When it comes to making high-quality jackets, North Face has had the market cornered since 1966. They offer men’s jackets in a variety of weights and styles, so you can find lightweight options for cool fall weather and heavy, insulated jackets to keep you warm in winter. North Face jackets for men also offer various special features to make them even more protective, with plenty of waterproof, windproof jackets approved for all climates.

Our buying guide focuses on providing all the tips you need to find the best North Face jacket for men. We’ve included some specific product recommendations, too, including our top pick, Men's Carto Triclimate Waterproof Jacket, which sports a waterproof shell and plenty of pockets for your belongings.

Considerations when choosing North Face jackets for men

Climate

When shopping for a North Face jacket, the first thing to ask yourself is what climate you’ll wear it in most often. An area with usually mild winters won’t require as heavy and insulating a jacket as one that sees harsh winter weather with plenty of snow and wind.

If you travel between climates or want to be prepared for unpredictable weather, consider a North Face jacket with a removable insulated liner. If temperatures are particularly low, you can leave the liner in. For weather that’s milder, you can take the liner out to cool down.

Size

To find the right size in a North Face jacket, start by consulting the brand’s sizing chart. Some styles are known to run a bit large or small, so carefully read the product description to see if you should adjust your usual size.

Comfort

Deciding what makes a jacket most comfortable depends mainly on personal preference, but you should keep an eye out for certain features.

North Face jackets that contain down are usually extremely comfortable, but avoid an overly bulky style if you’re going to play sports or engage in other strenuous activities. In those cases, you’ll be more comfortable in a lightweight jacket and layering for added warmth.

Waterproofing

Some North Face jackets are designed to be worn in wet conditions and have a waterproof shell. You can even find some styles with sealed zipper flaps and seams to prevent water from getting inside. If you may be out in heavy snow or other wet conditions, choose a North Face jacket that’s highly waterproof.

Features

Liner

Many North Face jackets come with either a built-in or removable liner, though some styles don’t have any liner at all. Jackets with liners provide extreme warmth, but the insulation varies depending on the liner’s material.

Some North Face jackets have a fleece liner, which not only provides insulation but wicks moisture away from the skin to keep you comfortable and dry. Other styles have a down liner, which is a natural material made from goose feathers. A down liner offers excellent warmth and is moisture-resistant, but it’s not a good option if you have allergies. You can also find some North Face jackets with a synthetic liner, which is hypoallergenic and affordable.

Shell

North Face jackets offer outer shells made of various materials, including nylon, GORE-TEX, and HyVent. These shells are either hard shells, which are suitable for hiking, climbing, and other strenuous activities, or soft shells, which are better for sports. However, hard shells can restrict movement, and soft shells usually aren’t fully waterproof.

Hood

You can find many North Face jackets with hoods, though they differ in style. Most include a pull cord that allows you to tighten the hood, and some have a built-in visor that offers protection from the rain.

You can also find some North Face jackets with removable hoods, so you only have to wear the hood when you want to. Some styles even have a pocket in the collar where you can keep the hood when you’re not using it.

Pockets

Nearly all North Face jackets have pockets, but the number varies from style to style. The pockets are usually located at the chest, bicep, and/or sides. You can also find some with internal pockets, which are ideal for storing your phone or other valuables. If you’re worried about losing items, choose a North Face jacket with zippered pockets.

Adjustable cuff and hems

Some North Face jackets have cuffs and hems that can be tightened with a drawstring. This can be a helpful feature for keeping the chill and moisture out. When you get a little warm, you can loosen them to improve airflow.

Price

Expect to pay $60 to $300 or more for a North Face jacket for men. Lightweight styles made of fleece or with waterproof shells typically cost between $60 and $100, while jackets with an insulated liner and shell can go for $100 to $200. If you need a jacket for extreme winter weather, you can spend over $200.

FAQ

Q. Are North Face jackets good for layering?

A. If you like to layer your outerwear, you can find North Face jackets that work well. Choose lightweight styles or jackets with removable liners so you don’t wind up with too much bulk.

Q. How is the down for North Face jackets harvested?

A. North Face follows the Responsible Down Standard, an independent global standard that calls for using the best practices in sourcing down. This ensures that the birds are treated humanely when the down is harvested.

North Face jackets for men we recommend

Best of the best: The North Face Men’s Carto Triclimate Waterproof Jacket

Our take: This is a somewhat pricey style, but it actually functions as several jackets, making it a highly versatile option.

What we like: Features a waterproof shell and removable insulated liner. Provides plenty of warmth but is the perfect weight for year-round wear. Offers plenty of pockets for belongings.

What we dislike: May run a bit small.

Best bang for your buck: The North Face Men’s Canyonlands Full-Zip Sweater Jacket

Our take: One of the most fashionable options North Face offers, this jacket is also seriously comfortable and affordable. It makes an excellent layering piece, too.

What we like: Stylish, lightweight design. Made of fleece for ample warmth. Works well on its own but also layers well in cold weather.

What we dislike: Lightweight design isn’t suitable for extreme winter weather.

Choice 3: The North Face Men’s Gotham Insulated Jacket III

Our take: Although somewhat bulky, this jacket features top-notch construction and is perfect for extreme cold weather.

What we like: The jacket for anyone who spends a great deal of time outdoors in winter. Works well for extremely cold, wet weather. Design is windproof and waterproof. Has a removable hood.

What we dislike: Pricier and bulkier than other North Face jackets, but very protective in extreme winter weather.

