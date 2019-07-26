The best Omron blood pressure monitor

High blood pressure is a significant health concern that's linked to many other medical problems, such as strokes and heart attacks. Along with a healthy diet, workout routine, and medication, monitoring your blood pressure is key to keeping yourself healthy. An Omron blood pressure monitor allows you to check your blood pressure at home quickly and easily, so you're always aware of how your blood pressure is responding to treatment or your lifestyle choices.

Check out our buying guide to find all the tips you need to choose the ideal Omron blood pressure monitor for your home. We've even provided our favorite Omron models, including our top choice, the Omron 10 Series Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor, which takes three readings at one-minute intervals and provides an average for greater accuracy.

Considerations when choosing blood pressure monitors

Arm vs. wrist blood pressure monitors

Omron offers two types of blood pressure monitors: those that attach to your upper arm and those that attach at your wrist. An upper-arm model has a cuff that closes around your bicep to record your blood pressure, while a wrist model has a cuff that fastens around your wrist. Omron upper-arm blood pressure monitors are usually more accurate, but wrist monitors can be more comfortable.

D-ring vs. expandable cuff

For an accurate reading, a blood pressure monitor's cuff must fit properly. Omron monitors offer either a D-ring cuff or an expandable cuff.

A D-ring cuff is the same type you find on the blood pressure monitor at your doctor's office -- one end slides through a metal ring and the cuff is adjusted to fit your arm. Omron offers three D-ring cuff sizes: small adult (seven to nine inches in circumference), standard adult (nine to 13 inches in circumference), and large adult (13 to 17 inches in circumference).

An expandable cuff is large enough to fit regular and large arms with a circumference between nine and 17 inches. It expands to get the fit just right and is generally considered more comfortable than a D-ring cuff.

Features

Multiple users

If more than one member of your household wants to track their blood pressure, opt for an Omron blood pressure monitor that can support multiple users. Some models can store data for up to two users. Those who can connect to the Omron app can store the data for more than two users.

Bluetooth compatibility

Higher-end Omron blood pressure monitors offer Bluetooth compatibility, so you're able to connect to an app on your smart device that stores all your blood pressure readings. There's even a feature that lets you send the results to your doctor for the most comprehensive monitoring possible.

Data tracking

Many Omron blood pressure monitors can store up to 200 readings so you're able to track and observe changes in your blood pressure over time.

Irregular heartbeat

In addition to monitoring blood pressure, some Omron blood pressure monitors can also pick up an irregular heartbeat and monitor your heart rate. Abnormal heart rhythms may indicate other health issues that you should check out with your doctor.

Storage case

If you want to take your blood pressure monitor with you on the go, choose an Omron model that includes a storage case. The case keeps the monitor safe during travel so you don't have to worry about it breaking in your suitcase or other bag.

Omron blood pressure monitor prices

Omron blood pressure monitors generally cost between $35 and $100. Upper arm models range from $35 to $100 depending on the features they offer. Wrist models usually cost between $50 to $100 depending on their features.

FAQ

Q. What is a normal blood pressure reading?

A. Blood pressure readings are provided with two numbers: the systolic (top number), which shows the pressure when your heart contracts to send blood throughout the body, and the diastolic (bottom number), which shows the pressure between heartbeats when your heart is relaxed. A healthy blood pressure reading is a systolic number less than 120 and a diastolic number less than 80.

Q. Why is my blood pressure reading higher at my doctor's office than on my Omron monitor?

A. Your blood pressure may vary over the course of the day, so it may simply be an issue of when the reading is taken. Many people also experience "white coat syndrome," which refers to the phenomenon of feeling anxiety in the presence of a doctor, which can raise your blood pressure. That's why it's good to monitor your blood pressure at home over a prolonged period and compare it with the readings from your doctor's office to really understand trends with your blood pressure.

Blood pressure monitors we recommend

Best of the best: Omron 10 Series Wireless Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

Our take: An outstanding blood pressure monitor that offers a wide range of features and excellent accuracy at an attractive price point.

What we like: Performs three readings at one-minute intervals and then provides the average. Can connect to Omron app via Bluetooth connectivity. Able to store as many as 200 readings for two users. Backlit screen is easy to read and features multicolored lights to indicate whether your readings fall in the normal range.

What we dislike: Some users complain that the connected app is difficult to use.

Best bang for your buck: Omron 5 Series Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

Our take: An excellent blood pressure monitor if you're looking for a basic model that provides accurate results without breaking the bank.

What we like: Monitor shows blood pressure, heart rate, and irregular heartbeat. Cuff is contoured for a comfortable upper arm fit. Can hold up to 100 readings.

What we dislike: Doesn't offer Bluetooth connectivity like higher-end models.

Choice 3: Omron Evolv Wireless Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

Our take: An extremely accurate blood pressure monitor that travels well. App provides even more health tracking benefits.

What we like: Features a one-piece wireless monitor that takes readings quickly. Single piece design makes it easy for taking on the go. Provides irregular heartbeat alerts and heart rate monitoring, too. Connects to Omron app via Bluetooth. Can hold up to 100 readings.

What we dislike: Multiple users must set up individual accounts with Omron app to track data.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.