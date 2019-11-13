Nutmeg is a superstar ingredient in plenty of dessert recipes, such as pumpkin pie and apple tarts -- but there are tons of savory dishes that call for this tasty spice, too, such as macaroni and cheese and quiche lorraine. Let's face facts, though: fresh nutmeg tastes much better than the pre-ground stuff. With a nutmeg grinder, you can grind whole nutmeg seeds quickly and easily to add to your recipes for more flavorful and aromatic food.

Once you invest in a grinder, grinding your own nutmeg is inexpensive, too, giving you big flavor without spending too much money. Nutmeg grinders may be manual or electric, and they vary in their design, grinding method, and other features.

In our buying guide, you'll find all the tips you need to choose the best nutmeg grinder for your kitchen. We've also included some specific product recommendations, such as our top pick from Cuisinart, which features a durable stainless steel blade and a powerful motor to make grinding nutmeg a breeze.

Considerations when choosing nutmeg grinders

Manual vs. electric

The first decision you have to make when it comes to a nutmeg grinder is whether you prefer a manual or electric model.

A manual grinder or grater obviously requires more effort because you have to turn a crank with a grinder or rub the nutmeg seed across a grater. However, they're easy to use and are usually more affordable than their electric counterparts.

Electric nutmeg grinders don't require any effort at all from you -- they have a motor, so when you push the button, the nutmeg seed is automatically ground. These models can often be used to grind other spices and items like coffee beans, too. But you have to use an electric grinder near an outlet, and some motors can only run for several seconds a time.

Grinder vs. grater

If you opt for a manual nutmeg grinder, you can actually choose from two types: true grinders and graters.

A grinder typically features a handle that you turn or top and bottom portions of the grinder itself that you twist to grind the nutmeg. Some grinders collect the ground nutmeg in a compartment, while others release it directly from the bottom like a pepper grinder.

A nutmeg grater is similar to cheese grater -- it has small blades along a perforated surface that you rub the whole nutmeg over. You can choose from handheld grates that you hold directly over a bowl or plate; long, thin rasp-style graters; and semi-cylindrical graters that you set down flat and collect the ground nutmeg in a cup. There is a chance of cutting yourself with a grater, though rasp-style graters are usually the safest bet.

Material

For a durable manual nutmeg grinder, look for a model that's made of stainless steel. Not only does it hold its edge well, but it's easy to clean, too.

If you opt for an electric grinder, materials aren't quite as important because the blades aren't as prone to breaking. Most models are made of plastic or metal.

Features

Handle

When you're shopping for a manual nutmeg grinder, the handle is a crucial feature. Look for an ergonomically designed handle with a soft, contoured grip to ensure that it's as comfortable to hold as possible and won't hurt your hand as you grind.

Ease of cleaning

Manual nutmeg grinders are pretty easy to clean because you can access both sides of the grater. Some are dishwasher-safe, while others have to be washed by hand. Washing by hand is generally best, though, because the blades are less likely to be damaged.

Many manual and electric grinders allow you to remove the blades for cleaning. If you plan to use the grinder for other spices or items, make sure the bowl is removable so you can clean it without any trouble.

Storage

A manual or electric nutmeg grinder is easy to store in a cabinet or on a shelf or counter. Graters are a little trickier because of their exposed blades. You can't just toss them in a drawer because you might cut yourself when you reach it in to grab it. Some graters include a cover, though, so both the blades and your fingers are protected during storage.

Price

Nutmeg grinders usually cost between $5 and $50. You'll typically pay $5 to $10 for a handheld grater, $10 to $20 for a manual grinder or rasp-style grater, and $20 to $50 for a higher-quality manual grinder or electric grinder.

FAQ

Q. How much fresh nutmeg should I substitute for powdered nutmeg?

A. Fresh nutmeg that you've ground or grated yourself is a lot more potent than the jars of pre-ground nutmeg you can buy at the supermarket. You usually need only 3/4 teaspoon of freshly ground nutmeg for every teaspoon of pre-ground nutmeg in a recipe.

Q. How should I store freshly ground nutmeg?

A. It's actually not a good idea to store freshly ground or grated nutmeg because it can lose its flavor and aroma pretty quickly. Instead, only grind or grate enough nutmeg to use at one time. If you do have any extra, place it in an airtight container and keep it away from light, heat, and moisture.

Nutmeg grinders we recommend

Best of the best: Cuisinart's SG-10 Electric Spice-and-Nut Grinder

Our take: Easily grinds large quantities of nutmeg, nuts, and other spices with a high-quality electric motor.

What we like: Features stainless steel blades and a powerful motor. Easy to turn the grinder on and off by pushing the lid. Can hold up to 90 grams of ground nutmeg. Lid and bowl are both dishwasher-safe. Can grind other spices and nuts.

What we dislike: Bowl container isn't airtight, so ground spices can fall onto the table or counter.

Best bang for your buck: AdHoc's Muskatino Stainless Steel and Acrylic Nutmeg Mill

Our take: A manual grinder that works so easily it doesn't require much effort at all.

What we like: Made of acrylic and stainless steel for a sleek look. Features an airtight container to store ground nutmeg. Design allows the mill to move incredibly smoothly, so it doesn't require much hand strength.

What we dislike: Can open and spill ground nutmeg over the table or counter if you turn the bottom instead of the top.

Choice 3: Microplane's 46020 Premium Classic Series Zester Grater

Our take: A basic microplane grater that's made by one of the most trusted brands in the game. Works for nutmeg, other spices, and citrus fruits.

What we like: Small holes on the grater are perfect for finely grating nutmeg. Blades are extremely sharp, and the rubber handle feels good in the hand. Can last for many years.

What we dislike: Blade cover is tough to get off. Isn't the most versatile grater on the market because of its small holes.

