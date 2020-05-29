The best nylon string guitar

A nylon string guitar is a type of acoustic guitar that's different from standard steel string acoustic guitars, since it has nylon strings that make fingering and picking less stressful. Also known as classical guitars, they're most commonly used for Spanish and Latin music, certain types of folk music, and classical pieces. That said, you can play any style of music you choose on the classical guitar, from jazz to pop.

We've written this quick guide to nylon string guitars to help you find the right one. We've listed a few of our favorites, including Cordoba's C3M Classical Guitar, our number one choice for its excellent sound and reasonable price.

Considerations when choosing nylon string guitars

Fretboard

What's notable about the fretboard of a nylon string guitar is that it's wider than the fretboard of a steel string acoustic guitar, which can be detrimental to players with small hands. Classical guitars also tend to have no fret markings on the fretboard. These markings help players with their fingering and allow them to more quickly identify where they are on the fretboard, so the absence of fret markings can be frustrating for beginners.

Size

Most adults need a full-size guitar, but the fretboard of a nylon string guitar is quite wide, so petite adults may prefer to play a three-quarter size instrument. Kids under 10 should start on a half-size classical guitar, whereas three-quarter size is best for those around 10 to 13.

Tonewood

The term "tonewood" simply refers to the wood a nylon string guitar is made from, based on the idea that different woods produce different tones. Spruce might give you a slightly more crisp tone, where mahogany is richer and warmer, but the difference to the untrained ear is negligible.

Features

Solid top

If your guitar has a solid top, the top is made from a single piece of solid wood, as opposed to the laminate tops found on lower-quality instruments. While laminate tops are highly durable, solid tops give you a better sound.

Extras

Some nylon string guitars come in a bundle with added extras such as a soft case, spare strings, and a tuner, which is great for new players.

Price

You can find some basic nylon string guitars for less than $100, but you're more likely to pay around $100 to $300 for a low-end to mid-range model. The most expensive professional-quality classical guitars can cost well over $2,000.

FAQ

Q. Three of the strings on my nylon string guitar appear to be made from metal -- is this right?

A. Yes, this is right. The three treble strings are made from pure nylon, while the three bass strings are made from wire wrapped around a nylon core. Because the bass strings are tuned lower than the treble strings, they must be more substantial to hold the tuning. If the bass strings were made from nylon alone, they'd need to be so thick that the guitar would be unplayable.

Q. How do I correctly tune my nylon string guitar?

A. You probably already know that the tuning pegs on the guitar's headstock are what you use to tune your classical guitar. First, you need to know the correct tunings for each string. Assuming you're using standard tuning, the notes from low to high are EADGBE. As you become more experienced, you may learn to tune by ear, but to start with, you'll need a guitar tuner.

Nylon string guitars we recommend

Best of the best: Cordoba's C3M Classical Guitar

Our take: This solid guitar sounds great without costing a fortune. A perfect choice for learning.

What we like: Solid cedar top gives an excellent sound. Quality rosewood bridge and fretboard. Arrives fully set up with a nice action.

What we dislike: The strings that come on the guitar could be better.

Best bang for your buck: ADM's Beginner Classical Guitar

Our take: A quality half-size classical guitar that's great for kids but far too small for an average adult.

What we like: Decent quality for kids who really want to learn -- this isn't just a toy or something that will fall apart in a few months. Comes with gig bag, picks, and more.

What we dislike: Takes a couple of weeks of playing to hold its tune properly.

Choice 3: Yamaha's C40 Full-Size Nylon String Classical Guitar

Our take: Despite being affordable enough for beginners, this guitar plays well and comes from a respected manufacturer.

What we like: Solid spruce top with mahogany back and sides. Attractive high-gloss finish. Highly playable with a pleasant warm tone.

What we dislike: Fairly high action doesn't suit all players, but this can be adjusted with a professional setup.

