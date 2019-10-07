Olympus has long been known as an elite-camera manufacturer, dating back to the days of film photography.

But now, Olympus has made the complete transition to digital photography, offering multiple models of mirrorless digital cameras. These cameras aren't quite as powerful as DSLR cameras, but they deliver many of the same benefits, including strong image quality and fast performance. Mirrorless cameras use interchangeable lenses, just like DSLRs, but they're a little smaller.

Our favorite Olympus camera is the E-M10 Mark II Mirrorless Camera. It delivers outstanding image quality and performance. Read on for tips on choosing the best Olympus camera for you.

Considerations when choosing Olympus cameras

Olympus primarily manufactures mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras (ILCs) and waterproof cameras. In the past, the company made DSLRs and simple point-and-shoot digital cameras, as well. Although you may find an occasional older, used Olympus DSLR for sale, the company no longer offers DSLRs new.

Olympus has developed two primary families of mirrorless cameras. The PEN line is designed to be small and convenient to carry. Many PEN models have a retro design that reminds people of Olympus film cameras. The OM-D line offers a greater level of photography features than PEN cameras. The OM-D cameras (also called Mark cameras) will work fast and provide outstanding image quality.

Using a waterproof camera allows you to shoot photos in shallow water, though it does not limit you to underwater photography; they will perform well in any situation. Olympus waterproof cameras often also offer shock-proof and freeze-proof features that enhance their durability. While used and enjoyed by plenty of adults, these cameras are also well-suited for use by children, as they can stand up to drops and other rough treatment.

Features

When shopping for an Olympus digital camera, comparing models is easier when you understand some of the jargon.

Image sensor: The image sensor is the silicon chip that measures the light in the scene and records the photo. This chip varies in physical size among camera models. Larger image sensors will generate better image quality, but they also cause the camera to cost more.

Resolution: Resolution refers to the number of pixels recorded in each photo. Having a camera that can record more pixels will yield improved image quality. But the image sensor size plays a greater role in photo quality than the resolution amount.

Megapixel: A megapixel is equal to 1 million pixels. Each pixel represents one tiny dot recorded in the photo. Olympus cameras typically have 12 megapixels to 20 megapixels (or MPs).

Image stabilization: As you record a photo while hand-holding the camera, your hand will move slightly (even if you don't realize it). This movement can cause a blurry photo. An Olympus camera with image stabilization will compensate for this movement.

Lens: The lens is the cylinder-shaped part of the camera through which light travels to reach the image sensor inside the camera. A mirrorless Olympus camera uses interchangeable lenses, which means you can swap them out for other lenses, gaining new features. A waterproof Olympus camera has a fixed lens, meaning it is built into the camera body.

Price

An Olympus mirrorless camera will cost anywhere from $300 to $1,700 for the camera body only. Lenses will cost $100 to $500 each. A waterproof point-and-shoot Olympus camera will cost $250 to $500.

FAQ

Q. How does the mirrorless camera from Olympus differ from a DSLR camera?

A. A mirrorless camera does not use an interior rotating mirror to supply an image to the viewfinder, as does a DSLR. This allows the mirrorless camera to use a smaller body size.

Q. Does Olympus offer DSLR cameras or only mirrorless cameras?

A. Olympus made DSLRs several years ago. However, the manufacturer changed its focus to mirrorless camera designs and stopped making DSLRs.

Olympus cameras we recommend

Best of the best: Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II Mirrorless Digital Camera

Our take: Fast-performing digital camera that's offered at a surprisingly reasonable price point.

What we like: Excels in low light thanks to advanced image-stabilization technology. Records up to 8.5 frames per second in burst mode.

What we dislike: Camera model is a little older versus some others.

Best bang for your buck: Olympus PEN E-PL9 Mirrorless Digital Camera

Our take: Strong-performing camera that offers quite a few upgraded features from older PEN cameras.

What we like: Has the ability to record video at 4K resolution. Retro-style body design fulfills the cool factor.

What we dislike: This configuration does not ship with a lens, so you'll have to buy it separately.

Choice 3: Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II Mirrorless Digital Camera

Our take: Expensive, but its performance level and image quality are near the top of the mirrorless-camera market.

What we like: Autofocus system is one of the best around, improving the camera's speed. Good results in low light.

What we dislike: Pricier than others. More camera power than beginner photographers will need.

