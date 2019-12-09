The best office phone

Busy day at the office? With phones ringing off the hook or countless conference calls, one thing is for sure -- you need the right office phone to get you through the day.

Office phones take your volume of calls into consideration with their streamlined design and programmability features. Choose been models with two or more lines, speed-dial features, caller ID, and accessibility features. There are even office phones with headphone compatibility for hands-free operation, which is important for multitasking professionals.

Take a look at our buying guide on office phones to learn more about features and capabilities you should compare. Our top pick is AT&T's Four-Line Expandable Corded Phone, which accommodates busy offices with four or more lines and 32 speed-dial settings.

Considerations when choosing office phones

Types of office phones

Traditional phone line: Traditional phone lines are when you receive a signal from a line provided by a telephone company. If you only expect to handle a single call at a time, you don't require a phone hardware system.

For offices with multiple lines, however, you need a phone hardware system to connect to the public telephone network, like PBX. This helps manage high call volumes and ensures you can connect with clients seamlessly, especially if you're using auto attendant features.

VoIP phone system: To send or receive calls sent or received over an internet connection, you use a VoIP system. For these, you're not required to have a traditional phone line setup. VoIP is a popular option for small businesses, as it helps them handle high call volumes similarly to a PBX system, but at a lower cost.

Features

Speed dial

Perhaps the most-loved feature in office phones is speed dial. This lets you make direct calls from internal extensions to outside numbers with a single button. Basic office phones have approximately 10 speed-dial buttons, though more sophisticated ones can have as many as 40.

Voicemail

Can't get to the phone? If you're away from your desk or on another line, an office phone's voicemail feature allows callers to leave messages. Some office phones play back messages with timestamps or the originating number as well.

LCD screen

Say goodbye to surprise calls and view call information on an LCD screen. In addition to caller ID, you can view past calls in the memory and see whether you have new voicemail messages. There are also office phones with large LCD screens for better viewing.

Auto attendant

With auto attendant, callers don't experience a busy signal when dialing your number. Instead, it reroutes inbound calls to ensure an available line answers. In the event there are several callers in the queue, the auto attendant feature plays music or a hold message.

Conference call

When multiple people need to be involved in a conversation, the conference call feature makes it easy -- and audible, too. Office phones with this function have high-quality speakers and microphones. To improve sound quality, advanced office phones may have a noise-canceling feature which eliminates static and ambient noise for crystal-clear sound.

Price

Basic office phones that handle simple functions cost below $25. If you'd like caller ID or plenty of speed dial buttons, expect to spend closer to $75. Office phones with advanced programmability (like multiple lines) can run between $100 and $250.

FAQ

Q. Will I be able to use my VoIP system if my internet connection crashes?

A. Unfortunately, no. Since VoIP requires a working internet connection, your phones will be down until it's reestablished. Some companies invest in an on-demand IT support package to troubleshoot situations like these to expedite solutions.

Q. Can I choose the music played during auto attendant?

A. It depends on how advanced its functionality is, though you're normally limited to a few standard stations or tunes. You can, however, customize the audio message.

Office phones we recommend

Best of the best: AT&T's Four-Line Expandable Corded Phone

Our take: Reliable choice with plenty of programmability. Doesn't require PBX system to work.

What we like: Four lines, three-way conferencing, 32-number speed dials, and headset compatible.

What we dislike: Setting up voicemail could be more user-friendly.

Best bang for your buck: AT&T's Corded Standard Phone

Our take: Great choice for those who are hearing or visually impaired, so it's popular for home use as well.

What we like: Large LCD screen and oversized numbers are easy to read. Large buttons and basic button features for seamless navigation.

What we dislike: Lacks battery backup, and probably best for smaller offices.

Choice 3: VTech's Expandable Small Business Office Phone with Answering System

Our take: Streamlined design with a screen that displays necessary information. Receiver is comfortable to hold.

What we like: Top-notch audio quality. Designed with multifunctional use in mind, so it's well-suited for offices of all sizes.

What we dislike: Voicemail setup could be easier, and IT support is often required.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.