The best North Face jacket for women

Buying quality outerwear can be quite an investment, which is why it's so important to make sure you have the right fit, style, and level of warmth to best accommodate your lifestyle. Luckily, there is a North Face jacket for nearly every situation.

These jackets are designed to keep you warm and protected no matter the weather. And they're made to last for years. But with so many different styles, finding the right North Face jacket can be overwhelming. We've outlined some key features and considerations to help you on your shopping journey in our guide below. If you're looking for a versatile jacket, then check out our favorite, the North Face Women's Carto Triclimate Jacket, which gives you three jackets in one.

Considerations when choosing North Face jackets for women

Style

Below are the most popular styles of North Face jackets for women:

Classic fleece: Classic fleece jackets are designed to keep you warm in mild temperatures. These are made from a soft, plush material and are perfect for layering.

Puffer: Puffer jackets are ideal for anyone living in a colder climate. Offering heavy-duty protection, these provide superior warmth without being too bulky. Typically, North Face puffer jackets are filled with down, but you can find some synthetic options as well.

Lined: North Face lined jackets are a favorite among customers. The jackets are typically lined with the company's signature fleece or Heatseeker insulation to keep you toasty.

Convertible: North Face convertible jackets feature multiple layers that can be added or removed to accommodate for changing weather. Sometimes, these layers come in the form of zipper liners, while other jackets feature three distinct layers that can each be worn on their own.

Length

North Face jackets for women come in one of the following lengths:

Cropped: Hits just above the waist and is used for style rather than warmth.

Waist-length: Hits just below the belt and tends to be one of the more popular lengths.

Mid-thigh: Offers slightly more warmth and protection but can sit at an awkward length depending on your height.

Long and full-length: Hit at the knee and the ankle, respectively, and typically have down filling and are designed for very cold temperatures.

Sleeves

Women's North Face jackets have a few options when it comes to sleeve style. Some sleeves have open cuffs, while others have elastic ones. You can find jackets with bungee cords that allow you to cinch the sleeve around your wrist. A few jackets also have thumb holes to keep your hands warm without gloves.

Insulation

North Face jackets use a combination of tightly woven fleece, Heatseeker synthetic insulation, and goose-down filling to provide varying levels of exceptional warmth. Heatseeker technology provides heat without making your jacket bulky. Down filling is commonly found in the longer or puffer-style jackets, as it is the warmest option.

Features

Colors and patterns

While you won't find any North Face jackets with fun patterns, they are available in a wide range of roughly 30 different solid colors. That said, black and white tend to be the most popular choices.

Weather protection

If you plan to wear your jacket in rainy conditions, opt for an outer shell made from polyester or nylon with DryVent technology. This will prevent water from penetrating the jacket and soaking your clothes. Some jackets also include storm flaps, which prevent rain from soaking in through the zippers.

Adjustable features

You will find a number of North Face jackets with adjustable features to provide you with the best, most convenient fit. Certain hoods can be removed or stored away in a zippered pocket on the collar of your jacket. Elastic cords can be found in the sleeves or along the bottom of your jacket to prevent drafts.

Price

Depending on the style, you can expect to pay between $65 and $300 for a North Face jacket. On the lower end of that price spectrum, you will find a few lightweight fleece options. At the higher end, you will find heavy-duty jackets designed to tackle cold temperatures. Most North Face jackets will fall in the $100 to $200 range.

FAQ

Q. How do I wash my North Face jacket?

A. North Face jackets can be washed by hand or thrown in the washing machine on a gentle cycle. According to North Face, you should use bleach-free liquid detergent and hang the jacket to dry.

Q. Do North Face jackets come with a warranty?

A. Yes, North Face jackets come with a lifetime warranty that covers defects in the materials and craftsmanship. In order to be eligible for the North Face warranty, you must provide proof of purchase from the company or an authorized reseller.

North Face jackets for women we recommend

Best of the best: The North Face Women's Carto Triclimate Jacket

Our take: A three-in-one jacket ideal for almost any weather.

What we like: You get three jackets in one that can be worn together or separately depending on the climate. Includes a removable hood. Made from comfortable, breathable materials.

What we dislike: Jacket runs small, you may want to size up.

Best bang for your buck: The North Face Apex Bionic 2 Softshell Jacket

Our take: A popular option that provides comfort and just enough warmth for mild, chilly days.

What we like: Jacket is lightweight but warm with a wind-resistant softshell. Has a cozy fleece lining. Stylish fit is available in a range of colors.

What we dislike: Not warm enough to deal with extreme cold.

Choice 3: The North Face Metropolis Parka II

Our take: A long, stylish jacket that will keep you cozy on the coldest days.

What we like: Provides adequate warmth without being too bulky. Hits just above the knee. Includes a removable hood. Goose-down insulation is responsibly sourced.

What we dislike: Runs small, particularly in the midsection. On the expensive side.

