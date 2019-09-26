There are plenty of ways to cook eggs, but there's something special about a tasty omelette filled with your favorite cheese, veggies, herbs, and meat. It's definitely one of the more satisfying breakfast or brunch meals you can have. The good news is omelettes are easy to make as long as you have the right equipment. Having a high-quality dependable omelette pan can make the entire process much simpler because the pan is designed to keep the eggs from sticking while still providing the classic golden brown color that all good omelettes have. The pan also makes flipping your omelette easier, so you don't have to worry about breaking it or dropping it on the floor.

Keep reading our helpful shopping guide to learn everything you need to choose the best omelette pan for your Sunday brunches. We've included some specific product recommendations, too, such as our top pick, the Iwachu Iron Omelette Pan, which is made from long-lasting cast iron and features a handle that never becomes too hot.

Considerations when choosing omelette pans

Size

Omelette pans are typically between eight and 12 inches in diameter. An eight- or nine-inch pan works best if you usually make omelettes for one person at a time. A 10- or 11-inch model can make a larger omelette that provides about two servings. With a 12-inch omelette pan, you can generally make three to four servings.

For versatility, opt for a larger pan because you can also use it for other cooking tasks like frying a steak, cooking bacon, or making a grilled cheese. Smaller omelette pans can also be used for other cooking, such as sautéing veggies, but you just won't be able to fit larger portions in them.

Shape

An omelette pan is usually round or oval in shape. Opt for a model with higher sides that slope slightly to aid in flipping your omelette. It's also a good idea to choose a pan with a flared edge because you'll have a better chance of sliding the omelette from the pan without breaking it.

Material

Omelette pans can be made of several different materials, including aluminum, anodized aluminum, carbon steel, stainless steel, and copper.

Aluminum is an affordable lightweight option for omelette pans that distributes heat quickly. It can scratch easily, though, and it doesn't tend to hold up as well as other materials.

Anodized aluminum is a heavier more durable alternative to aluminum that won't scratch as readily. It isn't the best conductor of heat, though.

Carbon steel is a lightweight material for an omelette pan, but it's still extremely durable and provides even effective heat distribution. It's more difficult to clean because you can't put it in the dishwasher.

Stainless steel is an extremely durable material for pans that also happens to be rust-resistant. It doesn't conduct heat as well as other metals, though, so it may offer uneven heat distribution.

Copper is a lightweight durable option for an omelette pan. But it can react with acidic foods and spoil their flavor.



Features

Bottom design

To ensure you can cook an omelette over both medium and high heat, opt for a pan with a flat thick bottom, so you won't have to worry about burning the omelette. With a thick bottom you'll have more even heating -- and the pan won't be as likely to warp either.

Handle

When it's time to flip your omelette, a pan's handle plays an important role. Opt for a model with a long handle that's properly balanced, so you'll have a good grip on the pan. Be sure the handle stays cool when the pan is hot. A silicone or stainless steel handle is usually best for staying cool.

Flip-over lid

If you have trouble flipping an omelette without breaking it, a pan with a flip-over lid can be a lifesaver. You begin cooking the omelette in one side of the pan, close the lid, and then you turn the whole thing over to flip the omelette without any chance of breaking it.

The drawback to a flip-over omelette pan? It can't be used for any other cooking tasks.

Nonstick surface

You can have trouble flipping your omelette if the eggs stick to your pan. Choose an omelette pan with a nonstick coating, so the omelette releases easily even if you don't use a ton of butter or oil. A nonstick pan won't brown your omelette as well, though.

Price

Omelette pans generally range from $13 to $160. You'll usually pay between $13 and $30 for smaller pans made of stainless steel or aluminum, $30 to $100 for mid-size pans made of stainless steel or aluminum, and $100 to $160 for large pans made of stainless steel, aluminum, or cast iron.

FAQ

Q. What's the difference between an omelette pan and a frying pan?

A. An omelette pan usually has slightly sloped sides to make it easier to flip your omelette. A frying pan typically has straight sides, so you can move food around while you're frying or sautéing without it flying out of the pan.

Q. What temperature should I preheat my omelette pan over?

A. In traditional French cooking, an omelette pan is usually preheated over high heat. It's easy to burn your eggs if your pan becomes too hot, though. Instead, heat your pan over medium, add butter, and pour your eggs in once the butter is fully melted.

Omelette pans we recommend

Best of the best: Iwachu's Iron Omelette Pan

Our take: An impressively designed cast-iron pan that delivers flawless omelettes every time.

What we like: Pan looks as impressive as it performs. Doesn't contain any potentially harmful nonstick coating. Handle is designed to stay cooler when the pan heats. Cooks omelettes evenly and cleans up without much trouble.

What we dislike: The pan is on the smaller side.

Best bang for your buck: Cuisinart's Frittata 10" Nonstick Pan Set

Our take: Includes two pans that can be used separately, but they are designed to be used together to make turning your omelette a breeze.

What we like: Pans can be locked together, so you can easily flip your omelettes. Offers quick and even heating. Handles are contoured to provide a secure grip. Each pan can be used individually for sautéing or browning. Dishwasher-safe.

What we dislike: Some buyers experience issues with food sticking.

Choice 3: Nordic Ware's Italian Frittata Omelette Pan

Our take: An omelette pan designed with beginners in mind because it makes it easy to prepare a perfect omelette from the start.

What we like: Works well if you need to cook quickly for a large group. Flip-over lid makes it easy for anyone to turn their omelette without breaking it. Features a nonstick coating, so cleanup isn't difficult.

What we dislike: Some users find the handle becomes hot during use.

