The best nonstick cookware set of 2020

Preparing a home-cooked meal is an especially satisfying endeavor, but delicious meals require not only the right ingredients but the right tools as well. A proper nonstick cookware set allows you to simmer, saute, boil, and fry without having to spray your pans first.

While nonstick cookware continues to evolve since we last visited the topic, your two main choices are PTFE cookware (better known by its popular brand name Teflon) and ceramic cookware.

With nonstick cookware, you want safety, convenience, and longevity; however, finding the right set requires some research. Our guide will take you through what to look for, how to maintain your set, and highlight two of our returning favorites along with a new entry on our list.

Best nonstick cookware sets of 2020

1. All-Clad's Hard-Anodized 13-Piece Set: A long-standing favorite of ours, this set is a worthwhile investment for its durability, longevity, and ease of use.

2. T-Fal's Ultimate 12-Piece Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set: Given the high quality and affordability of this set, it was an easy choice to include it on our list again.

3. Vremi's 15-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set: A newcomer to our shortlist, this comprehensive starter cookware set offers a lot for those on a tight budget.

What you need to know before buying a nonstick cookware set

When shopping for a nonstick cookware set, you first need to decide whether you prefer one made with polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) or ceramic. PTFE is a popular component of nonstick cookware, though a negative reputation has changed the way it's marketed. The brand name Teflon was highly popular for a long time, but safety concerns made its manufacture and marketing change over time. PTFE is safe to use up to around 500ºF, at which point it may become harmful, emitting toxic fumes into the air.

Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) was once used in nonstick products in conjunction with PTFE but has since been banned as it was found toxic. No cookware sold in the United States has PFOA. Though safe, PFTE sometimes deters customers, so it's often not advertised up front in cookware. Unless the product is ceramic, it contains PTFE.

The alternative to PTFE cookware sets is those made of ceramic. These options tend to heat food more quickly and efficiently, though there are some concerns about longevity. They need to be safely and entirely cleaned after each use and properly maintained -- avoid the dishwasher. Ceramic options tend to be heavier, too, though they're similar in price to PTFE options.

Nonstick cookware sets may range anywhere from seven or eight pieces to nearly 20. Keep in mind that lids for pots and pans are counted as separate pieces, which can somewhat inflate or distort the number while technically still being accurate. That's because the focus is on the pots and pans. Consider how much you cook and how often: a large stock pot is essential, as are two different-sized fry pans and saucepans. Some larger sets may include steamer baskets and even appropriate utensils.

Nonstick cookware sets may be any number of colors and styles, with some rustic and bright and others modern and sleek. It's worth investing in a set that you find aesthetically appealing considering they will often -- if not always, depending on storage -- be on display somewhere in the kitchen.

Prices of cookware sets vary due to durability and the number of pieces included. Long-lasting sets may cost a few hundred dollars, but you're likely to find a decent, comprehensive set for around $150 to $200.

Safety and maintenance tips

Avoid overheating. As mentioned, PTFE cookware should not reach in excess of 500°F. Your nonstick cookware set comes with temperature limits to adhere to and may include additional warnings for oven use.

Avoid heating an empty pan. If there is nothing in the pan when it's heated, the nonstick coating may deteriorate, rendering your product useless.

Use proper utensils. Metal utensils can scratch the surface of a pot or pan. Any flake or marks can be potentially harmful, in addition to ruining the surface and the nonstick coating. If it's scratched, toss it.

Wash carefully. While some nonstick cookware sets are dishwasher-safe, it's better to wash by hand using warm water and soap. Items moving around in a dishwasher can scratch the cookware, while some detergents may slowly deteriorate the coating.

In-depth reviews for best nonstick cookware sets

Best of the best: All-Clad's 13-Piece Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set

What we like: Long-lasting, durable set that's easy to use and maintain. Features three fry pans, two saucepans, saute pan, soup pot, and stock pot.

What we dislike: Large up front investment.

Best bang for your buck: T-Fal's Ultimate 12-Piece Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set

What we like: High quality for a very reasonable price. Pieces are lightweight but sturdy. Features a heat indicator spot that lets you know when the pan is hot enough to cook with. Dishwasher-safe.

What we dislike: Can't be used on an induction cooktop.

Choice 3: Vremi's 15-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set

What we like: Comprehensive, low-cost set that includes utensils; ideal for beginner cooks or as an introduction to nonstick cookware.

What we dislike: Lacks the durable construction of other sets.

