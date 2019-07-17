The best NutriBullet blender

It's never a bad idea to pack some extra fruits and vegetables into your diet, and a NutriBullet blender can help you do just that. These powerful personal blenders make smoothies in seconds, so it's always easy to grab a healthy breakfast or snack.

The following guide will give you all the relevant information about NutriBullet blenders to help you make your purchase. Our favorite model is the NutriBullet Rx Blender, a hugely versatile model that really packs a punch.

Considerations when choosing NutriBullet blenders

Types of NutriBullet blenders

First of all, let's learn a little more about the different models of NutriBullet blenders on the market.

Original NutriBullet: The original nutribullet is a basic 600-watt model. Depending on which set you choose, it may come with multiple blade styles and cup sizes.

NutriBullet Pro: Slightly more powerful than the original model, the Pro has a wattage around the 900 mark. It also has a larger capacity of up to 32 ounces.

NutriBullet Balance: Not only is the Balance a powerful model, with its 1,200-watt motor, it also comes with an app to help you put together nutritious recipes.

NutriBullet Rx: With an impressive 1,700-watt motor, the Rx is powerful enough for almost any blending task. It includes an upright jug, in addition to the personal blending cup, making it more versatile and able to tackle hot foods.

NutriBullet Sport: The Sport is a similar option to the Pro, with a 900-watt motor. However, its cups are sized for on-the-go use and feature flip-tops for easier drinking. It also includes a book of recipes for athletes.

Wattage

As we touched on above, NutriBullet blenders can have a wattage of anywhere between 600 and 1,700. Although there are some other aspects at play, a general rule is that the higher the wattage, the more powerful the blender will be.

Features

Blending containers

The majority of NutriBullet blenders include a couple of personal blending cups. They may both be the same size, or you might get one large cup and one small one. Although far less common, you can find NutriBullets that have a blending jug in addition to the cups.

Blades

NutriBullet blenders tend to have standard chopping blades for pulverizing ingredients into a liquid form. That said, you can also find models that include emulsifying blades.

Lids

NutriBullet blending cups have lids, so you can take your smooth on the go or store your blended foods in the fridge. Some have screw lids and others have flip-top lids for easier drinking while you're out and about.

NutriBullet blender prices

Basic NutriBullet blenders cost around $50, whereas the most powerful models with ample accessories are priced at around $150.

FAQ

Q. Why choose a NutriBullet over other personal blenders?

A. This is a brand synonymous with quality. They've been making personal blenders for longer than any other manufacturer, so they have the experience behind them. NutriBullet sells a range of different personal blenders, so you can find one to suit your requirements. The most powerful options have an extremely high wattage, meaning they blend even tough ingredients extremely smooth.

Q. What can I use my NutriBullet blender for?

A. The majority of people buy NutriBullets to make smoothies, but they're much more versatile than that. You can use them to make cold sauces and soups, dips (such as hummus), almond milk, nut butters, frozen drinks, and more. However, bear in mind that some of these will only be possible with the more powerful NutriBullet models. Unless otherwise specified, NutriBullets aren't suitable for blending hot food.

NutriBullet blenders we recommend

Best of the best: NutriBullet Rx Blender

Our take: This super powerful 1,700-watt model is great for anyone serious about blending, taking on almost anything you can throw at it.

What we like: With both a pitcher and short cup, it's more versatile than other NutriBullets. Features a heating cycle for sauces and soup. Auto stop/start technology.

What we dislike: Quite loud.

Best bang for your buck: NutriBullet 12-Piece High-Speed Blender/Mixer System

Our take: An affordable option that isn't the most powerful but is still fine for basic blending tasks, like smoothie-making.

What we like: Includes three blending cups, two lids, two blades (one for emulsifying), and recipe booklets. Easy to clean. Gives consistent results.

What we dislike: Can leak (though this is often due to improper use).

Choice 3: NutriBullet Sport

Our take: More wattage than the original NutriBullet but less than the Rx, this is a decent mid-range model.

What we like: The flip-top lids are perfect for drinking on the go. Included recipe booklet features nutritious recipes for athletes. Includes two blending cups.

What we dislike: Some users have issues with the cog that turns the blades.

