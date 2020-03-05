The best NordicTrack treadmill

If you like to walk, climb, and run, but hate doing it in inclement weather, consider outfitting your home gym with a high-quality treadmill from NordicTrack. NordicTrack is one of the most recognizable names in fitness equipment, and you can find their top-of-line products at gyms around the country. Whether you're a casual exerciser or a serious athlete, a NordicTrack treadmill is a smart investment that can help you meet your fitness goals.

This buying guide will take you through some of the many options available and includes reviews of specific models, like the HD-touchscreen-equipped T Series. With your new NordicTrack treadmill, you'll maintain your fitness and stay in shape without leaving the comfort of your home.

Considerations when choosing NordicTrack treadmills

Treadmill type

NordicTrack sells three main types of treadmills. Running models are the most versatile and are ideal for walking and high-impact jogging activities. Premium NordicTrack treadmills feature an incline as well as a decline setting. And while all of their treadmills offer a standard incline function, incline models are capable of providing a much steeper walking and running experience (up to a 40% incline).

If you're looking to increase your daily steps and don't necessarily want a marathon-training tool, NordicTrack also offers a selection of treadmill desks. They allow users to work and move simultaneously, but they're not suitable for heavy-duty training.

Weight limit

Always check the weight capacity of a unit before finalizing your purchase. A higher weight capacity typically signals a sturdier model. Weight limits on NordicTrack treadmills vary between 300 to 350 pounds.

Features

Motor

A powerful treadmill motor is vital if you intend to run and train frequently. A 2.5-horsepower motor is suitable for walkers, but those who prefer to run should select a model with a 3.0 or 3.5-horsepower motor.

Maximum speed

Unless you're Usain Bolt, you probably won't take advantage of the maximum speed setting, but a running treadmill should not top out at 3.0 miles per hour. NordicTrack models feature top speeds of between eight and 12 miles per hour.

Incline and decline

With some models, you can raise and lower the angle of the treadmill platform to adjust the difficulty of your run and mimic real-life terrain changes. The majority of NordicTrack treadmills offer a standard incline range of between 0% and 10%. Incline models go up to 40% incline. If downhill running is also an essential part of your training, select a model with a decline option. NordicTrack decline settings max out at 6%.

iFit functionality

Many Nordictrack treadmills are iFit compatible and have a built-in console or screen that allows users to access a variety of workouts and training programs. Models with iFit tablets allow users to run all over the world using Google Map imagery. As you walk or run, the machine automatically adjusts the incline to match the real-life terrain. You'll need a subscription to access iFit content. Most units ship with free membership for a year.

Heart rate

Premium models are equipped with Bluetooth technology and allow users to use compatible chest straps. Lower-end treadmills have contact grips to measure heart rate, but they're much less accurate.

Fan

Stay cool during your workout with the help of NordicTrack's built-in fans. You can adjust the speed of the fan directly on the console to enhance your comfort.

Price

Nordictrack treadmills cost from $600 to over $4,000. The priciest models are those with built-in iFit-enabled tablets and both incline and decline options.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to assemble the treadmill myself or does it come assembled?

A. Treadmills do not come pre-assembled, but there are a variety of delivery options available, including white-glove assembly by a professional installer. Professional installation costs extra, but you won't have to drag the cumbersome box from your driveway to your basement or worry about messing up a DIY installation.

Q. Do NordicTrack treadmills come with a warranty?

A. Yes. NordicTrack offers a two- to six-year warranty on parts and electronics along with a one- to three-year warranty for labor. You may be able to purchase an extended warranty period for some models.

NordicTrack treadmills we recommend

Best of the best: NordicTrack T Series Treadmill

Our take: A solid treadmill with an impressive array of features and a palatable price tag.

What we like: Powerful 3.0 CHP motor. Capable of a 12% incline. Roomy belt and foldable design for convenient storage. Quiet. Also features a WiFi-enabled display.

What we dislike: Subscription is required to use the iFit feature (though it's free during the first year).

Best bang for your buck: NordicTrack C 590 Pro Treadmill

Our take: One of the more affordable treadmills in the NordicTrack lineup, this one is also ideal for small spaces.

What we like: Inclines up to 10% with a 2.6 CHP motor. Features a variety of workout programs. Foldable deck.

What we dislike: Users have reported damage in transit.

Choice 3: NordicTrack C 700 Treadmill

Our take: Another well-priced model with a slightly better motor than our budget pick.

What we like: Includes 20 pre-programmed workout programs. Comfortable deck. LED display.

What we dislike: Tough to assemble without the help of a professional.

