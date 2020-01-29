The best nut milk bag

While almond milk and other nut milks are now a staple on supermarket shelves, many consumers prefer to make their own. This isn't as hard as it sounds -- as long as you have the right nut milk bag.

Preparing your own plant-based milk with a nut milk bag tastes fresher and has less preservatives than store-bought varieties. Plus, you have control over the ingredients, like adding or omitting a sweetener. Choosing the right bag means considering the different materials and bag sizes available.

To start making your own nut milk at home, find the right bag for the job by reading our buying guide. Our top pick is the EcoPeaceful Organic Cotton Nut Milk Bag, which is chemical free and large enough for big batches.

Considerations when choosing nut milk bags

What are nut milk bags?

Nut milk bags are made of cheesecloth like materials sewn into a pouch shape with a drawstring closure. Nut milk is made from nuts soaked in water, which are then blended in a blender. The mixture is poured into the nut milk bag and then gently squeezed over a container to collect the milk. The fine mesh weave of the bag allows for liquid to strain out without unwanted nut pieces, chunks, or pulp.

Key considerations

Size

Nut milk bags come in different sizes. Small ones measure around 6 x 9 inches, while medium-sized bags generally measure around 9 x 12 inches. Large sizes are around 12 x 12 inches or bigger. Select a size depending on how big of a batch you're making.

Material

Nylon bags are very durable, they are machine washable, and they won't lose their shape. They are also resistant to odor and stains. Many consumers prefer eco-friendly bags made from natural, unbleached fibers like cotton or hemp. Cotton bags are machine washable but are not as strong or long-lasting as nylon. Hemp bags are stronger than cotton ones but are not as durable as nylon.

Quantity

Nut milk bags can be bought individually or in packs. Some packs contain different sizes of bags. Having multiple nut milk bags on hand can be useful when straining different food items.

Features

Organic

Some cotton and hemp bags come with organic labels, meaning these plant-based materials haven't been treated with agrochemicals that can leach into your milk. Most consumers who choose organic fibers also opt for unbleached/undyed ones to completely avoid toxins.

Machine washable

Nut milk bags are reusable and need to be cleaned after each use. Machine-washable bags are the easiest to care for. Many bags need to be air-dried, so be sure to check the manufacturer's care instructions.

Reinforced seams

Because nut milk bags need to hold quite a bit of volume and weight, as well as withstand squeezing, reinforced seams with two or three rows of stitching can improve the longevity of the bag. Nylon threads are the strongest and can be stretched slightly.

Rounded edges

A bag featuring rounded edges allows milk to flow faster from the base of the bag.

Price

Expect to pay between $2.50 and $15 per nut milk bag. Nylon bags can be found at the lower end of the price spectrum, and organic natural fiber bags start around $6.

FAQ

Q. What are the health benefits of making my own nut milk?

A. One of the main benefits is that homemade nut milks are preservative free. Carrageenan is an additive (derived from seaweed) contained in many store-bought nut milks, and it may damage the GI tract and cause inflammation. Be aware that sans preservatives, homemade nut milk must be refrigerated and lasts only four days.

Q. What kind of nuts can I use in a nut milk bag to make milk?

A. Most people use almonds, cashews, or shredded coconut in their nut milk bags. However, these products can also be used to make Greek yogurt, celery juice, ghee, and to brew coffee or tea.

Nut milk bags we recommend

Best of the best: EcoPeaceful's Organic Cotton Nut Milk Bag

Our take: A sturdy, chemical-free nut milk bag for the ultimate health nut.

What we like: This eco-friendly, non-GMO, organic cotton bag arrives in compostable packaging. Machine washable. Large 12 x 13-inch dimensions allows you to make milk in bulk.

What we dislike: The drawstring closing the bag is quite thin.

Best bang for your buck: The Raw Food World's Fine Mesh Food-Grade Nut Milk Bag

Our take: An easy-to-clean nylon bag perfect for making small batches of nut milk.

What we like: Affordable. The 9 x 12-inch dimensions makes enough milk for one to two people. Fine mesh strains milk quickly and efficiently. Well-constructed seams.

What we dislike: The opening is on the narrow side, making pouring in liquid a little challenging.

Choice 3: P&F HIGH QUALITY PRODUCTS Hemp Nut Milk Bag

Our take: A large hemp bag featuring organic cotton thread and no chemicals.

What we like: Fairly large at 12 x 13 inches. Wide mouth can fit around most blenders for an easy pour. No glue used in sewing. Unbleached. Perfect for making large batches.

What we dislike: Squeezing milk out of bag requires more effort than a nylon bag.

