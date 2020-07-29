The best oral irrigator of 2020

If you'd like to step up your dental hygiene but are no fan of traditional floss, consider investing in an oral irrigator instead. It's never been easier to get a deep cleaning in the comfort of your bathroom.

Oral irrigators are designed to pulse tiny jets of water -- which are powerful yet gentle at 1,500 pulses per minute -- around your teeth and gums to dislodge food particles.

To help you find the right oral irrigator, we've taken an in-depth look at this year's trends and models. We're also sharing a few recommendations, including a long-standing favorite from a trusted brand, and a couple new compact models.

Best oral irrigators of 2020

Here's our short list of favorite oral irrigators this year:

1. Waterpik's Aquarius Professional Water Flosser: This Waterpik model returns to top our short list for its professional-quality, deep-cleaning action.

2. Waterpik's Cordless Plus Water Flosser: We're adding this budget-friendly Waterpik to our list this year for its small footprint, making it an ideal unit for travellers.

3. Panasonic's Cordless Water Flosser: This new arrival earns a spot on this year's short list for its low-pulse setting designed for children and those with sensitive teeth.

To learn more about these models, jump to the bottom of this article.

What you need to know before buying an oral irrigator

If you're someone who is intimidated by the appearance of oral irrigators, also known as water flosses -- don't be. While they resemble devices you see at your dentist's office, they're gentle and easy to control. In fact, most oral irrigators have anywhere from 2 to 10 pulse settings that allow you to fully customize your flossing experience.

There are two types of oral irrigators -- larger ones that are countertop models, and travel-friendly portable models. Countertop irrigators have high-capacity reservoirs that hold up to 22 ounces of water, which means you don't need to refill them during every use. They're also equipped with a wide range of custom settings, including up to a dozen pulse settings.

Travel or portable oral irrigators, on the other hand, have a much smaller footprint. This also means they have a much smaller reservoir, so you'll need to fill it prior to every use. These models also have fewer pulse settings, though premium travel irrigators have up to six. It's also important to know that travel irrigators break down into two categories -- those that are powered by rechargeable batteries (including a base for recharging), and those that take AA or AAA batteries.

Besides pulse settings, oral irrigators are also equipped with other features to personalize your water flossing. Flow control lets you slow or stop the stream as necessary. Certain irrigators have rotating tips that turn 360 degrees to blast water in every part of your mouth -- including hard-to-reach areas at the back of your mouth. Other irrigators are equipped with gum massage settings, timers, or different vibration modes.

You'll find a wide variety of tips for oral irrigators, too. In addition to the standard tapered tip, there are orthodontic tips designed to clean around braces. Plaque tips are used to clean hard-to-reach areas, and deep-pocket tips are used to flush out gum pockets. Integrated oral irrigators are compatible with toothbrush tips for electric brushing.

Keep in mind that not all manufacturers design irrigators to be multi-tip compatible. When you commit to an oral irrigator, it's also important to know that you can only use compatible tips from the same manufacturer.

Oral irrigators typically cost between $30 and $180. We recommend choosing a midrange model, priced between $60 and $100, as these have a decent number of settings but won't break the bank.

FAQ

Q. Should I buy separate oral irrigators for myself and my kids, or invest in a single model with low-pressure settings for the kids?

A. Some parents invest in kids' models because they have fun colors and interactive features like timers or music to promote good dental hygiene habits. Other parents simply stick to a premium model with a variety of customizable settings. They also invest in color-coded tips so there's one for each family member.

Q. Do travel oral irrigators come with carrying cases?

A. Many of them do, however some of them don't. Luckily, they're easy enough to pack in most toiletry or travel cosmetics cases.

In-depth reviews for best oral irrigators

Best of the best: Waterpik's Aquarius Professional Water Flosser

What we like: This American Dental Association-approved model has 10 pulse settings for totally customized cleaning. Packaged with seven head attachments. High-volume reservoir holds a whopping 22 ounces of water.

What we dislike: Rather large footprint, so you'll need to make space on your bathroom vanity.

Best bang for your buck: Waterpik's Cordless Plus Water Flosser

What we like: Equipped with low- and high-pressure settings. Rechargeable battery has a long life. Larger base is easy to hold for kids and those with dexterity issues.

What we dislike: It's a compact travel model, so the reservoir is small and requires frequent filling.

Choice 3: Panasonic's Cordless Water Flosser

What we like: One of the easiest irrigators to operate. Designed with three flosser settings, including one that is kid-friendly. Offers 1,500 pulses per minute for a deep cleaning.

What we dislike: Quick to drain batteries, and the tank requires refilling during use for an effective cleaning.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.