioxidants, nutrient-rich oils, and hydrating moisturizers.

They also provide eye treatments that target persistent under-eye dark circles as well as puffiness. Masks are available that aid in hydration, exfoliation, or oil absorption. Similarly, peels can be used to tend to dead or rough skin. Lastly, The Ordinary offers ever-important sunscreen to protect you from harmful UV rays.

Ingredients

It's important to know what you're putting on your skin and into your body. The main active ingredients are listed on each product. Here's a brief rundown of what they can do.

Antioxidants: Antioxidants look to soothe skin by brightening, easing inflammation, and smoothing out lines. Alpha-lipoic acid, ferulic acid, and resveratrol are the most noteworthy.

Acids: Glycolic acid and lactic acid, among others, exfoliate and tend to surface issues like acne, scars, and wrinkles.

Oils: Hydrating skin and maintaining a protective barrier are the main functions of oils, such as those derived from argan or chia seed.

Hydrators: As the name suggests, these add moisture to the skin to keep it from looking and feeling dry.

Peptides: To help make skin look young and firm, peptides stimulate the production of collagen and elastin.

Retinoids: Retinoids work to make more collagen and take care of wrinkles, lines, and hyperpigmentation.

Features

Skin issues

While some products work for all skin types, there are those specifically targeted for people suffering from acne breakouts, dry skin, oily skin, enlarged pores, or dark spots. Identify your needs and search The Ordinary products accordingly.

Oil-based vs. water-based formulas

The Ordinary makes both oil-based and water-based formulas. As those made from oils take longer to move through the skin, they should be applied after those products made from water, which are more quickly absorbed.

Price

The Ordinary skincare products rise in price depending on their potency and how many active ingredients are featured. Those with one active ingredient may only cost $5 to $10, while those with more than one active ingredient usually cost between $10 and $16. Products with two or more active ingredients run up to $29.

FAQ

Q. How should I store my The Ordinary skincare products?

A. It's recommended you keep The Ordinary skincare products in a cool, dry location away from sunlight to maximize their longevity. Most items have their own best-by date and should be used with six to 12 months from purchase.

Q. Are The Ordinary products vegan?

A. Most of The Ordinary skincare products contain no animal-based ingredients. Such information can be easily identified on each product's webpage. Additionally, some products may be free of oils, alcohol, and nuts. They are all cruelty-free and The Ordinary does not test on animals.

The Ordinary skincare we recommend

Best of the best: The Ordinary Buffet

Our take: Comprehensive, inexpensive, impressive serum for all skin types that targets dryness, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone.

What we like: Relatively low price. Only need a few drops in the morning and evening.

What we dislike: Must be fully absorbed before using other products.

Best bang for your buck: The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%

Our take: Useful brightening serum that reduces pores and cleans up skin.

What we like: Low price with a lengthy lifespan, good for all skin types.

What we dislike: Can conflict with topical vitamin C, so must alternate application times.

Choice 3: The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG

Our take: Serum of caffeine and green tea catechin target puffiness and dark circles around the eyes.

What we like: Welcomes all skin types. Vegan and free of parabens, oil, alcohol, silicone, and sulfates.

What we dislike: Some users found the serum didn't work for them.

