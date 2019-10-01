You likely have a few different cooking oils in your pantry, but you probably reach for olive oil more often than you do the others. Not only is olive oil a healthier choice than the others, but it's more versatile, too. You can use it for sautéing, mixing up salad dressings and marinades, drizzling over cooked vegetables or pasta, and even as a dip for bread. If you use olive oil regularly, it helps to have it in a container that's easy to grab and pour. An olive oil dispenser can keep the oil fresher longer, too, so you're sure to get the best flavor for all your recipes.

Our shopping guide is chock-full of tips to help you choose the best olive oil dispenser for your kitchen. We've even included several specific product recommendations like our top pick from Rachael Ray, which boasts a stylish contemporary look and can hold up to 24 ounces of oil.

Considerations when choosing olive oil dispensers

Type

Olive oil dispensers are available in a few different styles:

Olive oil cruets are simple bottles that feature a metal spout. The spout usually has a curve or bend to it to allow the oil to pour from the bottle more smoothly.

Bottle stopper pourers are a cork or screw topper that can sit on top of any bottle you choose. That means you can add one to the bottle that your olive oil comes in for easier pouring or put oil from a larger bottle into a smaller container for pouring.

Olive oil sprayers are bottles that use a mist-like sprayer top. They work well for lightly misting foods or greasing pans with oil but aren't as effective when you need larger amounts of olive oil.

Size

Olive oil dispensers are available in a range of sizes, so you shouldn't have trouble finding an option that suits your needs. Most dispensers range from six to 24 ounces in capacity, but the average model holds 17 to 19 ounces of olive oil. Olive oil sprayers are typically the smallest dispensers, because they're intended to distribute small amounts of oil.

Features

Material

Olive oil dispensers are typically made from glass, stainless steel, or ceramic. You can choose a material based on its appearance, but there's some difference in how well each material can maintain the freshness of the oil. That's because light and heat can oxidize the oil and alter its flavor.

Stainless steel and ceramic block all light from hitting the oil, so they can help it maintain its freshness. If you prefer the look a glass dispenser, choose a dark-tinted model that blocks the light more effectively than clear glass.

Drip-free spout

You don't want to have a mess on your hands every time you pour some olive oil, so opt for a dispenser with a dripless spout. It can keep the oil from getting on your fingers when you're pouring and dripping down the bottle afterward, too.

Cap/lid

Oxygen can degrade olive oil, so it's important to limit its air exposure. Choose a dispenser that has a cap or lid to make sure that no air gets inside when you're not pouring from the bottle. Some bottles even feature a hinged lid that prevents you from ever losing the cap.

Ease of cleaning

If some oil does spill on the dispenser, you want a model that's easy to clean. Some dispensers are dishwasher safe, so you can just put the dispenser on the top rack of your dishwasher whenever it needs cleaning.

Price

Olive oil dispensers typically cost between $6 and $80. You'll usually only pay between $6 and $12 for bottle stopper pourers, $8 to $25 for a mister, and $10 to $80 for glass, ceramic, or stainless steel cruets.

FAQ

Q. Where should I store my olive oil dispenser?

A. Olive oil can be kept at room temperature as long as your kitchen doesn't get hotter than 70°F. Don't keep it next to your stove or other kitchen appliances that generate heat, though, because the oil can break down.

Q. Can an olive oil dispenser hold other oils?

A. An olive oil dispenser can work for any cooking oil. You can also use a cruet to hold vinegar.

Olive oil dispensers we recommend

Best of the best: Rachael Ray's Stoneware EVOO Oil-Dispensing Bottle

Our take: Form meets function with this dispenser that helps prolong the life of olive oil but also has a striking, modern look.

What we like: Has a distinctive, contemporary look. Available in a wide variety of colors. Has a 24-ounce capacity. Fully opaque, so it protects the oil from light. Features a contoured grip and an easy-to-clean design. Isn't prone to dripping.

What we dislike: Doesn't allow you to see how much oil is in the dispenser or how much you're about to pour out.

Best bang for your buck: Tablecraft's Oil and Vinegar Cruet

Our take: A basic, extremely budget-friendly cruet that offers an attractive design and allows for the quick, easy dispensing of oil.

What we like: Made of glass and stainless steel. Offers a simple pour design. Can hold up to 16 ounces. Glass has a slight green tint to prevent oxidation. Pouring spout dispenses easily and prevents spills. Clean up is easy.

What we dislike: Some buyers have issues with the spout seal. Others never received their cruet.

Choice 3: Aozita's Glass Olive Oil Bottle Set

Our take: A comprehensive set that includes a bottle, pour spouts, and other tools to make filling and using the bottle a breeze.

What we like: Includes a bottle, two spouts, a funnel, and travel caps. Made with lead-free glass that's tinted dark brown to keep the light out. Makes an ideal gift for foodies. Can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

What we dislike: Some buyers experience rusting with the spouts. Others report not receiving all the advertised items.

