The best nutrition shake for kids

There's usually no way around it -- kids are picky eaters. Somehow, no matter what tasty and nutritious meals you prepare, they can find a reason not to eat. Not only is that frustrating, it can lead to worries about whether your child is getting all the nutrients they need.

Nutrition shakes for kids are an easy way to ensure that your child is getting all the vitamins and minerals they need to grow healthy and strong. They're available in delicious flavors, and they're an excellent way to ease your kid back into eating after they've been sick.

With our buying guide, you have all the information you need to find the best nutrition shake for your kids. We've included a few quick reviews of our favorites at the end, too. Our top pick is from PediaSure, which boasts a pediatrician-approved formula that comes in several flavors kids love and is packed with protein, vitamins, and minerals.

Considerations when choosing nutrition shakes for kids

Dietary requirements

If your child isn't gaining weight like they should or they're just a picky eater, you're probably worried about gaps in their diet. It's always best to consult your pediatrician to see what nutrients are most important to look for in a nutrition shake for your child.

Some key vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to look for:

Vitamin A helps build a healthy immune system, high-performing organs, and strong eyesight.

B vitamins play a role in the metabolic processes within the body.

Vitamin C helps with immune system support and aids in tissue, collagen, bone, and tooth growth and repair.

Vitamin D is essential for strong teeth and bones.

Vitamin E helps guard against cellular damage and boosts the immune system.

Vitamin K plays a role in healthy bones, blood clotting, and tissue repair.

Calcium is essential for healthy teeth and bones and also aids in muscle growth, heart health, and blood clotting.

Magnesium plays a role in blood sugar regulation, blood pressure, muscle function, and nerve function.

Potassium helps with muscle, nerve, and body fluid regulation.

Protein is an essential component of healthy muscle, bone, blood, and cartilage.

Digestive aids

In addition to vitamins and minerals, many nutrition shakes for kids also contain nutrients that can aid in digestion.

Fiber helps regulate blood sugar, promotes a feeling of fullness, and ensures that the digestive system is in proper working order.

Probiotics aid in maintaining healthy bacteria within the digestive system and are especially helpful in treating issues like diarrhea and constipation.

Features

Flavor

The most crucial feature in any nutrition shake for kids is its flavor. If your child doesn't like the way a shake tastes, you can't get them to drink it. Most shakes are available in flavors that appeal to children, such as chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, peanut butter, and berry. Find a brand that makes a flavor your child enjoys. If you're not sure what flavor to choose, consider purchasing a variety pack with multiple flavors.

Convenience

Some nutrition shakes come in individual ready-to-drink bottles or cans. They're perfect for busy families who may not have time to mix up a shake and are convenient for taking on the go.

Other shakes come in powder form that you have to mix with liquid. Some come in a large tub or container, while others are available in individual, premeasured packets. These shakes aren't as convenient because you have to mix them each time your child wants one, but they're usually less expensive than ready-to-drink shakes.

Texture

Kids can be pretty fussy about the texture of food and beverages. Some powder shakes that you mix yourself can form lumps or have a grainy texture your child may not like. Look for formulas that dissolve easily for a smooth, even texture. Ready-to-drink shakes typically have the smoothest texture.

Dietary restrictions

In addition to making sure a nutrition shake has all the vitamins and minerals your child needs, you also want to check that it doesn't contain anything it shouldn't. Avoid shakes that contain too much salt or sugar, as well as formulas that use artificial colors and flavors.

Some nutrition shakes may contain nuts and/or dairy products, which can pose an issue if your child has allergies. Look for gluten-free shakes for children with celiac disease and certified kosher or halal shakes if your family keeps kosher.

Some parents prefer purchasing shakes made with organic, non-GMO, hormone-free, and soy-free ingredients, too.

Price

Expect to pay between $1 and $2 per 8-ounce serving. Shakes that cost less than $1 are usually made for younger kids and contain a variety of vitamins and minerals and some protein. Those that cost between $1 and $1.75 are typically higher quality and contain less sugar. For the highest-quality shakes that are suitable for older kids and even teenagers, ones that contain more protein, and don't have any artificial ingredients, expect to pay $1.75 or more.

FAQ

Q. Why should I give my child a nutritional shake?

A. Nutritional shakes can be a good option if your child is a picky eater who isn't getting necessary nutrients from fruits, veggies, and other sources. Your pediatrician may also advise you to give shakes a try if your child isn't gaining weight as they should. They can help if your child has lost weight due to a prolonged illness, too, and certain nutritional shakes can help kids with digestive issues.

Q. When's the best time for a child to have a nutritional shake?

A. Unless you're instructed by a doctor, nutritional shakes shouldn't be used as meal replacements because they may discourage your kids from eating. Instead, it's best to use the shakes as a mid-morning or mid-afternoon snack.

Nutrition shakes for kids we recommend

Best of the best: PediaSure's Grow & Gain Nutritional Shake for Kids

Our take: It may contain more sugar than we'd like, but it also features a wide range of vitamins and nutrients, as well as a delicious flavor that even picky kids enjoy.

What we like: Formula is pediatrician-approved and clinically proven to help with growth and weight gain. Includes enough vitamins, minerals, and protein to provide balanced nutrition. Blends well without lumps or gritty texture. Non-GMO, kosher, halal, dairy-free, and gluten-free.

What we dislike: Contains more sugar than necessary.

Best bang for your buck: KidzShake's Vanilla Cream Organic Protein Powder

Our take: A large container that provides up to 60 servings for an excellent value and offers sugar- and additive-free nutrition to help with healthy growth.

What we like: Formula is developed by a doctor and doesn't contain any sugar, gluten, nuts, synthetic flavors, or artificial dyes. Made of organic ingredients. Contains a great deal of protein, fiber, probiotics, vitamins, and minerals.

What we dislike: Some flavors are not as popular as others with kids.

Choice 3: Healthy Height's Kids' Nutritional Shake Mix

Our take: An innovative formula that promotes healthy growth and weight gain.

What we like: Developed by pediatricians and proven to promote growth. The low-sugar, high-protein formula helps keep BMI down. Offers a comprehensive range of vitamins and minerals. Doesn't contain gluten, soy, corn syrup, artificial colors, or artificial flavors.

What we dislike: Pricey. Packaging doesn't fully reseal, so it can make a mess.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.