The best office chair of 2020

Working long hours can put a tremendous strain on your body, especially if you spend most of the day sitting in an uncomfortable chair. It's worth the money and your comfort to buy a better office chair.

Choosing the right office chair can be a challenge. Whether you're looking for an ergonomic design, customizable features, or something else, there's an office chair out there to cover your needs.

Since many professionals have upgraded their seating recently with working from home, we decided to take a closer look at this year's trends in office chairs. We're sharing three brand-new picks, including an office chair designed to promote better posture.

Best office chairs of 2020

1. Serta's Big and Tall Executive Office Chair: This new arrival leads the pack for its unparalleled comfort and ergonomic design.

2. Safco Products' Zenergy Ball Chair: We're including this affordable design for the first time this year since it's one of few models to promote good posture.

3. OFM's Essentials Collection Ergonomic Office Chair: Given its popularity for its pro-airflow design, we're excited to have this office chair on our list.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What you need to know before buying an office chair

Choosing a new office chair involves assessing comfort and support levels, durability, and ease of assembly. Here's what to look for in each of these areas as you compare designs.

Ergonomic designs satisfy requirements for comfort and support with their unique S-shaped seatbacks. Their contouring minimizes tension and strain to the neck and back. Advanced designs feature cushions in the lumbar, head, or neck regions for added support.

When discussing comfort in office chairs, adjustability features also play a role. It's fairly standard for office chairs to have adjustable heights through either peg knobs or gas-powered mechanisms. Tilt and swivel capabilities, also standard features, are worth mentioning because they allow occupants more range of motion than a regular chair.

Mid-range and premium office chairs offer far more in the way of adjustability. Their designs may feature customizable arm rests in which occupants can change height or positioning. Some arm rests are removable as well. Other office chairs feature customizable lumbar support or removable cushions.

Durability in office chairs is determined by quality of construction. Most well-made designs have reinforced steel frames held together by quality components. With that said, some office chairs are lacking in this department. Poor-quality designs are evident through ill-fitting parts, flimsy hardware, or unusual creaking.

As far as upholstery goes, office chairs are covered with leather, vinyl, cloth, or mesh. Leather is the traditional choice for office chairs and is thought to be the highest-quality option. However, this isn't necessarily true, because there are so many grades of leather. Bonded leather is the lowest quality, while the best leathers are full grain and top grain but be warned -- you'll pay a premium for them.

Vinyl is an affordable alternative with the look and feel of leather. Unfortunately, vinyl lacks the durability of its more expensive counterpart. It's prone to puncturing or ripping. It's also common for vinyl to shred or wear down in high-friction areas, such as around arm rests.

Budget-friendly office chairs are made with cloth or woven materials. While they're less expensive to manufacture and may lack curb appeal, they're highly durable. Some materials are even treated to be stain-resistant. Mesh is a newer material option in office chairs and is popular for its ventilated design that promotes airflow around the chair. Unfortunately, cloth and mesh office chairs often hold onto odors, which may prove difficult to remove.

As far as the cost of office chairs, there are entry-level options that cost between $89 and $200. Better-quality options with more supportive designs range from $300 to $500, while premium office chairs from established or designer brands can run as high as $1,000.

FAQ

Q. Do office chairs arrive assembled?

A. No, and it's quite common for them to arrive at your home in multiple boxes. For the most part, it's easy to assemble the chairs with basic tools. Some office chairs ship with their own set of tools such as Allen wrenches or mini screwdrivers.

Q. What does it mean if an office chair is designated "big and tall"?

A. This means the chair is designed to accommodate both taller and heavier individuals. In addition to supporting larger weight capacities, seatbacks are taller to seat individuals with longer torsos.

In-depth reviews for best office chairs

Best of the best: Serta's Big and Tall Executive Office Chair

What we like: With a spacious design, this chair fits occupants of all sizes. Contoured support delivers all-day comfort, particularly in the lumbar region. Earns bonus points for its intuitive tilt adjustment feature.

What we dislike: Some reports of damaged or missing pieces upon arrival.

Best bang for your buck: Safco Products' Zenergy Ball Chair

What we like: This backless office chair promotes good posture with a yoga ball-inspired design. It's available in over a dozen colors. Consumers love that it's easy to tuck this chair beneath the desk at the end of the day.

What we dislike: Not recommended for those with balance or major orthopedic issues.

Choice 3: OFM's Essentials Collection Ergonomic Office Chair

What we like: The mesh back and seat allows for maximum airflow around the chair. Design is simple, but the construction is high-quality and durable. Much easier to assemble than many other office chairs.

What we dislike: Some consumers felt there was a lack of padding and cushioning.

