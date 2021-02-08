The best Olympic weight bench

Serious fitness enthusiasts — particularly those who want to improve their strength — need equipment that offers both durability and versatility. Olympic weight benches are stronger and more supportive than their standard weight bench counterparts, making them an essential centerpiece of any home fitness routine.

Olympic weight benches are designed to hold a lot of weight. They typically feature adjustable seats to allow for various workouts and can incorporate a bench press and even a squat bar for more exercises. While we highly recommend the Gold’s Gym XRS 20 Olympic Workout Bench, there’s much to learn about Olympic weight benches, so read on for more important details.

Considerations when choosing Olympic weight benches

Benefits and drawbacks

Investing in an Olympic weight bench requires both money and space. They’re meant for long-term usage, and while they’re durable, they are also pricey. Since your weight bench is at the center of your home gym setup, you need enough space around and above it to safely perform exercises. You may add other pieces of equipment to it as well. Olympic weight benches require the purchase of Olympic-sized plates and bars, which can be expensive.

Still, purchasing an Olympic weight bench likely means you don’t need a gym membership, and the versatility affords you plenty of exercises to work out the entire body.

Size

Most Olympic weight benches are between five and six feet in length. You need enough space around it to safely exercise — keep in mind any jumps or lifts you might do. Olympic weight benches are also particularly heavy, so once you find the right location for it, you’re unlikely to want to move it anywhere.

Limits

While durable and strong, Olympic weight benches still have limits to how much weight they can support. On average, they have a limit between 300 and 500 pounds, which includes not just the weight being lifted, but the user’s weight as well. In some cases, Olympic weight benches have limits as to the user’s height as well, so taller individuals should take note.

Features

Additional exercises

Some weight benches may include extra components to add further workout options. Squat racks are common additions, though some options may also include a pull-down bar. Take note of how many seat and back positions the bench can adjust to — the more options, the more varied the exercises can be.

Olympic adapter

Olympic bars and weights feature a two-inch diameter, while standard items only have a one-inch diameter. In some cases, your Olympic weight bench includes an adapter to allow you to use standard weights. This is useful for those who have improved their strength over time and are upgrading their setup but don’t want to lose the investment on standard equipment.

Plate

Some benches allow for plates to be stored conveniently and safely. Depending on how many plates you have, this may save space and money on purchasing a separate rack.

Price

Most Olympic weight benches cost between $150 and $300 and feature average weight limits and durable construction. Those that include extra accessories are priced higher.

FAQ

Q. Is any assembly or special care required?

A. In some cases, assembly is required for your Olympic weight bench. Be sure to use the proper tools and tighten everything for the utmost safely. Sanitize and wipe down the bench after every use to keep it clean.

Q. What kind of exercises should I perform on my Olympic weight bench?

A. Common exercises include various lifts, presses, and curls, but that depends on the features of your Olympic weight bench. Still, you’ll want to create your own fitness plan for your specific needs and goals. Track your workouts and monitor your progress so you know when and how to change and diversify your exercises.

Olympic weight benches we recommend

Best of the best: Gold’s Gym XRS 20 Olympic Workout Bench

Our take: High-quality Olympic weight bench that offers a variety of exercises for all skill levels and goals.

What we like: Includes leg curl, preacher pad, and detachable curl yoke. Features a stable, durable squat rack that can be used in conjunction with a bench or by itself.

What we dislike: Bulky; requires involved assembly.

Best bang for your buck: Body Champ Olympic Weight Bench

Our take: Versatile Olympic weight bench and squat rack offering excellent value at a low price.

What we like: Allows for both lower body and upper body exercises. Includes removable squat rack. Six adjustable back positions. Quality construction with locking mechanisms for safety.

What we dislike: Lower weight limit at 300 pounds.

Choice 3: Flybird Adjustable Bench

Our take: Simple and heavy-duty Olympic weight bench offering longevity and comfort.

What we like: Padded bench provides protection for joints and muscles. Features six back and four seat positions for a varied workout. Weight limit of 500 pounds.

What we dislike: Taller users may experience some discomfort.

