The best olive oil

Olive oil is a versatile fat that you can use for sautéing, roasting, drizzling on finished dishes, and adding to baked goods instead of butter. It's rich in good fats and makes up an important part of the healthy Mediterranean diet.

The following guide will give you the lowdown on olive oil, plus we've included some recommendations at the end. Our top choice is Colavita's Extra Virgin Olive Oil, a complex extra virgin olive oil with a balanced blend of fruity and spicy notes.

Considerations when choosing olive oils

Grades of olive oil

Olive oil comes in several different grades. You've probably already heard of the highest grade -- extra virgin olive oil (sometimes referred to as "EVOO"), but what do these grades mean and which grade of olive oil should you buy?

Extra virgin olive oil is unrefined olive oil made from the first pressing of olives and is cold-pressed to preserve nutrients and flavor. It can only be labeled as extra virgin if it has less than 0.8% acidity. It's often used for drizzling on salads and finishing dishes. You can cook with it, but the strong flavor doesn't work in all dishes, plus you wouldn't want to waste the most expensive EVOO on frying or roasting.

Virgin olive oil is made in the same way as extra virgin olive oil but has between 0.8% and 2% acidity. This additional acidity makes the flavor slightly inferior so the olive oil can't make the extra virgin grade. Like extra virgin olive oil, you can use it for finishing dishes or cooking.

Refined olive oil is made from lower-quality olive oils and is refined to give it a neutral flavor. If you like the nutritional content of olive oil but don't want the heavy flavor, this is a good choice.

Pure olive oil is sometimes simply labeled "olive oil" and is a blend of virgin and refined olive oil. It has some of the classic olive oil flavor but is slightly lighter or more neutral tasting. You can use it for cooking with, but we wouldn't recommend it for drizzling.

Olive origin

The best olive oils are single origin or single estate, which means they're made with all the same kinds of olives from the same grower. Lesser-quality options are made from olives from the same country but not the same estate. The cheapest olive oils are made from olives that originate from several countries.

Features

Unfiltered

The majority of olive oil is filtered but you can find some unfiltered options. Unfiltered olive oil looks cloudy but generally has a more complex flavor.

Flavor infusions

You can find olive oil infused with various flavors, such as garlic or basil. It shouldn't be your only olive oil, but it can be a useful addition to your pantry.

Price

Refined olive oil can cost less than 20 cents per ounce, whereas the most expensive olive oil varieties can cost more than $3 per ounce. That said, you can find decent mid-range extra virgin olive oil between 40 and 60 cents per ounce.

FAQ

Q. Is olive oil healthier than other oils?

A. Cooking oils have a bad reputation, but many vegetable oils have a range of beneficial properties. It's hard to say if olive oil is healthier than all other vegetable oils, but it definitely has its health benefits. It's rich in monounsaturated fatty acids that can help lower bad cholesterol and improve heart health. It's also a great source of vitamin E and various antioxidants.

Q. There are solid lumps of oil in my bottle of olive oil -- what happened?

A. Olive oil can partially solidify at cool temperatures, so if there are solid lumps in your olive oil, you've probably either been storing it in the fridge or your kitchen got chilly overnight.

Olive oils we recommend

Best of the best: Colavita's Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Our take: Whether for cooking or finishing dishes, this is a great everyday option that tastes great without breaking the bank.

What we like: Meets International Olive Council (IOC) standards. Pleasant fruity and peppery notes.

What we dislike: Made from olives from several countries.

Best bang for your buck: Zoe's Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Our take: This oil might be affordable, but there's no sacrifice on flavor.

What we like: The complex peppery and fruity flavor makes this an ideal choice for finishing dishes and dipping bread, but you can cook with it, too. The BPA-free metal cans protect it from spoiling.

What we dislike: Pop-out spout is a bit awkward to use.

Choice 3: Filippo Berio's Olive Oil

Our take: A mixture of virgin and refined olive oils that has a milder taste than extra virgin olive oil.

What we like: Great for cooking and baking, especially in dishes that would be overwhelmed by the flavor of EVOO. Affordably priced.

What we dislike: Some buyers would prefer it came in a glass bottle.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.