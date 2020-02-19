The best OGX conditioner

As much as we love a one-size-fits-all solution, everyone has different needs when it comes to achieving and maintaining healthy hair. Selecting the right conditioner plays a part in hair's moisture and shine.

Top brand OGX offers a vast range of conditioners to target individual hair issues. To find the right one for your hair type, take a look at our buying guide, which includes a few reviews of our favorite OGX conditioners at the end. Our top pick for everyday use is OGX's Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Conditioner, a sulfate-free formula that's designed to restore your hair's natural luster.

Considerations when choosing OGX conditioners

Hair needs

For dry hair: OGX offers a number of conditioners for those with dry, brittle, or overprocessed hair. These conditioners are designed to rehydrate your thirsty locks and often contain ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, argan oil, or almond oil. Keep in mind, these formulas tend to be heavier than normal and might weigh down your hair.

For color-treated hair: OGX offers a variety of conditioners designed to protect color-treated hair. They even have color-specific options like Lavender Luminescent Platinum, which is ideal for blonde or grey hair, and Orchid Oil, which locks in color for those with red hair.

For damaged hair: If you frequently color your hair, wear a messy bun, or use heated styling tools, it's likely you experience breakage. Luckily, OGX makes conditioners designed to repair damage. Look for a formula with keratin or biotin to bring a little life back to your damaged hair.

For scalp buildup: Product buildup on your scalp is practically impossible to avoid. If your hair is feeling limp and lifeless, it might be time for a good cleanse. OGX has conditioner options to remove gunk without stripping your hair of its natural shine.

For frizzy hair: If you struggle to tame your curly, frizzy hair, OGX has solutions to take your unruly curls and restore their natural shine and bounce.

Product pairing

For the best results, it's wise to pair your conditioner with the matching shampoo. OGX conditioners come with a shampoo counterpart so you can get the maximum benefits from each formula.

Specialized formulas

OGX offers a huge selection of specialized formulas, making it easy to find one that meets your specific hair needs. Where other brands might offer 8 to 10 different formulas, OXG has between 20 and 30.

Features

Formulas

OGX conditioners typically follow a basic water, alcohol, glycerin, and silicone formula. However, each conditioner is also infused with naturally derived, beneficial ingredients such as argan oil, charcoal, and coconut milk. Many formulas also included added fragrance.

Additional products

In addition to matching shampoos, there are other OGX products you may want to incorporate into your hair care routine. You can find things like dry shampoo, heat-protective oils, scalp toners, hydrating masks, and more.

Price

OGX conditioners are typically around $5 to $7 for a standard 13-ounce bottle. However, you can find larger 19.5-ounce and 25.4-ounce bottles that cost upward of $10.

FAQ

Q. Does OGX test their products on animals?

A. OGX does not test any of their products on animals, except in rare situations where animal testing is still required by law.

Q. Do OGX conditioners contain sulfates?

A. Most OGX products are sulfate-free but check the label to make sure.

OGX conditioners we recommend

Best of the best: OGX Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Conditioner

Our take: The perfect choice for anyone looking to protect and restore their hair's natural shine and strength.

What we like: Sulfate-free formula leaves hair feeling silky smooth. Argan oil helps protect hair from heat and UV damage. Works well with all hair types.

What we dislike: Some found the smell of the conditioner unpleasant.

Best bang for your buck: OGX Hydrating + Teatree Mint Conditioner

Our take: A fresh-smelling conditioner that leaves hair shiny and hydrated.

What we like: Lightweight formula won't weigh hair down. Has a fresh mint scent. Infused with tea tree oil to remove dandruff flakes and other buildup from your scalp.

What we dislike: Mint scent isn't appealing to everyone.

Choice 3: OGX Frizz-Defy/Moisture + Shea Soft & Smooth Conditioner

Our take: A moisture-rich conditioner ideal for those who struggle with coarse, frizzy hair.

What we like: Shea butter and coconut oil work to tame thick, frizz-prone hair. Works well for those with curly hair. Has a pleasant scent. Made without silicone or sulfates.

What we dislike: Formula may be too heavy for those with thinner hair.

Amber Van Wort is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.