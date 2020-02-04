Best options for getting your taxes done (without spending a ton)

Tax season is a stressful time for pretty much everyone -- even those fortunate enough to earn a refund. The key to dealing with tax-induced stress is not to wait until the last minute to get your return in order, so you avoid all that frantic, last-minute scrambling.

But that means you have to figure out whether you can handle your taxes on your own or if you need a little expert help.

If you do opt for assistance with your return, you want to be sure you choose the right service for your particular financial situation -- and that you know enough about the tax process yourself to avoid any missteps along the way.

Not sure where to start when it comes to filing returns? We've got you covered with a tax primer that covers all the basics, along with a rundown of some of the best tax prep services in case you need expert guidance.

Should I do my own taxes?

The most pressing tax question on most people's minds is whether they should tackle their return on their own. If your financial situation is pretty straightforward, it may be something you can handle yourself. But if your finances are a little more complicated -- or you've never prepared a return before -- getting pro help can be the best bet.

Keep in mind: Doing your taxes without assistance can get pretty tedious, so if you decide to take this route, you want to be sure that you have the time and the patience to take on the task.

In simple terms, people who don't have dependents, have few assets, and don't have any investments outside of a retirement account can usually prepare their own taxes with the help of free or basic tax software. (Their best option is TurboTax Deluxe, which is relatively cheap.)

Self-employed folks or small business owners who have some experience with business-related tax forms may want to save money by taking care of their return themselves, too. (They should start with QuickBooks.)

If you don't have much free time, hiring a tax professional or investing in more advanced tax software or online tax preparation services can save you a real headache. You'll also want pro help if you've got a more complicated tax situation with investments, significant assets, dependents, and charitable donations; are a business owner; or plan to itemize your deductions. Get professional advice if you've experienced a major life change like marriage, having a baby, or buying a house, too. (In this case, see what H&R Block has to offer.)

Bottom line: If you just don't fully trust yourself to dot every "i" and cross every "t" just right, don't take on your taxes alone. This should describe the vast majority of people.

Which service should I use to do my taxes?

If you decide you want a little -- or a lot of -- guidance, you want to be sure to choose a reputable tax prep service you can trust. Keep in mind that the pricing for most tax services covers the preparation involved for a federal return; there's usually an additional charge for each state return you file.

Here are some of the best tax prep services for both individuals and businesses:

H&R Block

H&R Block is probably one of the best known and most respected names in the tax prep game, and they offer the most options when it comes to the help they provide. If you want to do your own taxes, they offer free online tax prep software that streamlines the process and takes all the guesswork out of preparing and filing. They also offer paid packages that provide online assistance for any questions you may have when you prepare your return.

Want the comfort of knowing a real tax pro is preparing your return? You can upload all the necessary documents to the H&R Block website, and a member of their team will take care of the rest. If you prefer more traditional tax preparation, you can drop your documents off an H&R Block office and let them handle the job -- or even meet with one of their tax pros one-on-one in an H&R Block office.

No matter which route you go, you get free audit assistance if the IRS comes knocking at your door.

H&R Block software costs:

$29.95 for Basic Tax Software for simple taxes

$54.95 for Deluxe + State Tax Software for homeowners, investors

$74.95 for Premium Tax Software for self-employed, rental property owners

$89.95 for Premium & Business Tax Software for small business owners

H&R Block online costs:

$0 for Free Online if you have a W-2, kids, education costs

$22.49 + $36.99 per state for Deluxe Online for homeowners, donations, HSAs

$37.49 + $36.99 per state for Premium Online for freelancers, contractors, investors

$59.99 + $36.99 per state for Self-Employed Online for self-employed, small businesses

H&R Block tax pro costs:

$69 + additional state fees for in-office/drop-off

$49 + additional state fees for Tax Pro Go for virtual tax prep assistance with a professional

TurboTax

Prefer a completely online tax preparation service? TurboTax is the king of do-it-yourself tax filing, but their software makes the process much easier. Their free version is perfect if you've got a pretty simple return, but if you pay just $30 for the Deluxe version on Amazon, you'll maximize all your deductions and credits. There's also a Premier version for anyone who owns investments and rental properties, as well as a Self-Employed option to handle personal and business income and expenses.

If you're not feeling confident in your abilities to handle the whole tax thing, though, TurboTax also has a live CPA option for their Basic, Deluxe, Premier, and Self-Employed editions. That means a CPA helps with your taxes, reviewing each line to make sure everything is in order. Best of all, you'll get unlimited CPA advice throughout the year if any issues happen to arise.

With all of its programs, TurboTax guarantees you'll get the maximum refund possible, so you won't miss out on a single dollar you deserve.

TurboTax software costs:

$29.99 for Deluxe for homeowners, donations, have kids, education/medical expenses (federal only)

$39.99 for Deluxe + State for homeowners, donations, have kids, education/medical expenses (federal and state)

$54.99 for Premier + State if you sold stocks/bonds/mutual funds, own rental property, are beneficiary of estate/trust (federal and state)

$64.99 for Home & Business + State for self-employed, independent contractors, consultants, freelancers (federal and state)

$104.99 for Business for partnerships, S Corps, C Corps, multi-member LLCs, trusts/estates

QuickBooks

If you own a business, are self-employed, or work as a freelancer, it can be really tough to keep track of all your important tax info throughout the year. QuickBooks makes it easy to track income and expenses as you go, and even allows you to arrange them by tax category, so you're all set when it's time to prepare your return. QuickBooks reports that its users score an average of $3,500+ in tax savings per year, which can mean big things for your business come April 15.

Worried about convenience? You'll have easy access to your QuickBooks account online and through the app, and some of the Self-Employed account options allow you to easily transfer all of your tax info to TurboTax to prepare your return. With other accounts, you'll have all the information in one place, so you can pass it along to your accountant or export it to other tax prep software to make tax-related stress a thing of the past.

QuickBooks software costs:

$12/month for Simple Start for 1 user, general reports

$20/month for Essentials for 3 users, enhanced reports, bill management

$35/month for Plus for 5 users, comprehensive reports, profitability/inventory tracking

$22.50 - $62.50/month + $4 - $8/employee for Online Payroll

How long will it take to do my taxes?

It all depends on whether you're doing them yourself or getting assistance from software or a tax pro. If you file a basic form like the 1040-A or 1040-EZ, it shouldn't take too much time to do your taxes; with prep time included, most people need only 3 to 6 hours. For the standard 1040 form, expect 4 to 8 hours.

Business owners and those in other complicated tax situations typically have it the worst time. With all the prep time included, it can take anywhere from 8 to 24 hours to get taxes done.

What are the important tax deadlines?

Most people know the federal deadline for filing your taxes is April 15. If the 15th is on a weekend or holiday, though, it moves to the next business day. In 2020, April 15 falls on a Wednesday with no holiday, so all returns must be postmarked or submitted online by 11:59 PM on the 15th.

Any payments due with your return have to be submitted by April 15, too. Not sure you can meet the deadline? There's no need to stress -- you can get a 6-month extension from the IRS if you won't be ready in time.

How do I get that extension for my return?

The IRS grants extensions no matter what your reason for needing it is -- you just have to file Form 4868, which you can find on the IRS website. If you know you're going to need to make a tax payment, though, it's a good idea to include an estimated payment with the extension request to avoid racking up any interest or penalties.

When can I expect my refund?

If you're one of those lucky people who's earned a tax refund, all you probably want to know is when you can expect your money. The truth is it can depend on a few factors. The earlier that you file your taxes, the sooner you can expect your refund. The IRS has a chart on its website that provides an estimate of when your refund should arrive based on the date that you filed.

If you opt for direct deposit rather than a paper check, you'll also get your refund more quickly -- and refunds from e-filed returns show up faster than those from returns sent by mail, too. Your refund can also be delayed if you claim an Earned Income Tax Credit or Child Tax Credit on your return because there tend to be usually more errors with those.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.