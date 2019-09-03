The best OLED TV

OLED TVs stand out for their thin, lightweight designs and vibrant pictures. OLED stands for Organic Light-Emitting Diode--a system that does not require a backlight to create bright images, eliminating the possibility of light bleeds. OLED TVs vary in their screen size, audio quality and features, and design. Most OLED TVs are fairly expensive compared to other types of TVs, so finding a model that will meet your needs for a long time is important.

Our favorite pick by LG has impressive specs that will keep it looking sharp for years to come. To learn more about OLED TVs and their features, continue reading our buying guide.

Considerations when choosing OLED TVs

The number of TV types can be overwhelming. So how do OLED TVs compare to QLED, LED, and other displays? With an OLED TV, each pixel is lit individually rather than with a backlight. This produces a sharper image with light in all the right places and none of the wrong ones. This means that backlight bleed is not an issue.

On the other end of the spectrum, OLED TVs can turn a pixel completely off for a true black, rather than the deep grays of LED screens.

In addition, due to the high price of OLED TVs, you can expect luxury features like HDR and fast refresh rates to be a part of the deal. Most OLED TVs are also smart TVs.

Features

The picture on any OLED TV is going to look fantastic for years to come, but these luxury TVs still vary in terms of built-in speakers, size, and design.

If you don't already have a sound system for your TV, consider an OLED TV with a built-in soundbar. Many more expensive OLED TVs include high-end audio features like virtual surround sound.

OLED TVs are available in sizes up to 75 inches -- and while price generally increases with size, a generous OLED TV can serve as the vibrant centerpiece of your home theater.

Due to the compact nature of OLED displays, many OLED TVs are thin and sleek in design. Some more expensive models may be "frameless," meaning that the bezel around the screen is so thin it is barely visible.

Price

Most OLED TVs start at $1,500 and measure 55 inches and up, with the size (and resolution) increasing with price. OLED TVs for $2,500 to $3,500 may be as large as 70 inches and usually sport 4k resolution, built-in soundbars, HDR support, and other features.

FAQ

Q. What is the difference between OLED and QLED?

A. QLED stands for Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode and is a type of LED that uses a quantum dot filter over an LED screen to improve the backlit image. Because pixels are not individually lit, the picture quality is generally not as good as an OLED display.

Q. Do OLED TVs use more power than traditional LED TVs?

A. Yes, and it's a significant difference. That being said, the difference in annual cost is slight, but you can reduce the energy consumption of your OLED TV by reducing the brightness.

OLED TVs we recommend

Best of the best: LG Alexa Built-In C9 Series 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

Our take: This C9 series TV is feature-packed, making it a great way to upgrade an outdated OLED TV. Its processor and 4K display mean it will remain up to date for years to come.

What we like: The ultra-slim design of this TV is impressive, and the sharp picture and smooth images make this one of the best OLED TVs on the market.

What we dislike: Burn-in is possible with frequent use.

Best bang for your buck: LG 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

Our take: Despite the impressively low price, this OLED TV offers a crisp picture and a powerful processor.

What we like: With Dolby Atmos sound, Google Assistant compatibility, and a 4K UHD display, this inexpensive OLED is far from lacking in features.

What we dislike: Some customers were underwhelmed by the sound and opted for external speakers.

Choice 3: Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart BRAVIA OLED TV

Our take: This TV stands out for its slim design and impressive sound.

What we like: If you are looking for a smart OLED TV with a slim profile and rich, room-filling sound, this is a great option. Two built-in soundbar options are available.

What we dislike: Customers find the built-in browser frustrating to use. Other smart TV functions may be limited by the slow download speed of the Android OS.

