If you are noticing a decrease in your car's performance, or you are experiencing knocks and pings, you may want to take it into the shop. However, before jumping to the worst-case scenario, adding a bottle of octane booster may be all that is required to solve the problem.

The best octane booster makes your fuel burn cleaner so you have reduced emissions and increased power. We like Lucas' Octane Booster because it is available in an economical 12-pack, and it produces noticeable and immediate results in most vehicles. For more information on this and other quality octane boosters, keep reading our guide.

Considerations when choosing octane boosters

Following are the three most common additives found in an octane booster. Choose the type that's best suited for your needs to quickly narrow down your options.

MMT

A common additive found in an octane booster is MMT (methylcyclopentadienyl manganese tricarbonyl). MMT is effective in most vehicles, but it can cause buildup on your engine's spark plugs.

Aromatic alcohols

These types of additives include benzine and toluene. They are effective when they make up 10% or more of the formula. Aromatic alcohols can be quickly absorbed into the skin and lungs, so precautions (gloves and a mask) must be taken when using this type of product.

Ethanol

Often reserved for high-performance vehicles, ethanol is most effective when special upgrades, such as a larger injector, have been made. Additionally, ethanol can cause corrosion in the gas tank, so it is not the best option in the average situation.

Features

Besides the additives, there are a few other aspects to consider when purchasing an octane booster.

Engine safe

Some octane boosters are not suitable for certain engine components. Oxygen sensors, catalytic converters, and fuel injectors are typical areas of concern. Before purchasing, be sure that the product you are considering is safe for all the components in your engine.

Cleaning capabilities

Most octane boosters have a side benefit of cleaning your vehicle's engine -- because the fuel burns cleaner. If this is appealing to you, look for a brand that has made this feature a primary focus of the formula.

Bulk availability

It is advantageous to purchase in bulk. After you find the octane booster you like, look for a multipack offering to boost the power of your buck.

Price

A bottle of octane booster for a typical car will cost between $4 and $7. However, if you need an octane booster for a high-performance engine (which may be formulated to treat more than one tank of gas), you may pay up to $35 per bottle.

FAQ

Q. What is octane?

A. Octane is a standard measurement that reveals how much compression fuel can withstand before igniting. The higher the number, the higher the performance. If you use gasoline with a lower-than-recommended octane, you will eventually damage the engine. A manufacturer's recommendation is for a minimum octane level, so raising the octane will not damage your vehicle. However, some of the additives may cause issues with some of your car's more sensitive components, so it is always best to check the owner's manual to be sure what is safe to add to your fuel.

Q. How do I know if my car needs an octane booster?

A. There are several signs that your car could benefit from adding an octane booster. The top one is a knocking or pinging sound, which reveals the fuel is not burning properly. This may ultimately damage a piston or cylinder wall in the engine. Hesitation and decreased power are also signs that your vehicle may benefit from an octane booster.

Octane boosters we recommend

Best of the best: Lucas' Octane Booster, 15 ounces, 12-pack

Our take: A potent octane booster that is safe for oxygen sensors, catalytic converters, and turbochargers.

What we like: This product produces a noticeable difference in your engine's performance. It is formulated to burn cleaner to produce fewer emissions, and it is safe for use in fuel-injected and carbureted engines.

What we dislike: This is a 12-pack, so it is best for individuals who will be frequently using an octane booster in their vehicle.

Best bang for your buck: Gold Eagle Company's 104+ Octane Boost, 16 ounces, 6-pack

Our take: An economical way to raise your octane one to two levels.

What we like: While this octane booster can help with knocks and pings, its real bonus is its cleaning ability. Using this product can help you get better gas mileage and help keep your fuel injector clean.

What we dislike: This formula doesn't offer as noticeable of a boost as some higher-priced options.

Choice 3: Royal Purple's Max-Octane Booster and Stabilizer, 16 ounces

Our take: A highly effective additive that is recommended for use only in racing applications.

What we like: The special formula in this octane booster is a triple threat as it enhances performance, reduces emissions, and stabilizes fuel. It can raise your octane up to three levels and regular use may restore your engine's fuel economy.

What we dislike: This is the highest-priced offering in our shortlist.

