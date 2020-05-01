You've probably heard that nuts make an excellent snack. That's because they're a good source of healthy fats, protein, and fiber -- and extremely tasty, too. The one problem with nuts is that they can be pretty expensive, especially if you opt for pre-shelled varieties. Fortunately, you can enjoy delicious, healthy nuts without spending too much money if you just invest in a nutcracker. A nutcracker is equipped with a mechanism that allows it to generate enough power to break through hard shells with ease, so you can buy nuts in their shell and just crack them as you go.

In our buying guide, you'll find all the tips you need to choose the best nutcracker for your kitchen. We've also included some specific product recommendations, including our top pick from Hiware, which features a durable all-metal design and is small enough to fit in a drawer for storage.

Considerations when choosing nutcrackers

Mechanism

Traditional nutcrackers are usually handheld tools with a hinge. They resemble pliers and work very effectively, but they can require a great deal of hand strength to operate. There's also a chance of crushing the nut in the process of cracking the shell.

Other nutcrackers feature a screw thread and a handle or knob that you turn to crack the nutshell. These also work well and offer more control over whether the nut is crushed because you can stop turning the knob when the shell breaks.

Other nutcrackers use pinching jaws that create leverage to crush the shell. These models usually aren't handheld, though -- they mount to a surface instead. There are also nutcrackers that drop the nuts into a hopper and crush them between rollers. These are usually large, commercial models, though, and smaller home versions generally don't work as well.

Features

Materials

Many nutcrackers have a wooden exterior and a metal mechanism, but some models are made entirely of metal. Some feature durable, rust-resistant steel, while others are made with carbon steel that's coated in chrome or nickel to prevent rusting. Cheaper nutcrackers are sometimes made of aluminum, which is lightweight and rust-resistant but not as durable as steel.

Many nutcrackers feature rubberized or plastic-coated handles to help provide a better grip, too.

Design

Nutcrackers are available in a variety of styles, so it's pretty easy to find a model that fits your preferences. Basic nutcrackers are usually small and compact for taking on the go and easy storage. Other models are designed with looks in mind, so if you leave them out on your counter or mounted to the wall, they don't distract from your kitchen's décor.

Some nutcrackers are designed to be collectibles. They usually feature the traditional soldier design from The Nutcracker ballet, but you can find some with a modern twist to resemble cartoon or other pop culture characters. These nutcrackers are meant more for decoration than practical use, though, so they may not be the most effective at cracking nuts.

Beware of any nutcracker with lots of nooks and crannies in their design. These styles are usually pretty difficult to clean.

Price

You'll usually pay between $5 and $750 for a nutcracker. Basic models can go for $5 to $10, though they may not be that durable. Sturdier options made with higher-quality materials typically cost between $10 and $30, though some may cost as much as $50. For handmade, collectible nutcrackers, you can easily spend more than $100.

FAQ

Q. Can a nutcracker crack any type of nut?

A. Not all models can crack all types of nuts. That's because some nuts have harder shells than others. Manufacturers often list the types of nuts that a nutcracker can handle if you have a favorite that you want to be sure a particular model can crack.

Q. What can I do with the leftover nutshells?

A. If you compost, toss the nutshells into your pile. Shells can also work well as a drainage material for potted plants or as additional fuel for a wood stove fire.

Nutcrackers we recommend

Best of the best: Hiware's Heavy-Duty Pecan Nut Cracker

Our take: A sturdy, durable nutcracker that performs as well as it looks.

What we like: Can handle all types of nuts. Nut-cracking mechanism is mounted on a sturdy hardwood base. Mechanism is made of nickel-plated metal that's rust-resistant. Compact enough to fit in a drawer.

What we dislike: Isn't as effective for smaller nuts. May not divide a nut in half.

Best bang for your buck: Winco 6" Nut Cracker, Pack of 6

Our take: An excellent value for 6 basic, user-friendly nutcrackers.

What we like: Features an effective, traditional design. Jaws are wide enough to fit most nut sizes. Especially compatible with thin-shelled nuts. Can also be used to open crab and lobster claws.

What we dislike: May not be the longest-lasting nutcrackers. Must have enough hand strength to operate.

Choice 3: Texan Nut Sheller's York Nut Cracker

Our take: A versatile cracker that works with most nut sizes and features comfortable plastic grips.

What we like: Shield prevents shells from flying around your kitchen. Small enough to store in a drawer. Works extremely well once you learn to use it. Can also be used for shellfish.

What we dislike: Can crush nuts into pieces rather than halves. Isn't as durable as some users would prefer.

