The best one-person tent

When it comes to hiking in the great outdoors, there are times when the journey falls somewhere between a day trip and a two-week camping adventure. Spending several nights in a remote location often requires packing a tent, but that tent doesn't necessarily have to be a bulky canvas model designed for a family of six. Sometimes all that's required is an ultra-lightweight one-person tent that can be easily added to a backpack and set up in minutes.

While they may be small, these models still provide good protection from the elements.

To learn more about one-person tents, keep reading our guide. Our top pick is Snugpak's Ionosphere One-Man Dome Tent, a lightweight tent that is surprisingly roomy inside and exceptionally durable.

Considerations when choosing one-person tents

Tent size and capacity

A tent designed for one person is going to be a snug fit by design, but it doesn't have to feel cramped inside. Taller users should consider the overall length of the tent, since exposure to the elements is not good. There should be enough height for users to sit upright comfortably and enough space to store backpacks and bedding.

Weight

A one-person tent's weight can be a positive or negative consideration. Tents with heavier-gauge shells may be more difficult to carry, but they provide additional insulation during cold-weather trips. A heavier tent during a long hike, however, can become a challenge for some. Overnight hikers and campers probably want a lightweight tent with strong fiberglass or carbon-fiber supports.

Ventilation and water resistance

Many lightweight one-person tents do not feature large window flaps for ventilation, but they should have rain flies to protect the interior from rain and several vents to provide airflow and reduce condensation. Some rain flies extend a few inches from the main shell to protect gear and footwear.

Features

Tent poles

The poles used in a lightweight one-person tent are usually constructed from aluminum, fiberglass, or carbon fiber. They fit snugly into the corners of the outer shell and should be supportive enough to provide good interior space for users. Some tent models may also include tent pegs or spikes for additional security.

Rain fly

A rain fly is a special flap that extends from the main shell and provides protection during rainy conditions. It can also protect gear placed right outside the front flap of the tent.

Footprint

Although not standard equipment on all one-person tents, a footprint is an additional floor pad that fits under the original flooring. A footprint provides extra protection against moisture, insects, rocks, or other hazards on the ground. It can also significantly extend the lifespan of the tent's original flooring.

Price

The retail price of a one-person tent can vary widely depending on the rating of the material and any additional features incorporated into the design. A very basic model with minimal accessories can cost as little as $25, while a deluxe model rated for four seasons can cost as much as $380 or more.

FAQ

Q. I keep hearing about an add-on called a "footprint." What is it, and do I really need one to go camping overnight?

A. A footprint is a protective lining that a user positions under the tent to prevent ground moisture, dirt, and insects from entering the living space. A footprint usually does not add much weight and does protect the tent's original flooring from damage. It is an optional piece of equipment, but many users find it helpful.

Q. Why does the inside of my tent feel damp when it hasn't been raining outside?

A. Most tents -- especially smaller one-person models -- require good ventilation in order to reduce condensation. Water vapor from a user's breath can be enough to start the condensation process, especially in areas with high humidity at night. Keeping the rain fly and other vents open can reduce the chances of moisture forming inside the tent.

One-person tents we recommend

Best of the best: Snugpak The Ionosphere One-Man Dome Tent

Our take: The high-quality construction and roominess make this tent an ideal choice for hikers, but not on terrain where tent pegs won't work.

What we like: Noticeably wind-resistant. Generous amount of personal space inside shell. Good ventilation.

What we dislike: Not designed for freestanding; must use thin, sharp tent stakes for security.

Best bang for your buck: ALPS Mountaineering Lynx One-Person Tent

Our take: The weight may be a consideration for longer trips, but this roomy tent is great for overnight hikes.

What we like: Very wind- and rain-resistant. Easy to set up and tear down. Plenty of room for gear storage.

What we dislike: Heavier than expected. Flooring is thin but can be improved.

Choice 3: Teton Sports Mountain Ultra Tent

Our take: Earns high marks for its spacious feel and ability to stand up to wet weather.

What we like: Includes a comfortable "footprint." Very roomy interior. Stays dry during rainy weather. Easy to set up and tear down in the dark.

What we dislike: The "footprint" flooring does not cover the entire area beneath the tent. Ventilation may be limited since there are no windows.

